Incident and Emergency Management Market Strategy And Remarkable Growth Rate By 2026 | Fortune Business Insights

The rising implementation of stringent public laws is a key factor driving the global incident and emergency management market, says Fortune Business Insights in a report, titled “Incident and Emergency Management Market Size, Share and Global Trend By System (Web-based emergency management, Traffic Management), By Solutions (Geospatial, Disaster recovery), By Service (Consulting, Design and integration), By Simulation (Traffic systems, Hazard propagation tools), By Communication Tool and Device (First responder tools, Satellite phones), By Vertical (IT and Telecom, Government, Healthcare) and Geography Forecast till 2027.” Surge in the number of natural calamities and man-made disaster such as terror attacks is expected to contribute significantly to the global incident and emergency management market.

According to the report, the rising extension of human intrusion into hazard-prone areas and surge in acts of terrorism and possibilities of natural disaster are factors expected to boost the global incident and emergency management market revenue during the forecast period. In addition, the growing awareness regarding environment and natural disaster will enable the growth of the global incident and emergency management market.

The report highlights recent innovations and development in the global incident and emergency management market. The study emphasizes on various growth strategies to assist companies operating in the incident and emergency management market. This is intended at offering them a competitive edge.

Some of the Major Players In The Global Incidence And Emergency Management Market Include:

Esri Inc.

Honeywell International Inc.

IBM Corporation

Motorola Solutions, Inc.

Lockheed Martin

Rockwell Collins, Inc.

and Intergraph Corporation

Key Market Driver –

Rising need for security due to increased natural disasters & terrorist attacks

Strict Government laws for emergency preparedness and security measures

Key Market Restraint –

Lack of knowledge of the advantages of the incidence and emergency management system may affect the global market growth.

Key Industry Developments

May 2019 – Esri Inc., the worldwide leader in location intelligence, has published a centered web application namely ArcGIS Excalibur, which provides organizations to handle and monitor all duties, metrics or performance linked to imagery necessary to make informed choices and understanding situations.

March 2019 – Ohio City and County adopts Motorola's incidence and emergency management Solutions to seaa based services.

Segmentation

1. By System

Web-based emergency management system

Emergency/Mass Notification System

Traffic Management System

Inventory/database management system

Safety management system

The remote weather monitoring system

Earthquake warning system

Surveillance system

2. By Solutions

Geospatial solution

Disaster recovery solution

Situational awareness solution

3. By Service

Consulting services

Design and integration service

Training and education services

Support and maintenance

4. By Simulation

Traffic simulation systems

Hazard propagation simulation tools

Incident and evacuation simulation tools

5. By Communication Tool and Device

First responder tools

Satellite phones

Vehicle-ready gateways

6. By Vertical

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

IT and Telecom

Government

Healthcare

Education

Travel and Hospitality

Defense

Transportation and logistics

others

7. By Geography

North America (the USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Major Table of Content For Incident and Emergency Management Market:

Introduction Executive Summary Market Dynamics Key Insights Global Incident and Emergency Management Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2027 North America Incident and Emergency Management Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2027 Europe Incident and Emergency Management Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2027 Asia Pacific Incident and Emergency Management Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2027 The Middle East and Africa Incident and Emergency Management Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2027 Latin America Incident and Emergency Management Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2027 Competitive Landscape Company Profile Conclusion

