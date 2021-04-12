Emergency Veterinary Services Market Industry Demand Status, Opportunities and COVID Impact Challenges, Share and Trends, Business Status and Future Scope Forecast to 2027

The global “Emergency Veterinary Services” market size is likely to expand owing to increasing concerns for animal health across several economies. This information is published by, Fortune Business Insights, in its latest upcoming report, titled “Emergency Veterinary Services Market Size. Share & Industry Analysis, By Animal (Companion Animals, Livestock Animals), By Condition (Seizures, Fractures, Poisoning & Choking, Labor and Pregnancy, Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026.”

According to the World Veterinary Association (WVA), globally there are about 500,000 veterinarians practicing largely through 95 veterinary member associations spread over six continents. The emergency veterinary services include treating the animals in times of emergencies by providing medical, surgical, as well as dental help. Several veterinarians such as livestock vets, exotic animals vet, lab animal medics, and others provide timely care to the injured animals and help to improve their health. Moreover, they monitor the health of the animals and treat them from the infectious diseases that could also be dangerous for the humans.

Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report

An Overview of the Impact of COVID-19 on this Market:

The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. There are some industries that are struggling, and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.

We are taking continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.

Click here to get the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this Market.

Please visit:https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/emergency-veterinary-services-market-101865

What does the Report Provide?

The emergency veterinary services market report provides detailed information on the growth parameters such as the drivers, challenges, opportunities, and restraints that the market will go through during the forecast period. Furthermore, it provides qualitative and quantitative details about the regional demographics present in the market. Moreover, the competitive landscape includes in-depth information of the companies proliferating in the market and the strategies such as mergers and acquisitions, product launches, and collaborations adopted by them to gain market presence.

Drivers and Restraints:

Rising Prevalence of Animal Disease to Favor Growth

According to a journal from the Royal Society Interface, researchers have observed that there is a significant rise in animal-borne diseases across the globe. These deadly and infectious diseases include Ebola, Bird Flu, and the Sars. Additionally, the novel coronavirus aka. COVID-19 is also believed to have its source from the animals, although there has been no full proof evidence. Furthermore, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), reports that about three-quarter of the new diseases that are affecting humans have a primary source in animals. Increasing prevalence of diseases among animals will positively affect the growth of the market in the forthcoming years.

Ask for Customization

Regional Analysis:

Rising Ownership of Pets in Asia-Pacific Will Boost Demand

Among the regions, the market in North America is expected to lead the emergency veterinary market share. This is to be followed by Europe, which is expected to be the second-most leading region. On the other hand, Asia-Pacific will witness promising growth for the market during the projected horizon. This is ascribable to factors such as rising ownership of pets and livestock animals in this region. Furthermore, rising prevalence of outbreaks of disease and growing awareness campaigns by government agencies for veterinary health is expected to contribute to the growth of the market in the forthcoming years. Moreover, growing demand for animal farming in countries such as India, and China will drive the market during the forecast period. On the contrary, the market in Latin America is anticipated to grow moderately during the projected horizon.

Competitive Landscape:

VetMatrix Forging Partnership with Vetstoria Will Aid Growth

VetMatrix, an Internet marketing solutions provider, in May 2019, announced that it would forge a partnership with Vetstoria. This collaboration is expected to provide opportunities to grow for every veterinary practices across the globe. The companies operating in the market are adopting several strategies such as merger and acquisition, collaboration, and others to gain market stronghold. This will contribute to the growth of the global emergency veterinary services market revenue between 2019 and 2020.

Industrial Developments:

June 2016: VetMatrix and Demandforce, a leading online marketing solutions provider, collaborates with eVetPractice to offer together online marketing solutions to very veterinary care providers.

List of the Companies Operating in the Emergency Veterinary Services Market:

Ethos Veterinary Health

The Animal Medical Center

Pets at Home Group Plc

Veterinary Service, Inc.

Southern California Veterinary Group.

LifeLearn Inc.

MH Sub I

LLC dba iMatrix

Among others.

Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts

Related Reports:

Animal Feeding Equipment Trends, Issues, Challenges, Forecasts, Competition Analysis, and Companies involved

Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) Treatment MarketTrends, Issues, Challenges, Forecasts, Competition Analysis, and Companies involved

EctoparasiticidesTrends, Issues, Challenges, Forecasts, Competition Analysis, and Companies involved

Urinary Flow MetersTrends, Issues, Challenges, Forecasts, Competition Analysis, and Companies involved

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights™ we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We, therefore, offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune – 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email:[email protected]

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs