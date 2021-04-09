Immunology Market Size, Global Trend and Industry Analysis By Applications and Leading Companies, Forecast By 2027

Categories
The Global “Immunology Market Size” is likely to expand in the coming years driven by the high prevalence of immunological disorders, resulting from environmental factors. According to a report published by Fortune Business Insights, titled “Immunology Market: Global Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2019-2026,” the market was valued at US$ 77,365.4 Mn in 2018. Fortune Business Insights has predicted that the market will reach US$ 143,833.2 Mn by 2026 and will exhibit a CAGR of 8.1%.

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

 

  • Comprehensive analysis of the Immunology Market growth drivers, obstacles, opportunities, and other related challenges.
  • Tracks the developments, such as new product launches, agreements, mergers and acquisitions, geographical expansions, and joint ventures.
  • Identifies market restraints and boosters.
  • Identifies all the possible segments present in the market to aid organizations in strategic business planning.

 

Table of Content:

  1. Introduction
    • Research Scope
    • Market Segmentation
    • Research Methodology
    • Definitions and Assumptions
  2. Executive Summary
  3. Market Dynamics
    • Market Drivers
    • Market Restraints
    • Market Opportunities
  4. Key Insights
    • Prevalence of Autoimmune and Immunological Disorders by Key Countries
    • Overview of Regulatory Scenario by Key Regions
    • Key Industry Developments
    • Overview of Current Advances in R&D for Immunology
  5. Global Immunology Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026
    • Key Findings / Summary
    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Drug Class
      • Monoclonal Antibody (mAb)
      • Fusion Proteins
      • Immunosuppressants
      • Polyclonal Antibody (pAb)
      • Others
    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Disease Indication
      • Rheumatoid Arthritis
      • Psoriatic Arthritis
      • Plaque Psoriasis
      • Ankylosing Spondylitis
      • Inflammatory Bowel Disease
      • Prophylaxis of Organ Rejection
      • Others
    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Distribution Channel
      • Hospital Pharmacies
      • Retail Pharmacies
      • Online Pharmacies
      • Others
    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region
      • North America
      • Europe
      • Asia Pacific
      • Latin America
      • Middle East & Africa

TOC Continued…

