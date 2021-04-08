Order Picking Robot Market Next Big Thing | Major Giants ABB, Robot Worx, Westfalia Technologies

Latest added Order Picking Robot Market research study by AMA Research offers detailed outlook and elaborates market review till 2026. The market Study is segmented by key regions that are accelerating the marketization. At present, the market players are strategizing and overcoming challenges of current scenario; some of the key players in the study are ABB (Switzerland),Westfalia Technologies, Inc. (United States),Logiwa (United States),Swisslog (Switzerland),Geek+ Inc. (China),Locus (United States),FANUC (Japan),6 River Systems, Inc. (United States),IAM Robotics (United States),Robot Worx (United States)etc. The study explored is a perfect mix of qualitative and quantitative Market data collected and validated majorly through primary data and secondary sources.

Order Picking Robot Market Definition:

Order picking robot is made of lightweight robot manipulator, 3D camera systems and robotic gripper. Order picking by robot is an automated process to complete an order which is placed by the customers. The robots can also perform multiple tasks. These online picking robots increases the efficiency and helps to meet the demand. These are most commonly used in warehouse in which diverse inventory is present. Further, the automated picking reduces the walking time and shortens the route. These robots are also used in retail.

The latest edition of this report you will be entitled to receive additional chapter / commentary on latest scenario, economic slowdown and COVID-19 impact on overall industry. Further it will also provide qualitative information about when industry could come back on track and what possible measures industry players are taking to deal with current situation. Each of the segment analysis table for forecast period also high % impact on growth.

This research is categorized differently considering the various aspects of this market. It also evaluates the upcoming situation by considering project pipelines of company, long term agreements to derive growth estimates. The forecast is analyzed based on the volume and revenue of this market. The tools used for analyzing the Order Picking Robot Market research report include SWOT analysis.

Market Drivers:

Rapid Upsurge in Online Order Coupled with Shortage of Employees in Warehouse is Fuelling the Demand of Order Picking Robots.

Increasing Adoption of Warehouse Robotics by SMEs

Market Trend:

Advancements in End of Arm Tooling (EOAT) Which Is an Equipment Which Interacts With the Components

Use of IOT Technology in Robotics which Increases the Operational Efficiency

Challenges:

Stiff Competition among the Players

Opportunities:

Increasing Storage Space in Warehouse is Boosting the Market Growth

Growing Demand of Shorter Delivery Time

The Global Order Picking RobotMarket segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Robot type (Mobile, Articulated, Cylindrical, SCARA, Parallel, Cartesian), Industry vertical (Automotive, Building products, E-commerce, Food and beverage, Technology used, Manufacturing, Medical equipment, Pharmaceutical, Retail, Transportation)

The regional analysis of Order Picking Robot Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world. Whereas, owing to rising no. of research activities in countries such as China, India, and Japan, Asia Pacific region is also expected to exhibit higher growth rate the forecast period 2021-2026.

