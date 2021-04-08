P2P Payments Market May See a Big Move | Major Giants PayPal Holding, Square, Dwolla

Latestreleased the researchstudy on Global P2P PaymentsMarket, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope.P2P Payments Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the P2P Payments.The study covers emerging player’s data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are PayPal Holding Inc. (United States),Tencent (China),Square Inc. (United States),Circle Internet Financial Inc (United States),Early Warning Services, LLC (United States),Dwolla Inc. (United States),TransferWise Ltd (United Kingdom),CurrencyFair LTD (Australia),Razorpay (India),Google Inc. (United States),PopMoney (United States),Facebook Inc. (United States).

Definition:

Person to person transaction (P2P) also known as peer to peer transaction refers to electronic money transfer technology which allows customer to transfer funds from their bank account or credit card to another individual account. The payment can be sent and received via mobile devices or any home computer with access to the Internet, offering convenient alternative to traditional payment mode. P2P payment is considered to be more convenient for both sender and the receiver. Through the P2P payment application, each individual account is linked to one or more of the userâ€™s banks account. When a transaction occurs the account balance in the application records the transaction and either sends or pulls money easily to the userâ€™s bank account or store it in the userâ€™s account within the application. P2P payments offers consumer more convince, accessibility and have made the transferring more easier, faster and less expensive. With the mobile phone readily available, user can send and receive pavements at any time in any place. These transaction are easy to set up and maintain as each computer manages itself. Every user is the administrator of his machine and can control their shared sources. Moreover, the overall cost of building and maintaining this type of network is comparatively less.

Market Drivers:

Rising Demand For Non-Cash Payment

Increasing Number of Smartphone & Computer User

Creation of New Business Avenues For Stakeholders

Market Trend:

Evolving Demographic Need Across The Region

Technology Advancement in P2P Payment

Challenges:

Improper Network Coverage

Diversified Regulation And Policies Present Across The Region

Opportunities:

Rapid Adoption Of P2P Payment

P2P Payment App Being Widely Used For Various Application Such As Retail Payment, Travel & Hospitality Payment, Transportation & Logistics Payments As Well As Energy & Utilities Payments.

Improved Flexibility Requirement Among P2P Payment Services

Increase In Support From Public Authorities

The Global P2P PaymentsMarket segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Airtime transfer & Top-Ups, Money transfers & Payments, Merchandise & Coupons, Travel & Ticketing), Application (Retail Payments, Travels & Hospitality Payments, Transportation & Logistics Payments, Energy & Utilities Payments, Others), Transaction Mode (NFC/Smartcard, SMS, Mobile Apps), Location (Remote payments, Proximity payments)

Analyst at AMA have conducted special survey and have connected with opinion leaders and Industry experts from various region to minutely understand impact on growth as well as local reforms to fight the situation. A special chapter in the study presents Impact Analysis of COVID-19 onGlobal P2P Payments Market along with tables and graphs related to various country and segments showcasing impact on growth trends.

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global P2P Payments Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the P2P Payments market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the P2P Payments Market.

Chapter 3: Displayingthe Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the P2P Payments

Chapter 4: Presenting the P2P Payments Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying market size by Type, End User and Region 2015-2020

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the P2P Payments market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries (2021-2026).

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

Finally, P2P Payments Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies in decision framework.

Data Sources & Methodology

The primary sources involves the industry experts from the Global P2P Payments Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry’s value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.

In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company’s Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.

