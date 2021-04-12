Urinary Flow Meters Market Detailed Survey On Key Trends, Leading Players & Business Opportunities 2027

The Urinary flow meters market is set to gain momentum from the increasing prevalence of prostate and bladder cancer. Also, rising technological advancements in the field of urinary flow meters is set to affect the market positively in the coming years. Fortune Business Insights™ provided this information in an upcoming report, titled, “Urinary Flow Meters Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Wireless Urine Flow Meters, Wired Urine Flow Meters), By End User (Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, Diagnostic Centres, Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026.” The report further states that urinary flow meters help in identifying the problems in urination, such as weak urine stream and slow urination by measuring the maximum and average rates of the urine flow.

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic is proving to be very dangerous for a wide range of industries. They are facing huge losses owing to the complete halt of manufacturing processes, as well as disruptions in supply chains. As China was a major source of raw materials for several companies, they are now looking for other suppliers who are selling materials at high costs. Our reports would provide accurate data about the effects of the current pandemic on every market. You can easily select any strategy that would help you gain business confidence.

Drivers & Restraints-

Absence of Substitute Devices to Boost Growth

The increasing technological advancements and absence of substitute devices forurinary flow meters are expected to drive the market growth in the near future. The conditions that can disturb the flow of urine are benign prostatic hypertrophy, neurogenic bladder dysfunction, bladder cancer, and prostate cancer. The rising cases of these disorders would also contribute to the urinary flow meters market growth.

The National Centre for Biotechnology Information (NCBI) declared that prostate canceris considered to be the second-most frequently occurring cancer diagnosis in men. As per a report by GLOBOCAN, approximately 1.2 million new cases of prostate cancer were reported in 2018 globally. However, unavailability of advanced healthcare facilities and skilled labor in the developing economies are set to hamper the market growth. It may also be affected by the expensive nature of urinary flow meters, lack of access to healthcare, as well as lack of awareness.

Regional Analysis-

Evolution of Healthcare Infrastructure to Favor Growth in Asia Pacific

Geographically, North America is expected to lead in terms of urinary flow meters market share in the forthcoming years. This growth is attributable to the rising adoption of state-of-the-art products, increasing cases of cancer, and investments of hefty amounts in the healthcare industry. The American Cancer Society stated that in 2019, around 1, 74,650 new cases of prostate cancer were reported in the U.S. alone. The region will be followed by Europe.

Asia Pacific, on the other hand, is anticipated to showcase the fastest growth in the coming years because of the increasing research and development activities by reputed companies to create novel treatment options in this region. In addition to that, increasing prevalence of bladder cancer and evolution of the healthcare infrastructure are set to bolster the market growth in this region. GLOBOCAN mentioned that in India, 25,696 new cases of prostate cancer were reported in 2018. It would surge demand for the products in future.

Competitive Landscape-

LABORIE Acquires Cogentix While Sysmex Unveils its Latest Urine Chemistry Analyzer

The companies present in the market are presently striving to strengthen their positions by either launching innovative urinary flow meters or by acquiring local companies. Below are two of the significant industry developments:

April 2018 : Cogentix Medical Inc. was acquired by LABORIE Medical Technologies to broaden its product portfolio and to better serve its customers.

: Cogentix Medical Inc. was acquired by LABORIE Medical Technologies to broaden its product portfolio and to better serve its customers. May 2017: Sysmex announced the launch of its new product called UC-1000 in the field of urine qualitative analysis. It is a semi-automated urine chemistry analyzer.

Fortune Business Insights™ lists out the names of all the urinary flow meters manufacturers operating in the market. They are as follows:

Apex-MediTech

Cogentix Medical Inc

Digitimer Ltd.

Laborie, Inc.

CellSonic Medical

ATMOS Medizintechnik GmbH & Co. KG

Other key market players

