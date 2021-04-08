Functional Proteins Market, Size, Growth Insight, Share, Analysis, Regional and Forecast To 2027

The global Functional Proteins Market is set to experience a period of robust growth owing to steadily increasing world population. Fortune Business Insights shares this information in its new report, titled “Functional Proteins Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis, By Type (Whey Protein, Casein Protein, Soy Protein, Hemp Protein, Pea Protein, Other Functional Proteins), By Form (Concentrates, Isolates, Hydrolysates), By Application (Dietary Supplements, Functional Foods, Functional Beverages, Animal Nutrition) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026” Additionally, the report provides:

Market Drivers and Trends:

Growing world population According to the UN Department of Economic and Social Affairs (DESA), global population is expected to reach 8.6 billion by 2030 and 9.8 billion by 2050. As a result, demand for food is likely to spike in the next decade, boding well for the Housefly Control Market growth.

Increasing need to narrow food security gaps Numbers released by the World Bank reveal that around 151 million children below the age of 5 are suffering from chronic malnutrition. Moreover, close to 2 billion people worldwide are deficient in essential micronutrients to be productive and ward off diseases. This would necessitate elevating agricultural productivity, which will be one the key Functional Proteins Market trends.

Development of revolutionary technologies The agriculture sector is undergoing rapid transformations on account of introduction of next-generation technologies. For example, governments and academic institutions are increasingly investing in developing genome editing tools such as CRISPR to build higher pest resistance in crops and increase their capacity to create food. Other advanced technologies such as blockchain, AI, and IoT are also enhancing the Functional Proteins Market potential in the forthcoming years.

Major Segments includes:

By Type

Whey Protein

Casein Protein

Soy Protein

Hemp Protein

Pea Protein

Other Functional Proteins

By Form

Concentrates

Isolates

Hydrolysates

By Application

Dietary Supplements

Functional Foods

Functional Beverages

Animal Nutrition

By Geography

Competitive Landscape:

Major players are adopting different strategies, such as mergers and acquisitions, new product launches, and strategic collaborations, to gain a competitive edge in the market.

Some of the key players covered in the Functional Proteins Market report include

Amway,

Arla Foods Ingredients Group,

Kerry Group,

General Foods Corporation,

Glanbia Plc,

Fonterra Co-Operative Group,

The Archer Daniels Midland Company,

Cargill, Inc.,

Ingredion Inc., and Nature’s Bounty Company,

Regional Dynamics:

This market has been segmented into different regions such as North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. Among these, is anticipated to dominate the Functional Proteins Market share during the forecast period

Major Table of Content for Functional Proteins Market:

Introduction Executive Summary Market Dynamics Key Insights Global Functional Proteins Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2014-2026 North America Functional Proteins Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2014-2026 Europe Functional Proteins Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2014-2026 Asia Pacific Functional Proteins Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2014-2026 Middle East and Africa Functional Proteins Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2014-2026 Latin America Functional Proteins Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2014-2026 Competitive Landscape Company Profile Conclusion

