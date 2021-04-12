Water Enhancer Market Size Survey 2021 with Top Countries Data Key Leaders Analysis, Segmentation, Growth, Future Trends, Gross Margin, Demands, Emerging Technology by Regional Forecast | With Covid 19 Analysis

“Global Water Enhancer Market size”2021 has covered and analyzed the potential of Worldwide Water Enhancer Industry and provides statistics and information on market dynamics, growth factors, key challenges, major drivers & restraints, opportunities and forecast. This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Water Enhancer market 2021 by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.COVID-19 can affect the global economy in three main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disruption, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

Global “Water Enhancer Market” Report 2021 studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors, and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis. Also, Water Enhancer Market is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 13.3 during the forecast period. And report provides a complete market overview, a list of top manufactures, the scope of the report, key market trends of the Water Enhancer market, and the main aspect of the report- why do you have to buy this research report? So don’t miss it.

The report gives – Who are the global key players in this keyword market? What are their company profile, product information, and contact information? What Was the Global Market Status of Water Enhancer Market? What Was Capacity, Production Value, Cost and PROFIT of Water Enhancer Market?

Get a Sample PDF of Water Enhancer Market 2021

Water Enhancer Market Overview 2021:

Recent Industry Insights

“Coca-Cola enters the water enhancer market with Powerade Sports Drops and Pump Drops.”

“Kraft enters sports nutrition market with new MiO fit water enhancer variant.”

“Coke enters the UK water enhancer market with Oasis Mighty Drops.”

“VitalZing adds MilkDrops and Coconut WaterDrops to the Enhancer Range”

“Nestle launches Nestea water enhancer alongside bottled water brands Pure Life and Arrowhead.”

Market Insight

Water enhancers are consumable formulations that add flavor, such as functional water, that add, supplementary dietary benefits to water. The efforts to enhance water with flavor and nutritious without carbonation, like soft drinks, started post-2010, with major companies trying to market such products to the increasingly health-conscious population. The global water enhancer market is expected to register a CAGR of 13.3%.

Market Dynamics

A considerable spike in obese population was witnessed in the Western countries, resulting in the subsequent rejection of fizzy drinks due to health awareness. Rapid industrialization resulted in mass production of beverages. Upon further backing up by alluring marketing, this has stemmed into a significant expansion of consumer base for health improving foods and beverages, globally. Even the changing consumer preference towards flavored drinks has driven the water enhancer market. Lack of stringent regulations from regulatory bodies such as the FDA and ESFA, compliance of producers with manufacturing practices and safety concerns among the consumers are the major constraints for the water enhancer industry.

Market Segmentation

Water enhancers are available in the form of flavored, energy, and fitness drops, with each claiming unique benefits. The energy drops constitute over 60% of the entire product range, due to their demand among the athletic and fitness-oriented consumers. Recently, new products, such as weight management and skin rejuvenating formulae, have also been introduced into the market.

Vitamins, electrolytes, anti-oxidants, and sweeteners are the major active-ingredients employed in the water enhancers industry, with vitamins and electrolytes alone comprising over 64% of the entire product range. The majority of these ingredients are extracted from fruits, vegetables, which hold over 63% of market share. Other sources of raw materials include tealeaves, coffee beans, and recently even coconut water.

Regional Analysis

In 2016, North America and Europe dominated the global water enhancer sector with 38% and 32% of market share, respectively, due to an increased awareness of the product in these regions. Major companies, such as Pepsi and Coca-Cola, are marketing water enhancers to consumers in the Western world, by promoting the health benefits of enhanced water over that of carbonated and other sugary drinks. Asia-Pacific is an emerging market for water enhancers, due to rapid globalization and adaptation of Western trends. Moreover, there is a growing health and fitness-conscious population in this region, which is expected to contribute to the highest estimated CAGR of 15.2%, during the next five years.

MAJOR PLAYERS: ARIZONA BEVERAGES USA, COTT BEVERAGES, DYLA LLC, GNC, GVC GREAT VALUE COMPANY, H.J.HEINZ COMPANY, HEARTLAND LLC, ICEE CO., KRAFT FOODS INC., NESTLE, ORANGE CRUSH COMPANY, PEPSICO, PIOMA INDUSTRIES, SPLASH CORPORATION and SUNKIST GROWERS INC, amongst others.

Reasons to Purchase this Report

• Analyzing outlook of the market with the recent trends and Porter’s five forces analysis.

• Market dynamics, which essentially consider the factors that are impelling the present market scenario, along with growth prospects of the market over the forecast period.

• Market segmentation analysis, including qualitative and quantitative research, incorporating the impact of economic and non-economic aspects.

• Country-level analysis, integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.

• Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the key strategies adopted for development over the past five years.

• Comprehensive company profiles, covering the product offerings, key financial information,

Get a Sample PDF of the Report @ https://www.360marketupdates.com/enquiry/request-sample/12884605

Top Key-players/Leading Manufacturers of Water Enhancer Market:

Arizona Beverages USA

Cott Beverages

Dyla LLC

GNC

GVC Great Value Company

H.J.Heinz Company

Heartland LLC

ICEE Co.

Kraft foods Inc.

Nestle

Orange Crush Company

PepsiCo

Pioma Industries

Splash Corporation

Sunkist growers Inc.

With tables and figures helping analyze the worldwide Global Water Enhancer market, this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

The Global Water Enhancer market analysis is provided for the international markets including development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed.

TO UNDERSTAND HOW COVID-19 IMPACT IS COVERED IN THIS REPORT – REQUEST SAMPLE

Key Developments in the Water Enhancer Market:

Major developments in 2017 covered in the report