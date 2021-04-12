Waste Heat Recovery in Oil and Gas Market Size and Growth, Top Countries Statistics, Development and Forecast to 2026 Research Report

“Waste Heat Recovery in Oil and Gas Market” report provides a detailed evaluation of the market by highlighting information on different aspects which include drivers, restraints, opportunities, threats, and global markets including progress trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions expansion status. This report is comprehensive numerical analyses of the Waste Heat Recovery in Oil and Gas industry and provides data for making strategies to increase the market growth and success. Waste Heat Recovery in Oil and Gas Market finds essential elements of the this market in light of present industry, this market requests, business methodologies used by Waste Heat Recovery in Oil and Gas Market players and the future prospects from different edges in detail.

Global Waste Heat Recovery in Oil and Gas Market Report 2021-2026 contains systematic and point to point information regarding to Waste Heat Recovery in Oil and Gas Industry and growing due to growing requirements for quality inspection and surge in demand.

The research covers the current Waste Heat Recovery in Oil and Gas market size of the market and its growth rates based on 6-year records with company outline of TOP KEY PLAYERS/MANUFACTURERS:

Alstom

Amec Foster Wheeler

Dongfang Electric

Harbin Electric

MHPS

Bono Energia

China Energy Recovery

Forbes Marshall

Ormat Technologies

Siemens

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

Brief Description of Waste Heat Recovery in Oil and Gas Market:

Waste heat recovery is a process that involves capturing of heat exhausted by an existing industrial process. This waste heat is utilized for other heating applications, including power generation and other applications in different industries. There are numerous ways of recovering waste heat from industries. It is estimated that 20%-50% of industrial energy usage is eventually released as waste heat. The sources of waste heat mainly include discharge of hot combustion gases into the atmosphere and heat transfer from hot equipment exteriors. Waste heat recovery unit is normally a heat exchanger where the heat is recovered from hot streams with high energy content.

Thermal application segment is anticipated to dominate the oil and gas waste to heat recovery throughout the forecast period. The enhancement in equipment design is predicted to generate high revenue in thermal segment. Also, the electricity power generation application segment is anticipated to grow at highest CAGR throughout the forecast period. In addition, power management solutions are mounting owing to industrial inclination towards it thus is expected to boost growth of electricity power generation.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Waste Heat Recovery in Oil and Gas Market

The global Waste Heat Recovery in Oil and Gas market size is projected to reach USD million by 2026, from USD million in 2020, at a CAGR of % during 2021-2026.

With industry-standard accuracy in analysis and high data integrity, the report makes a brilliant attempt to unveil key opportunities available in the global Waste Heat Recovery in Oil and Gas market to help players in achieving a strong market position. Buyers of the report can access verified and reliable market forecasts, including those for the overall size of the global Waste Heat Recovery in Oil and Gas market in terms of revenue.

On the whole, the report proves to be an effective tool that players can use to gain a competitive edge over their competitors and ensure lasting success in the global Waste Heat Recovery in Oil and Gas market. All of the findings, data, and information provided in the report are validated and revalidated with the help of trustworthy sources. The analysts who have authored the report took a unique and industry-best research and analysis approach for an in-depth study of the global Waste Heat Recovery in Oil and Gas market.

Global Waste Heat Recovery in Oil and Gas Scope and Segment

Waste Heat Recovery in Oil and Gas market is segmented by company, region (country), by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Waste Heat Recovery in Oil and Gas market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Sector and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.

Market

By the product type, the Waste Heat Recovery in Oil and Gas market is primarily split into:

Upstream Sector Waste Heat Recovery

Midstream Sector Waste Heat Recovery

Downstream Sector Waste Heat Recovery

By the end users/application, Waste Heat Recovery in Oil and Gas market report covers the following segments:

Commercial

Residential

Others

The key regions covered in the Waste Heat Recovery in Oil and Gas market report are:



North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Key Reasons to Purchase:

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global Waste Heat Recovery in Oil and Gas market trend and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global Waste Heat Recovery in Oil and Gas market growth.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the Waste Heat Recovery in Oil and Gas market forecast.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements.

Table of Contents with Major Points:

Detailed TOC of Global Waste Heat Recovery in Oil and Gas Market Research Report 2021-2026, by Manufacturers, Regions, Types and Applications

1 Waste Heat Recovery in Oil and Gas Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Waste Heat Recovery in Oil and Gas

1.2 Waste Heat Recovery in Oil and Gas Segment by Type

1.3 Waste Heat Recovery in Oil and Gas Segment by Application

1.4 Global Waste Heat Recovery in Oil and Gas Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

1.5 Waste Heat Recovery in Oil and Gas Industry

1.6 Waste Heat Recovery in Oil and Gas Market Trends

2 Global Waste Heat Recovery in Oil and Gas Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Waste Heat Recovery in Oil and Gas Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2021)

2.2 Global Waste Heat Recovery in Oil and Gas Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2021)

2.3 Global Waste Heat Recovery in Oil and Gas Average Price by Manufacturers (2015-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Waste Heat Recovery in Oil and Gas Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

2.5 Waste Heat Recovery in Oil and Gas Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

2.7 Primary Interviews with Key Waste Heat Recovery in Oil and Gas Players (Opinion Leaders)

3 Waste Heat Recovery in Oil and Gas Retrospective Market Scenario by Region

3.1 Global Waste Heat Recovery in Oil and Gas Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2021

3.2 Global Waste Heat Recovery in Oil and Gas Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2021

3.3 North America Waste Heat Recovery in Oil and Gas Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.4 Europe Waste Heat Recovery in Oil and Gas Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.5 Asia Pacific Waste Heat Recovery in Oil and Gas Market Facts & Figures by Region

3.6 Latin America Waste Heat Recovery in Oil and Gas Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.7 Middle East and Africa Waste Heat Recovery in Oil and Gas Market Facts & Figures by Country

4 Global Waste Heat Recovery in Oil and Gas Historic Market Analysis by Type

4.1 Global Waste Heat Recovery in Oil and Gas Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2021)

4.2 Global Waste Heat Recovery in Oil and Gas Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2021)

4.3 Global Waste Heat Recovery in Oil and Gas Price Market Share by Type (2015-2021)

4.4 Global Waste Heat Recovery in Oil and Gas Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2021): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Global Waste Heat Recovery in Oil and Gas Historic Market Analysis by Application

5.1 Global Waste Heat Recovery in Oil and Gas Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2021)

5.2 Global Waste Heat Recovery in Oil and Gas Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2021)

5.3 Global Waste Heat Recovery in Oil and Gas Price by Application (2015-2021)

6 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Waste Heat Recovery in Oil and Gas Business

7 Waste Heat Recovery in Oil and Gas Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9 Market Dynamics

9.1 Market Trends

9.2 Opportunities and Drivers

9.3 Challenges

9.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

10 Global Market Forecast

10.1 Global Waste Heat Recovery in Oil and Gas Market Estimates and Projections by Type

10.2 Waste Heat Recovery in Oil and Gas Market Estimates and Projections by Application

10.3 Waste Heat Recovery in Oil and Gas Market Estimates and Projections by Region

10.4 North America Waste Heat Recovery in Oil and Gas Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.5 Europe Waste Heat Recovery in Oil and Gas Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.6 Asia Pacific Waste Heat Recovery in Oil and Gas Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.7 Latin America Waste Heat Recovery in Oil and Gas Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.8 Middle East and Africa Waste Heat Recovery in Oil and Gas Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

11 Research Finding and Conclusion

12 Methodology and Data Source

