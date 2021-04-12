Sorbitol Market Analysis Survey 2021 with Top Countries Data: Industry Insights by Players, Regional Segmentation, Growth, Applications, Major Drivers, Value and Foreseen | With Covid 19 Analysis

The Sorbitol report covers analysis on regional and country level market dynamics. The scope also covers competitive overview providing company market shares along with company profiles for major revenue contributing companies. 360 Market Updates adds Global Sorbitol Market 2021 report that offers an exhaustive coverage of the industry with brief analysis, data charts, figures, statistics that help take business decisions, company profiles and more.COVID-19 can affect the global economy in three main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disruption, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

Merck one of the leading sorbitol manufactures developed directly compressible sorbitol Parteck® SI . The unique particle structure of Parteck® SI gives it distinctive physical properties, making it the perfect excipient for combining many ingredients into one elegant and robust tablet formulation. The market was is expected to reach USD 1.28 billion by 2023, registering a CAGR of 5.5%, during 2018-2023 during the forecast period.

Growing Demand for Artificial Sweeteners

Sorbitol is majorly used as a sweetener or moisture-stabilizing agent in the production of confectionery, baked goods and chocolate, among many other products. The moisture-stabilizing action of this substance makes it a preferable choice for products that get dry or harden faster, thus, maintaining freshness during storage. Sorbitol can withstand high temperatures and can combine well with other food ingredients such as gelling agents, fats and sugars.

Sorbitol is used to impart taste and sweetness. Increased applications of sorbitol in the food industry has augmented the market of non-calorie sweetener. Due increasing health awareness, and rising sugar prices, which in turn is pushing the manufacturers to reduce the sugar usage. Demand from major countries in the region, like Japan, China, and South Korea is also fueling the sorbitol market.

Food application includes bakery, confectionary, dairy, meat and other processed foods. Chewing gums in confectionary is one of the major segment where sorbitol mostly is used. Sorbitol is certified as GRAS (generally recognized as safe) by the FDA. However, the certification do limits the amount of sorbitol that can be used in food; further, food containing an excess of 50 grams of it must be labeled with: “Excess consumption may have a laxative effect.”

Asia- Pacific is the fastest growing market

Consumption of sorbitol in other countries of the region, like India, Japan and Australia, is expected to grow at a steady rate due to the increasing diabetic and obese population and growing demand from the food and beverage industry. High obesity and diabetes rates in South America region is pushing the awareness and growth of the sugar alcohol products. Sorbitol is expected to perform well in the region. Africa is one of the emerging markets, dominated by the developing countries such as South Africa and Egypt. Although, it is in its nascent stage, it is expected to grow at a faster pace during the forecast period. The global sorbitol market is currently dominated by Cargill, Tate & Lyle Plc., DuPont Danisco etc all together accounting for 47% of the market share. Strong brand loyalty for brands like Cargill, and Tate & Lyle in the emerging countries is the primary reason for these players enjoying a strong foothold in these markets.

Key Developments

• April 2017: Evolva has signed ‘a major collaboration agreement’ with Cargill for the commercialisation of its EverSweet stevia sweetener.

Major Players: AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL FOODS, ARCHER DANIELS MIDLAND (ADM), CARGILL, DANISCO, GULSHAN POLYOLS Ltd., INGREDION INCORPORATED, JEECON FOODS Pvt. Ltd., MERCK, ROQUETTE, SPI PHARMA, Inc.

