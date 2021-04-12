Mobility Scooters Market Share 2021: Global Business Size Analysis by Top Key Players, COVID Impact , Emerging Technology and Growth Forecast to 2027

Mobility Scooters Market | 2021 Impact of COVID-19, Case Study Analysis, Key Opportunities and Major Players, Size, Growth, Share, Regional Analysis With Global Industry Forecast To 2027, The global “mobility scooters” market size is expected to gain momentum by reaching USD 1.85 billion while exhibiting a CAGR of 6.9% between 2020 and 2027. This is attributable to the growing focus on developing innovative mobility scooters and the increasing prevalence of neurological disorders across the globe. This information is published by Fortune Business Insights, in its latest report, titled, “Mobility Scooters Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Wheels (3 Wheels, 4 Wheels, and Others) End-user (Personal Use and Institutional Use) and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027.” The report further mentions that the market stood at USD 1.30 billion in 2019.

Economic Slowdown amid COVID-19 Affecting Spending Power on Medical Products

The novel coronavirus has led to unprecedented economic loss owing to shutdown of several industrial applications. The healthcare industry is experiencing a significant shrinkage of the economy due to halting of several medical processes that include major surgeries and orthopedic treatments. This has led to the decrease in sales of medical products across the globe that is restraining the market growth in the forthcoming years.

Mobility scooters are type of electric vehicles that offer mobility solutions to people suffering from disability. These scooters are extensively adopted by geriatric people to improve balance and impaired strength. Owing to their several benefits that include significantly improving the quality of life, these scooters witness surging demand across the globe.

Major Mobility Scooters Market Key players covered in the report include:

Invacare Corporation (Ohio, United States)

Excel Mobility (Van Os Medical B.V.) (Steenbergen, Netherlands)

Pride Mobility Products Corp. (Pennsylvania, United States)

Medical Depot, Inc. (New York, United States)

Golden Technologies ( Pennsylvania, United States)

Afikim Electric Vehicles (Jordan Valley, Israel)

Amigo Mobility International (Michigan, United States)

Others

Mobility Scooters Market Analysis 2021:

DRIVING FACTORS

Increasing Prevalence of Neurological Disorders to Propel Market Growth

According to the United Nations, around 1 in every 6 people suffers from neurological disorders across the globe. This is estimated to be about 1 billion people globally. The increasing incidence of neurological disorders is expected to propel the demand for mobility scooters. Additionally, the growing focus on developing innovative mobility solutions for people with disability is expected to bode well for the global mobility scooters market growth during the forecast period.

SEGMENTATION

4 Wheels Segment Held 66.5% Market Share in 2019

The 4 wheels segment, based on wheels, held a market share of about 66.5% in 2019 and is projected to experience considerable growth owing to the growing adoption of 4 wheeled mobility scooters by the elderly population globally.

Mobility Scooters Highlights of the Report:

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios of the top players in the Supply Chain Analytics market. Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on the upcoming technologies, RandD activities, and product launches in the market Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of the market strategies, geographic and business segments of the leading players in the market Market Development: Comprehensive information about emerging markets. This report analyzes the market for various segments across geographies Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the Supply Chain Analytics market

REGIONAL INSIGHTS

North America to Remain Dominant; Increasing Presence of Geriatric Population to Augment Growth

Among all the regions, North America stood at USD 562.3 million in 2019 and is expected to hold the highest position in the global mobility scooters in the forthcoming years. This is attributable to the increasing prevalence of the aging population and the presence of established players in the region.

On the other hand, Europe is anticipated to hold the second position in the market in the forthcoming years. This is ascribable to factors such as the surging demand for mobility scooters for people with disability in the region between 2020 and 2027.

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Key Players Focus on Product Innovations to Leverage Lucrative Market Opportunities

The global medical mobility scooters market is consolidated by the presence of major companies that are striving to maintain their position by developing innovative mobility scooters to cater to the growing demand from the healthcare industry. Other key players positioned in the market are focusing to leverage considerable opportunities to maintain their presence by adopting strategies such as partnership, collaboration, and merger and acquisition that will bode well for the market growth.

Industry Development:

October 2019 – Government of Malta, on the World Day of the Elderly, announced the launch of a pilot project. As per the project, the government is introducing initiatives to solve the mobility problems of people with disability with the help of electric scooters.

Key questions answered in the report:

What will the market growth rate of Mobility Scooters market in 2027? What are the key factors driving the global Mobility Scooters market? Who are the key manufacturers in Mobility Scooters market space? What are the market opportunities, market risk and market overview of the Mobility Scooters market? What are sales, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers of Mobility Scooters market? Who are the distributors, traders and dealers of Mobility Scooters market? What are the Mobility Scooters market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Mobility Scooters industry? What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by types and applications of Mobility Scooters market? What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by regions of Mobility Scooters industry?

