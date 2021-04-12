Blockchain in BFSI Market Size, Share And Major Industry Players Forecast 2026 | Fortune Business Insights

Fortune Business Insights foresees the global blockchain in the BFSI market to grow at a promising rate in the coming years. The report, titled “Blockchain in BFSI Market Size, Share and Global Trend by Type (Private Blockchain, Public Blockchain, Consortium Blockchain), By Application (Smart Contracts, Security, Trade Finance, Digital Currency, Record Keeping, GRC Management, Identity Management, and Fraud Detection), And Geography Forecast till 2027” provides a detailed analysis of the blockchain in BFSI market. The adoption of blockchain technology in the banking and finance sector has eased the job of data management.

Key Market Driver –

Fraud reduction capabilities as it operates on a distributed database system

Implementation of this technology in BFSI sector results in improved transparency for regulatory reporting, minimizes counterparty risk, and improved contractual term performance

Key Market Restraint –

Blockchain technology and its applications lack national and international regulations

Surge in Demand for Real-time Data Analysis to Boost Global Market

According to the report, the rise in investment for venture capital in blockchain technology is a major driver for the global blockchain in the BFSI market. The surge in demand for real-time analysis of data, its proactive maintenance, and enhanced visibility is anticipated to boost the global blockchain in the BFSI market.

The blockchain technology used for insurance, financial services, and banking permits insurance companies and banks to build and manage a well-maintained data. This data is decentralized and helps to prevent hacking by cybercriminals.

Goldman Sachs Making Huge Investments in Blockchain Technology

Major vendors of the global blockchain in BFSI market are making huge investments for the adoption of blockchain technology. Companies namely Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan Chase, Amazon AWS, Deloitte, Aelf, IBM, SAP, Accenture, R3, Google, and Microsoft have made the huge investments that is supporting blockchain technology for their business ventures.

Recently, Goldman Sachs invested in research and development for the implementation of blockchain technology. This is considered one of the most well-funded start-ups in the blockchain space. The blockchain project this company is investing in aims to solve the major issue of volatility in digital currency space. This, in turn, will make the finance sector transparent with the availability of crypto options. The Goldman Sachs branch in New York City has recently started a new cell namely Quorum division. This cell is made only for research purposes and for implementing blockchain technology in its core service. Such type of investment is likely to bode well for the global market.

Segmentation

1. By Type

Private Blockchain

Public Blockchain

Consortium Blockchain

2. By Application

Smart Contracts

Security

Trade Finance

Digital Currency

Record Keeping

GRC Management

Identity Management and Fraud Detection

3. By Geography

North America (USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

