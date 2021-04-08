Peripheral Angiography Equipment Market In-Depth Research On Market Size, Trends, Emerging Growth Factors And Forecast To 2027 | Siemens Healthineers (Germany), GE Healthcare (U.K.), Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation (Japan), Hitachi Medical Corporation (Japan)

“

The report titled Global Peripheral Angiography Equipment Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Peripheral Angiography Equipment market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Peripheral Angiography Equipment market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Peripheral Angiography Equipment market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Peripheral Angiography Equipment market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Peripheral Angiography Equipment report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Peripheral Angiography Equipment report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Peripheral Angiography Equipment market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Peripheral Angiography Equipment market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Peripheral Angiography Equipment market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Peripheral Angiography Equipment market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Peripheral Angiography Equipment market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Siemens Healthineers (Germany), GE Healthcare (U.K.), Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation (Japan), Hitachi Medical Corporation (Japan), Samsung Medison (South Korea), Shimadzu Corp. (Japan), St. Jude Medical, Inc. (US), TERUMO Corporation (Japan), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), Fujifilm SonoSite (Japan), Hologic, Inc. (US), Esaote SpA (Italy), Carestream Health, Inc. (US), Konica Minolta (Japan), Alpinion Medical Systems (South Korea)

Market Segmentation by Product: Magnetic Resonance Imaging

Computed Tomography

Ultrasound

Nuclear Imaging

X-ray



Market Segmentation by Application: Hospitals

Diagnostic Imaging Centres

Others



The Peripheral Angiography Equipment Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Peripheral Angiography Equipment market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Peripheral Angiography Equipment market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Peripheral Angiography Equipment market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Peripheral Angiography Equipment industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Peripheral Angiography Equipment market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Peripheral Angiography Equipment market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Peripheral Angiography Equipment market?

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Peripheral Angiography Equipment Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Magnetic Resonance Imaging

1.2.3 Computed Tomography

1.2.4 Ultrasound

1.2.5 Nuclear Imaging

1.2.6 X-ray

1.3 Market Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Peripheral Angiography Equipment Market Share by Application (2016 VS 2021 VS 2027)

1.3.2 Hospitals

1.3.3 Diagnostic Imaging Centres

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Market Perspective

2.1 Global Peripheral Angiography Equipment Market Size (2016-2027)

2.1.1 Global Peripheral Angiography Equipment Revenue (2016-2027)

2.1.2 Global Peripheral Angiography Equipment Sales (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Peripheral Angiography Equipment Market Size across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2.1 Global Peripheral Angiography Equipment Sales by Regions (2016-2021)

2.2.2 Global Peripheral Angiography Equipment Revenue by Regions (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Peripheral Angiography Equipment Market Size Forecast by Region

2.3.1 Global Peripheral Angiography Equipment Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.2 Global Peripheral Angiography Equipment Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 Global Top Peripheral Angiography Equipment Regions (Countries) Ranking by Market Size

2.5 Peripheral Angiography Equipment Industry Trends

2.5.1 Peripheral Angiography Equipment Market Trends

2.5.2 Peripheral Angiography Equipment Market Drivers

2.5.3 Peripheral Angiography Equipment Market Challenges

2.5.4 Peripheral Angiography Equipment Market Restraints

3 Competitive Landscape by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Peripheral Angiography Equipment Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

3.1.1 Global Peripheral Angiography Equipment Sales by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Peripheral Angiography Equipment Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.1.3 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Peripheral Angiography Equipment Sales in 2020

3.2 Global Top Manufacturers Peripheral Angiography Equipment by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Peripheral Angiography Equipment Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Top Peripheral Angiography Equipment Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.2.3 Global Peripheral Angiography Equipment Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.4 Global Peripheral Angiography Equipment Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.3 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Peripheral Angiography Equipment as of 2020)

3.4 Global Peripheral Angiography Equipment Average Selling Price (ASP) by Manufacturers

3.5 Key Manufacturers Peripheral Angiography Equipment Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served

3.6 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Peripheral Angiography Equipment Market

