Algorithmic Trading Market Unidentified Segments – The Biggest Opportunity Of 2020 | Citadel, Optiver, Tower Research Capital

The Algorithmic Trading Market has witnessed continuous growth in the past few years and is projected to grow even further during the forecast period (2019-2027).

Major Players in Algorithmic Trading are:

Citadel (United States), Optiver (Netherlands), Tower Research Capital (United States), Two Sigma Investments (United States), Virtu Financial (United States), KCG (United States), DRW Trading (United States), Flow Traders (Netherlands), Hudson River Trad

Definition:

Algorithmic trading or simply algo trading is the use of computer programs and software to execute trades based on predefined criteria and without any human intervention. It is the use of mathematical models to analyze each quote and trade in the stock market, identify liquidity opportunities, and turn the information into intelligent trading decisions. Algorithmic trading or computer-directed trading cut down transaction costs and permits investment managers to take control of their own trading processes. It is a method or style of trading and not a separate business. Algorithmic trading follows a defined set of instructions for placing the trade and to generate more profits at a speed that could impossible for the human trader.

On Nov 7, 2018, Virtu Financial, Inc. announced to acquire Investment Technology Group, Inc. valued at USD 30.30 per ITG share. This significant acquisition is expected to offer its clients a complete suite of agency services, including transparent trading and workflow technology, analytics, and liquidity solutions that all leverage Virtuâ€™s global, scaled technology infrastructure.

Market Influencing Trends:

Portfolio Risk Solutions

Early Adopters In Apac

Technological Advancements

Market Drivers:

Rise In Integration Of Financial Market

Emergence Of AI And Algorithms In Financial Services Sector

Rapidly Growing Demand For Market Surveillance

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2027

What are the market factors that are explained in the Algorithmic Trading Market report?

– Key Strategic Developments: Strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors.

– Key Market Features: Including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin.

– Analytical Tools: The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

Highlights following key factors:

Business description – A detailed description of the company’s operations and business divisions.

– A detailed description of the company’s operations and business divisions. Corporate strategy – Analyst’s summarization of the company’s business strategy.

– Analyst’s summarization of the company’s business strategy. SWOT Analysis – A detailed analysis of the company’s strengths, weakness, opportunities and threats.

– A detailed analysis of the company’s strengths, weakness, opportunities and threats. Company history – Progression of key events associated with the company.

– Progression of key events associated with the company. Major products and services – A list of major products, services and brands of the company.

– A list of major products, services and brands of the company. Key competitors – A list of key competitors to the company.

– A list of key competitors to the company. Important locations and subsidiaries – A list and contact details of key locations and subsidiaries of the company.

– A list and contact details of key locations and subsidiaries of the company. Detailed financial ratios for the past five years – The latest financial ratios derived from the annual financial statements published by the company with 5 years history.

Extract from Table of Content:

Chapter 01 – Executive Summary

1.1 360 Degree Synopsis

1.2 Market value (US$ million).

Chapter 02 – Market Overview

Chapter 03 – Key Success Factors

3.1 Strategies adopted by key market participants and factors that have turned into success.

3.2 Additional viewpoint on global average pricing analysis benchmark, and consumer’s sentiments’ analysis.

Chapter 04 – Covid-19 Crisis Analysis on Algorithmic Trading Market

Chapter 05 – Global Algorithmic Trading Market – Pricing Analysis

Chapter 06 –Algorithmic Trading Market Background

6.1 Macroeconomic factors affecting the Algorithmic Trading market

6.2 Explore supply chain and value chain analysis.

6.3 In-depth information about the market dynamics and their consequences.

Chapter 07 — Algorithmic Trading Market Segmentation

Chapter 08 – Key and Emerging Countries Analysis in Algorithmic Trading Market

Chapter 09 – Algorithmic Trading Market Structure Analysis

Chapter 10 – Algorithmic Trading Market Competitive Analysis

10.1 Market Concentration Rate

10.2 Competition Scenario: BCG Matrix [Relative Market Share v/s Revenue Growth Rate]

10.3 Heat Map Analysis

10.4 Comparative Market Share Analysis by Players (2018-2019) Rank, [% Market Share, Market Revenue]

Chapter 11 – Assumptions and Acronyms

Chapter 12 – Research Methodology

Key Questions Addressed in the Report

Who are the top 20 players operating in the Algorithmic Trading market?

market? What covers the drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges in the Algorithmic Trading industry?

industry? What are the growth trends in the market at the segmental and overall market levels?

Which are the untapped emerging regions in the Algorithmic Trading market?

market? What are the recent application areas in the market?

