Wi-Fi Analytics Market Growth, Future Prospects And Competitive Analysis to 2026 | Fortune Business Insights

The increasing global internet penetration is likely to enable growth in the global “Wi-Fi analytics“ market finds Fortune Business Insights in a report, titled “Wi-Fi Analytics Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Deployment (On-Premise & Cloud-Based), By End User (Retail, Hospitality and others), By Applications (Marketing &, Advertising, Customer Behaviour and Security Management, Customer Engagement and Experience Management) and Geography Forecast till 2027.” The public hotspot projects are expected to grow from USD 64 million in 2015 to USD 432 million in 2021. The global Wi-Fi analytics market is likely to get considerably from this growth.
The report classifies the global market based on various segments. Among regions North America held a considerable share in the market in 2017. Rising adoption of Wi-Fi analytics software in the region is expected to contribute towards market expansion. Additionally, in the region the U.S. exhibits a stronghold and is likely to witness promising growth. Owing to high adoption of Wi-Fi services in establishments such as hotel, restaurant, airport, and others is likely to propel growth. Besides this, implementation of free Wi-Fi spots across the region is expected to increase the adoption of Wi-Fi analytics app and software. Europe also holds a major share in the global market, owing to the high adoption of digitalization in the region.
Top Players List:
- Purple Wi-Fi
- Euclid
- Skyfii
- July Systems Inc.
- Fortinet Technologies India
- Yelp
- Cisco Systems Inc.
- Cloud4Wi Inc.
- Zebra Technologies
- Ruckus Wireless Inc.
- Weblib
- Aptilo Networks
Key Industry Developments
- August 2018: Cisco acquired July System, a SaaS cloud-based middleware platform for location services in healthcare, government, logistics, manufacturing, sports arenas, hotels, education, and retail industries.
- April 2018: Wi-Fi analytics provider Purple introduced enhanced solution free of charge to businesses with five access points or less in 2018.
Purple Adopting Innovative Strategies to Gain Higher Share
The global Wi-Fi analytics market is expanding at an impressive pace. Existing players are adopting innovative strategies to lead the global market. Some players are emphasizing on product launch. For instance, Purple launched an innovative solution with five access pointer or less in 2018. The solution was offered to business for free of cost to enhance the Wi-Fi service.
Major Segments Mentioned:
1. By Deployment
- On-Premise
- Cloud-Based
2. By End-User
- Retail
- Hospitality
- Sports and leisure
- Transportation
- Healthcare
- Others
3. By Applications
- Marketing & Advertising
- Customer Behaviour and Security Management
- Customer Engagement and Experience Management
4. By Geography
- North America (USA and Canada)
- Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)
- Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)
- Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)
- Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of Middle East & Africa)
Major Table of Content for Wi-Fi Analytics Market:
- Introduction
- Executive Summary
- Market Dynamics
- Key Insights
- Global Wi-Fi Analytics Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2027
- North America Wi-Fi Analytics Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2027
- Europe Wi-Fi Analytics Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2027
- Asia Pacific Wi-Fi Analytics Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2027
- The Middle East and Africa Wi-Fi Analytics Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2027
- Latin America Wi-Fi Analytics Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2027
- Competitive Landscape
- Company Profile
- Conclusion
Recloser Market Share, Industry Size, Leading Companies Outlook, Upcoming Challenges and Opportunities till 2026, Fortune Business Insights
Marine Engine Market Latest Industry Size, Share, Future Growth, Sales Revenue and Key Drivers Analysis Research Report 2027, Fortune Business Insights
