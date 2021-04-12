Internet of Medical Things Market Share 2021: Global Business Size Analysis by Top Key Players, COVID Impact , Emerging Technology and Growth Forecast to 2027

Internet of Medical Things Market | 2021 Impact of COVID-19, Case Study Analysis, Key Opportunities and Major Players, Size, Growth, Share, Regional Analysis With Global Industry Forecast To 2027, The global “Internet of Medical Things (IoMT) ” Market is anticipated to reach USD 142.45 billion by 2026, with a CAGR of 28.9%, on account of the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases. This, coupled with the improving healthcare infrastructure and facilities worldwide, is primarily contributing to the growth of the market. Internet of medical things consists of a system of interrelated devices that are either connected to each other or with an external network. These devices are capable of sharing information amongst themselves with the help of internet connectivity. The advent of technological advancement in medical devices, coupled with the rise in disposable incomes of people, is anticipated to help increase the popularity of smart medical devices, ultimately boosting the Internet of Medical Things market growth.

According to a recent study by Fortune Business Insights™ titled, “Internet of Medical Things (IoMT) Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Product Type (Stationary Medical Devices, Implanted Medical Devices, Wearable External Medical Devices), By Application (Telemedicine, Medication Management, Patient Monitoring, Others), By End User (Healthcare Providers, Patients, Government Authorities, Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026,” the market value stood at USD 18.75 billion in 2018.

Major Internet of Medical Things Market Key players covered in the report include:

Biotronik

GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY (GE Healthcare)

Boston Scientific Corporation

Medtronic

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Welch Allyn

IBM Corporation

Siemens Healthcare GmbH

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Others

Get Request a Sample Copy of the Internet of Medical Things Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/internet-of-medical-things-iomt-market-101844

Internet of Medical Things Market Analysis 2021:

Increasing Awareness about Advantages of Smart Healthcare Products to Drive Market

The Internet of medical things offers various advantages such as real-time monitoring, improved drug management, improved patient outcomes, and a reduction in medical expenditure. The above factors are driving the IOMT market growth. Besides this, the improved efficiencies of smart healthcare devices, coupled with the rise in research and development of advanced devices and rise in awareness about them, are expected to attract high revenues during the forecast duration. Moreover, analysts at Fortune Business Insights™ also project the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases to propel the demand for smart healthcare further, boosting the market size in the future

Rising Awareness about Advancement in Smart Healthcare to Help Asia Pacific Witness Significant Growth

North America is holding a dominant market share with a revenue generation of USD 5.87 billion as per 2018 records. This is attributable to the rise in the prevalence of chronic diseases. In addition to this, the increasing number of product launches in this region, coupled with the upsurge in research and development initiatives by major market manufacturers are anticipated to help increase the overall market size during the forecast duration. However, the increasing disposable incomes of people, coupled with the rapid adoption of IoMT devices in Asia Pacific, will help this region rise significantly. Apart from this, the rising prevalence of chronic diseases will also help augment the overall medical things market growth in the coming years.

For more information in the analysis of this report, visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/internet-of-medical-things-iomt-market-101844

Internet of Medical Things Highlights of the Report:

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios of the top players in the Supply Chain Analytics market. Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on the upcoming technologies, RandD activities, and product launches in the market Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of the market strategies, geographic and business segments of the leading players in the market Market Development: Comprehensive information about emerging markets. This report analyzes the market for various segments across geographies Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the Supply Chain Analytics market

Emergence of New Players Will Intensify Market Competition

Major internet of medical things companies are emphasizing on expanding their geographical portfolio to stay ahead of the competition. Besides this, manufacturers are investing huge sums in R & D for developing and launching new products. Emerging companies in this market are further intensifying the competition with new product launches.

Major Industry Developments of IoMT Market Includes:

June 2016 – The first Bluetooth enables the INR/PT home health device, CoaguChek INRange was launched in nations accepting the CE Mark by F. Hoffmann-La Roche. This device helps healthcare professionals and patients to have the ability of monitoring Vitamin K Antagonist (VKA) therapy and greater control on their status of coagulation. A patient can use this device for self-testing his PT/INR data, thus reducing the overall cost spent on frequent hospital visits.

Key questions answered in the report:

What will the market growth rate of Internet of Medical Things market in 2027? What are the key factors driving the global Internet of Medical Things market? Who are the key manufacturers in Internet of Medical Things market space? What are the market opportunities, market risk and market overview of the Internet of Medical Things market? What are sales, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers of Internet of Medical Things market? Who are the distributors, traders and dealers of Internet of Medical Things market? What are the Internet of Medical Things market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Internet of Medical Things industry? What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by types and applications of Internet of Medical Things market? What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by regions of Internet of Medical Things industry?

Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/internet-of-medical-things-iomt-market-101844

Table of Content:

1 Internet of Medical Things Market Overview

1.1 Internet of Medical Things Product Overview

1.2 Internet of Medical Things Market Segment by Type

1.3 Global Internet of Medical Things Market Size by Type (2015-2027)

1.3.1 Global Internet of Medical Things Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2027)

1.3.2 Global Internet of Medical Things Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Internet of Medical Things Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2027)

1.3.2.2 Global Internet of Medical Things Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2027)

1.3.2.3 Global Internet of Medical Things Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2027)

1.3.3 Global Internet of Medical Things Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Internet of Medical Things Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Internet of Medical Things Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Internet of Medical Things Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2021)

1.4.1 North America Internet of Medical Things Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2027)

1.4.2 Europe Internet of Medical Things Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2027)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Internet of Medical Things Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2027)

1.4.4 Latin America Internet of Medical Things Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2027)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Internet of Medical Things Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2027)

2 Global Internet of Medical Things Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Internet of Medical Things Sales (2015-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Internet of Medical Things Revenue (2015-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Internet of Medical Things Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2021)

2.4 Global Top Company Internet of Medical Things Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Internet of Medical Things Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Internet of Medical Things Market Growth Rate (2015-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Company by Internet of Medical Things Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Company by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Internet of Medical Things as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Company Enter into Internet of Medical Things Market

2.8 Key Company Internet of Medical Things Product Offered

2.9 Mergers and Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Internet of Medical Things Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2027)

3.1 Global Internet of Medical Things Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.2 Global Internet of Medical Things Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2021)

3.2.1 Global Internet of Medical Things Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2021)

3.2.2 Global Internet of Medical Things Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2021)

3.2.3 Global Internet of Medical Things Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2021)

3.3 Global Internet of Medical Things Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2027)

3.3.1 Global Internet of Medical Things Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2027)

3.3.2 Global Internet of Medical Things Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2027)

3.3.3 Global Internet of Medical Things Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2027)

3.4 North America Internet of Medical Things Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

3.4.1 North America Internet of Medical Things Revenue By Growth (2015-2027)

3.4.2 North America Internet of Medical Things Sales By Growth (2015-2027)

3.5 Asia-Pacific Internet of Medical Things Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Internet of Medical Things Revenue By Growth (2015-2027)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Internet of Medical Things Sales By Growth (2015-2027)

3.6 Europe Internet of Medical Things Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

3.6.1 Europe Internet of Medical Things Revenue By Growth (2015-2027)

3.6.2 Europe Internet of Medical Things Sales By Growth (2015-2027)

3.7 Latin America Internet of Medical Things Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

3.7.1 Latin America Internet of Medical Things Revenue By Growth (2015-2027)

3.7.2 Latin America Internet of Medical Things Sales By Growth (2015-2027)

3.8 Middle East and Africa Internet of Medical Things Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Internet of Medical Things Revenue By Growth (2015-2027)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Internet of Medical Things Sales By Growth (2015-2027)

