Digital PCR Market Share 2021: Global Business Size Analysis by Top Key Players, COVID Impact , Emerging Technology and Growth Forecast to 2027

Digital PCR Market | 2021 Impact of COVID-19, Case Study Analysis, Key Opportunities and Major Players, Size, Growth, Share, Regional Analysis With Global Industry Forecast To 2027, The global “Digital PCR” Market is forecast to reach USD 799.1 million by 2026, attributed to the increasing prevalence of infectious diseases and genetic disorders worldwide. Digital PCR is the biotechnological advancement of conventional PCR and provides a reproducible and sensitive method of measuring the amount of RNA or DNA in a sample. Fortune Business Insights discusses the market and its growth trajectories in a recently published report titled, “Digital PCR Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Droplet Digital PCR, Chip-based Digital PCR, and Others), By Product (Instruments and Reagents & Consumables), By Indication (Infectious Diseases, Oncology, Genetic Disorders, and Others), By End User (Hospitals & Clinics, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Industries, Diagnostic Centers, and Academic & Research Organizations), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026”.

According to this report, the market value was USD 224.9 million in 2018 and is likely to exhibit a CAGR of 17.2% within the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

Major Digital PCR Market Key players covered in the report include:

Qiagen

JN Medsys

Merck KGaA

Fluidign Corporation

Stilla Technologies

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Sysmex Inostics

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Other Players

Digital PCR Market Analysis 2021:

Market Drivers and Restraints

Rise in Prevalence of Genetic Disorders to Aid in Expansion of Market

The increasing prevalence of infectious and genetic diseases is a major digital polymerase chain reaction market growth driver. In addition to this, the advancement in medical technology and introduction of innovative devices for therapeutic purposes will also aid in expansion of the market in the coming years. These innovative devices include crystal dPCR, beam dPCR chip-based digital PCR, and droplet digital PCR.

On the other side, high cost of digital polymerase chain reaction installation may pose a major challenge to the market growth. This, coupled with the lack of awareness about the availability of treatment options, especially in developing and under-developed nations, may hamper the overall market in the coming years.

Nevertheless, the gradual shift towards chip-based dPCR from droplet dPCR by healthcare providers is expected to boost the market in the coming years.

Regional Segmentation:

Increasing Prevalence of Genetic Disorders to help Asia Pacific Register Faster CAGR by 2026

As per geographical segmentation, North America earned the largest digital polymerase chain reaction market share with a revenue of USD 96.5 million earned in 2018. This is owing to the high prevalence and diagnosis rate of infectious disease and the availability of better healthcare facilities in the region. In addition, there is high awareness among people about the availability of advanced dPCR devices as treatment options in the developed nations of the region. Furthermore, the increasing number of various cancer cases and metabolic diseases are also boosting the regional market.

On the other side, Asia Pacific market is anticipated to witness the fastest CAGR in the forthcoming years on account of the developing healthcare infrastructure and medical facilities and increasing prevalence of genetic and infectious diseases.

Objectives of the Report

The report offers an in-detailed analysis of the market primarily emphasizing on trajectories such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges. It also throws light on key industry developments, current digital PCR market trends, and other interesting insights into the market. Besides this, the report discusses the market segmentation in details based on factors such as type, product, end-user, and geography. The report is available for sale on the company website.

Digital PCR Highlights of the Report:

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios of the top players in the Supply Chain Analytics market. Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on the upcoming technologies, RandD activities, and product launches in the market Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of the market strategies, geographic and business segments of the leading players in the market Market Development: Comprehensive information about emerging markets. This report analyzes the market for various segments across geographies Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the Supply Chain Analytics market

Competitive Landscape :

Bio-Rad, Sysmex Inostics, and Thermo Fisher to Hold Dominant Shares with Diverse Portfolio

The global digital PCR market is consolidated in nature owing to the presence of many players. Companies such as Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Sysmex Inostics, and Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., are holding majority shares in the market on account of their diverse portfolio of chip-based digital PCR and droplet digital PCR and continuous launch of innovative technologies by these companies at large. Other players operating in this market are emphasizing on mergers and acquisitions, contracts and agreements, or other collaborative methods to attract high digital PCR market revenue and attain a significant position in the market in the coming years.

Significant Industry Developments of the Digital PCR Market Include:

January 2019 – A new series of digital PCR platform was launched by QIAGEN. This platform is based on the combined assay development expert technology of Qiagen and FORMULATRIX.

October 2019 – dd-Check STEC Solution was launched by Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. for the detection of virulence genes from Shiga toxin-producing Escherichia coli (STEC).

Key questions answered in the report:

What will the market growth rate of Digital PCR market in 2027? What are the key factors driving the global Digital PCR market? Who are the key manufacturers in Digital PCR market space? What are the market opportunities, market risk and market overview of the Digital PCR market? What are sales, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers of Digital PCR market? Who are the distributors, traders and dealers of Digital PCR market? What are the Digital PCR market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Digital PCR industry? What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by types and applications of Digital PCR market? What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by regions of Digital PCR industry?

