Cargo Moisture Control Products Market Key Futuristic Top Trends and Competitive Landscape by 2029

Shipping industry is capable of transport around 90% of the goods by sea with over 70% as containerized cargo. Moisture damage can cost 5% financial loss to shipping industry which has increased the demand for cargo moisture control product. Cargo moisture control product like desiccants, dehumidifiers, insulators are used to absorb, adsorb and control the moisture from containers owing to which is projected to boost demand for cargo moisture control product during forecast period.

Cargo moisture control product like desiccants in the form closed bag or blanket can absorb 300% of their weight in moisture and help control the dew point inside containers. Moreover it is restricted towards any chemical change which may damage the product. Moreover, cargo moisture control products like vents can be manually installed on the cargo containers to control moisture of goods in cargo.

Insulator is a Prominent Type in Cargo Moisture Control Product Market

Cargo moisture control product like insulator having material like rockwool, spray foam etc are used to insulate the inside of cargo container. Cargo moisture control product like dehumidifier used on ship having high power electric supply.

Increased in cross border trade, growth of shipping industry, challenges in containerized shipping likely to push the demand of insulators for cargo moisture control product market. Moreover, changing weather conditions, growing shipments of medical and healthcare products which is projected to boost cargo moisture control product market.

Cargo Moisture Control Product Market – Segmentation

Cargo moisture control product market is segmented based type of product, mechanism of moisture control and end use application. Out of all cargo moisture control product desiccants have captured most of the cargo moisture control product market due to their small size, suitability and low cost.

Based on type cargo moisture control product segmented in to

Silica Gel Desiccant

Calcium Oxide Desiccant

Clay Desiccant

Desiccant Pads

Desiccant Blanket

Vents

Insulators

Electronic Dehumidifiers

Based on mechanism cargo moisture control product segmented in to

Temperature control

Absorption

Based on application cargo moisture control product segmented in to

Electronic Products

Medical and Pharmaceutical

Dried Food Products

Other Cargo Products

Production and Manufacturing Clusters to Boost the Sales of Cargo Moisture Control Product Demand.

Manufacturing and industry clusters regions such as East Asia and South Asia is projected to boost the sales of moisture control products. Every day upsurge in the exports of goods from China and India to demanding regions is likely to propel the sales of cargo moisture control product market. Economic growth, beneficial trade policies, bilateral trade agreement have boosted the shipping industry which in turn has increased the market cargo moisture control product. Moreover importer of containerized cargo due to which it is expected that demand for cargo moisture control product is going to increase in near future. Increasing shipments of medical devices since past decade is projected to boost the demand of cargo moisture control products over forecast period.

Impact of COVID-19 on cargo moisture control product market

As demand for import of non-essential products like smartphones, foot ware, and clothing appears etc have fallen leads to decreased sales of cargo moisture control products in present year. Moreover, disturbed supply chain for cargo moisture control product is more affected as there is no demand. However, operations

Prominent Players to hold More Than one Third of Share in Cargo Moisture control market

Key players in cargo moisture control product market are Badische Anilin und Soda Fabrik (BASF. SE), Absortech, Inc., Honeywell International, Inc. which hold more than one third market share. Other few players in the market are Multisorb Technologies, W. R. Grace & Co.-Conn. Focus Technology Co Ltd. And among others.