4 Global Internet of Medical Things by Application

4.1 Internet of Medical Things Segment by Application

4.1.1 Residential

4.1.2 Commercial

4.2 Global Internet of Medical Things Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2021 VS 2027

4.3 Global Internet of Medical Things Historic Sales by Application (2015-2021)

4.4 Global Internet of Medical Things Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2027)

4.5 Key Regions Internet of Medical Things Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Internet of Medical Things by Application

4.5.2 Europe Internet of Medical Things by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Internet of Medical Things by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Internet of Medical Things by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Internet of Medical Things by Application

5 North America Internet of Medical Things Market Size by Country (2015-2027)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2021)

5.1.1 North America Internet of Medical Things Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2021)

5.1.2 North America Internet of Medical Things Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2021)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2027)

5.2.1 North America Internet of Medical Things Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2027)

5.2.2 North America Internet of Medical Things Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2027)

5.3 North America Market Size By Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. Internet of Medical Things Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

5.3.2 Canada Internet of Medical Things Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

6 Europe Internet of Medical Things Market Size by Country (2015-2027)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2021)

6.1.1 Europe Internet of Medical Things Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Internet of Medical Things Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2021)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2027)

6.2.1 Europe Internet of Medical Things Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Internet of Medical Things Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2027)

6.3 Europe Market Size By Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany Internet of Medical Things Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

6.3.2 France Internet of Medical Things Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

6.3.3 U.K. Internet of Medical Things Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

6.3.4 Italy Internet of Medical Things Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

6.3.5 Russia Internet of Medical Things Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific Internet of Medical Things Market Size by Country (2015-2027)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2021)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Internet of Medical Things Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Internet of Medical Things Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2027)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Internet of Medical Things Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Internet of Medical Things Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2027)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size By Growth by Country

7.3.1 China Internet of Medical Things Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

7.3.2 Japan Internet of Medical Things Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

7.3.3 South Korea Internet of Medical Things Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

7.3.4 India Internet of Medical Things Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

7.3.5 Australia Internet of Medical Things Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

7.3.6 Taiwan Internet of Medical Things Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

7.3.7 Indonesia Internet of Medical Things Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

7.3.8 Thailand Internet of Medical Things Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

7.3.9 Malaysia Internet of Medical Things Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

7.3.10 Philippines Internet of Medical Things Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

Continue…

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights™, we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We, therefore, offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune -411045, Maharashtra, India.

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Related Reports :

Secondary Hyperparathyroidism Treatment (SHPT) Market Size Analysis Research 2021: Global Industry Demand Status, Opportunities and COVID Impact Challenges, Share and Trends, Business Status and Future Scope Forecast to 2027

Venous Leg Ulcer Treatment Market Size Analysis Research 2021: Global Industry Demand Status, Opportunities and COVID Impact Challenges, Share and Trends, Business Status and Future Scope Forecast to 2027

Vision Care Market Size Analysis Research 2021: Global Industry Demand Status, Opportunities and COVID Impact Challenges, Share and Trends, Business Status and Future Scope Forecast to 2027

Biobanking Market Size Analysis Research 2021: Global Industry Demand Status, Opportunities and COVID Impact Challenges, Share and Trends, Business Status and Future Scope Forecast to 2027

Digital PCR Market Size Analysis Research 2021: Global Industry Demand Status, Opportunities and COVID Impact Challenges, Share and Trends, Business Status and Future Scope Forecast to 2027

Electronic Health Records Market Size Analysis Research 2021: Global Industry Demand Status, Opportunities and COVID Impact Challenges, Share and Trends, Business Status and Future Scope Forecast to 2027

Antibacterial Drugs Market | 2021 Global Industry Analysis By Covid-19 Impact On Healthcare Sector, Business With Forecast To 2027

Endocrine Testing Market | 2021 Global Industry Analysis By Covid-19 Impact On Healthcare Sector, Business With Forecast To 2027

Epinephrine Market | 2021 Global Industry Analysis By Covid-19 Impact On Healthcare Sector, Business With Forecast To 2027