Vision Care Market Share 2021: Global Business Size Analysis by Top Key Players, COVID Impact , Emerging Technology and Growth Forecast to 2027

Vision Care Market | 2021 Impact of COVID-19, Case Study Analysis, Key Opportunities and Major Players, Size, Growth, Share, Regional Analysis With Global Industry Forecast To 2027, The global “Vision Care” Market is expected to reach USD 192.85 billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period. Increasing awareness regarding ocular diseases in emerging nations is expected to aid the growth of the market. The increasing adoption of vision care products will boost the vision care market growth in the forthcoming year. In addition, the growing cases of cataracts to create growth opportunities for the market. For instance, according to the World Health Organization, 51% of the world’s blindness is caused due to cataracts. In addition, the increasing risks of cataract incidence predominantly in developing as well as developed countries will fuel demand for vision care.

As per the report, published by Fortune Business Insights in a report, titled “Vision Care Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Product Type (Eyewear, Intraocular Lens, and Ocular Health), By Distribution Channel (Retail Store, Online Store, Hospital & Clinics), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026” the market size stood at USD 125.16 billion in 2018. The report offers dynamic insights on all the prevailing trends and characteristics of the vision care market. It provides an all-encompassing summary and analytical data of all the segments. It is created after extensive research followed by deep analysis to benefit companies, stakeholders, financers and potential investors. It is designed with an aim to provide a clear picture of the market size. In addition, it also includes the latest advances and development, product launches, acquisitions, collaborations & partnerships, and others.

Major Vision Care Market Key players covered in the report include:

Alcon (Part of Novartis AG)

Essilor

CooperVision

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

Bausch Health Companies Inc.

GrandVision

Carl Zeiss

Menicon

Luxottica

Other Prominent Players

Get Request a Sample Copy of the Vision Care Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/sample/vision-care-market-101731

Vision Care Market Analysis 2021:

Increasing Cases of Cataract to Promote Healthy Growth

The increasing incidence of cataracts around the world will subsequently aid the growth of the market in the forthcoming period. According to the Global Burden of Diseases Study, 2010 cataract caused worldwide 33.4% of all blindness in 2010 and around 10.8 million people were blind and 35.1 million were visually impaired due to cataract. With the growing risk of cataracts, the demand for vision is increasing, which therefore supports market growth. The growing population of individuals suffering from ocular diseases is expected to be one of the key reasons for driving the market.

Favorable Reimburusmnet policies to Stimulate Growth in North America

North America generated a revenue of USD 38.82 billion in 2018 and is expected to remain dominant during the forecast period. Higher adoption of vision care products in the region will further create opportunities for the market. Factors such as increasing awareness of the ocular disease, favorable reimbursement for cataract surgery, and increasing inclination towards eye care products is projected to further escalate the market’s revenue in North America. The market in Latin America is estimated to grow at a steady rate alongside the Middle East and Africa. The unmet need for vision care in Latin America is estimated to be one of the prime reasons for spurring the growth in the region

For more information visit : https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/vision-care-market-101731

Vision Care Highlights of the Report:

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios of the top players in the Supply Chain Analytics market. Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on the upcoming technologies, RandD activities, and product launches in the market Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of the market strategies, geographic and business segments of the leading players in the market Market Development: Comprehensive information about emerging markets. This report analyzes the market for various segments across geographies Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the Supply Chain Analytics market

FDA Approval for Pargon’s New Manufacturing Facility to Spur Sales Opportunities

The approval of Paragon Vision Science’s newly-constructed contact lens manufacturing site in suburban Phoenix by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) will boost the vision care market trends. For instance, The facility will produce advanced ortho-k products such as Paragon CRT® for use in the United States. The new site is more than double the size of the company’s current plant in nearby Mesa, Arizona. Furthermore, the launch of TECNIS Synergy IOL by Johnson and Johnson’s vision division will foster the growth of the market. For instance, Johnson and Johnson’s vision division launched TECNIS Synergy IOL, an advanced intraocular lens that provides continuous high-contrast vision correction for patients with cataracts from far through near, even in low-light conditions. In addition, the increasing accessibility of spectacles and sunglasses owing to the affordability in emerging nations will further accelerate the growth of the market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What will the market growth rate of Vision Care market in 2027? What are the key factors driving the global Vision Care market? Who are the key manufacturers in Vision Care market space? What are the market opportunities, market risk and market overview of the Vision Care market? What are sales, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers of Vision Care market? Who are the distributors, traders and dealers of Vision Care market? What are the Vision Care market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Vision Care industry? What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by types and applications of Vision Care market? What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by regions of Vision Care industry?

Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/vision-care-market-101731

Table of Content:

1 Vision Care Market Overview

1.1 Vision Care Product Overview

1.2 Vision Care Market Segment by Type

1.3 Global Vision Care Market Size by Type (2015-2027)

1.3.1 Global Vision Care Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2027)

1.3.2 Global Vision Care Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Vision Care Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2027)

1.3.2.2 Global Vision Care Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2027)

1.3.2.3 Global Vision Care Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2027)

1.3.3 Global Vision Care Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Vision Care Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Vision Care Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Vision Care Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2021)

1.4.1 North America Vision Care Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2027)

1.4.2 Europe Vision Care Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2027)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Vision Care Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2027)

1.4.4 Latin America Vision Care Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2027)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Vision Care Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2027)

2 Global Vision Care Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Vision Care Sales (2015-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Vision Care Revenue (2015-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Vision Care Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2021)

2.4 Global Top Company Vision Care Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Vision Care Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Vision Care Market Growth Rate (2015-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Company by Vision Care Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Company by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Vision Care as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Company Enter into Vision Care Market

2.8 Key Company Vision Care Product Offered

2.9 Mergers and Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Vision Care Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2027)

3.1 Global Vision Care Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.2 Global Vision Care Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2021)

3.2.1 Global Vision Care Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2021)

3.2.2 Global Vision Care Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2021)

3.2.3 Global Vision Care Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2021)

3.3 Global Vision Care Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2027)

3.3.1 Global Vision Care Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2027)

3.3.2 Global Vision Care Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2027)

3.3.3 Global Vision Care Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2027)

3.4 North America Vision Care Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

3.4.1 North America Vision Care Revenue By Growth (2015-2027)

3.4.2 North America Vision Care Sales By Growth (2015-2027)

3.5 Asia-Pacific Vision Care Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Vision Care Revenue By Growth (2015-2027)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Vision Care Sales By Growth (2015-2027)

3.6 Europe Vision Care Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

3.6.1 Europe Vision Care Revenue By Growth (2015-2027)

3.6.2 Europe Vision Care Sales By Growth (2015-2027)

3.7 Latin America Vision Care Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

3.7.1 Latin America Vision Care Revenue By Growth (2015-2027)

3.7.2 Latin America Vision Care Sales By Growth (2015-2027)

3.8 Middle East and Africa Vision Care Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Vision Care Revenue By Growth (2015-2027)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Vision Care Sales By Growth (2015-2027)

4 Global Vision Care by Application

4.1 Vision Care Segment by Application

4.1.1 Residential

4.1.2 Commercial

4.2 Global Vision Care Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2021 VS 2027

4.3 Global Vision Care Historic Sales by Application (2015-2021)

4.4 Global Vision Care Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2027)

4.5 Key Regions Vision Care Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Vision Care by Application

4.5.2 Europe Vision Care by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Vision Care by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Vision Care by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Vision Care by Application

5 North America Vision Care Market Size by Country (2015-2027)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2021)

5.1.1 North America Vision Care Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2021)

5.1.2 North America Vision Care Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2021)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2027)

5.2.1 North America Vision Care Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2027)

5.2.2 North America Vision Care Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2027)

5.3 North America Market Size By Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. Vision Care Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

5.3.2 Canada Vision Care Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

6 Europe Vision Care Market Size by Country (2015-2027)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2021)

6.1.1 Europe Vision Care Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Vision Care Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2021)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2027)

6.2.1 Europe Vision Care Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Vision Care Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2027)

6.3 Europe Market Size By Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany Vision Care Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

6.3.2 France Vision Care Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

6.3.3 U.K. Vision Care Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

6.3.4 Italy Vision Care Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

6.3.5 Russia Vision Care Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific Vision Care Market Size by Country (2015-2027)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2021)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Vision Care Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Vision Care Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2027)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Vision Care Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Vision Care Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2027)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size By Growth by Country

7.3.1 China Vision Care Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

7.3.2 Japan Vision Care Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

7.3.3 South Korea Vision Care Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

7.3.4 India Vision Care Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

7.3.5 Australia Vision Care Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

7.3.6 Taiwan Vision Care Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

7.3.7 Indonesia Vision Care Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

7.3.8 Thailand Vision Care Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

7.3.9 Malaysia Vision Care Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

7.3.10 Philippines Vision Care Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

Continue…

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights™, we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We, therefore, offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune -411045, Maharashtra, India.

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Related Reports :

Immune Thrombocytopenia Market

Internet of Medical Things Market

mHealth Market

Mobility Devices Market

Mobility Scooters Market

Ocular Implants Market

Secondary Hyperparathyroidism Treatment (SHPT) Market

Venous Leg Ulcer Treatment Market

Vision Care Market

Biobanking Market

Digital PCR Market

Electronic Health Records Market

Immune Thrombocytopenia Market Size

Internet of Medical Things Market Size

mHealth Market Size

Mobility Devices Market Size

Mobility Scooters Market Size

Ocular Implants Market Size

Secondary Hyperparathyroidism Treatment Market Size

Venous Leg Ulcer Treatment Market Size

Vision Care Market Size

Biobanking Market Size

Digital PCR Market Size

Electronic Health Records Market Size