3.7 Key Manufacturers Peripheral Angiography Equipment Product Offered

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Global Peripheral Angiography Equipment Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Peripheral Angiography Equipment Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Peripheral Angiography Equipment Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Peripheral Angiography Equipment Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Peripheral Angiography Equipment Price by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Peripheral Angiography Equipment Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Peripheral Angiography Equipment Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Peripheral Angiography Equipment Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Peripheral Angiography Equipment Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Global Peripheral Angiography Equipment Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Peripheral Angiography Equipment Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global Peripheral Angiography Equipment Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Peripheral Angiography Equipment Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Peripheral Angiography Equipment Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Peripheral Angiography Equipment Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global Peripheral Angiography Equipment Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Peripheral Angiography Equipment Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Peripheral Angiography Equipment Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 North America

6.1 North America Peripheral Angiography Equipment Sales Breakdown by Company

6.1.1 North America Peripheral Angiography Equipment Sales by Company (2016-2027)

6.1.2 North America Peripheral Angiography Equipment Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

6.2 North America Peripheral Angiography Equipment Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

6.2.1 North America Peripheral Angiography Equipment Sales by Type (2016-2027)

6.2.2 North America Peripheral Angiography Equipment Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

6.3 North America Peripheral Angiography Equipment Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

6.3.1 North America Peripheral Angiography Equipment Sales by Application (2016-2027)

6.3.2 North America Peripheral Angiography Equipment Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

6.4 North America Peripheral Angiography Equipment Market Size by Country

6.4.1 North America Peripheral Angiography Equipment Sales by Country (2016-2027)

6.4.2 North America Peripheral Angiography Equipment Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

6.4.3 U.S.

6.4.4 Canada

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Peripheral Angiography Equipment Sales Breakdown by Company

7.1.1 Europe Peripheral Angiography Equipment Sales by Company (2016-2027)

7.1.2 Europe Peripheral Angiography Equipment Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

7.2 Europe Peripheral Angiography Equipment Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.1 Europe Peripheral Angiography Equipment Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.2 Europe Peripheral Angiography Equipment Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 Europe Peripheral Angiography Equipment Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.1 Europe Peripheral Angiography Equipment Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.2 Europe Peripheral Angiography Equipment Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 Europe Peripheral Angiography Equipment Market Size by Country

7.4.1 Europe Peripheral Angiography Equipment Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.2 Europe Peripheral Angiography Equipment Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.3 Germany

7.4.4 France

7.4.5 U.K.

7.4.6 Italy

7.4.7 Russia

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Peripheral Angiography Equipment Sales Breakdown by Company

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Peripheral Angiography Equipment Sales by Company (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Peripheral Angiography Equipment Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

8.2 Asia Pacific Peripheral Angiography Equipment Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Peripheral Angiography Equipment Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Peripheral Angiography Equipment Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Asia Pacific Peripheral Angiography Equipment Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

8.3.1 Asia Pacific Peripheral Angiography Equipment Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Asia Pacific Peripheral Angiography Equipment Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.4 Asia Pacific Peripheral Angiography Equipment Market Size by Regions

8.4.1 Asia Pacific Peripheral Angiography Equipment Sales by Regions

8.4.2 Asia Pacific Peripheral Angiography Equipment Revenue by Regions

8.4.3 China

8.4.4 Japan

8.4.5 South Korea

8.4.6 India

8.4.7 Australia

8.4.8 Taiwan

8.4.9 Indonesia

8.4.10 Thailand

8.4.11 Malaysia

8.4.12 Philippines

8.4.13 Vietnam

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Peripheral Angiography Equipment Sales Breakdown by Company

9.1.1 Latin America Peripheral Angiography Equipment Sales by Company (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Latin America Peripheral Angiography Equipment Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

9.2 Latin America Peripheral Angiography Equipment Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

9.2.1 Latin America Peripheral Angiography Equipment Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Latin America Peripheral Angiography Equipment Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Latin America Peripheral Angiography Equipment Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

9.3.1 Latin America Peripheral Angiography Equipment Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Latin America Peripheral Angiography Equipment Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.4 Latin America Peripheral Angiography Equipment Market Size by Country

9.4.1 Latin America Peripheral Angiography Equipment Sales by Country (2016-2027)

9.4.2 Latin America Peripheral Angiography Equipment Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

9.4.3 Mexico

9.4.4 Brazil

9.4.5 Argentina

9.4.6 Colombia

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Peripheral Angiography Equipment Sales Breakdown by Company

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Peripheral Angiography Equipment Sales by Company (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Peripheral Angiography Equipment Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

10.2 Middle East and Africa Peripheral Angiography Equipment Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

10.2.1 Middle East and Africa Peripheral Angiography Equipment Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Middle East and Africa Peripheral Angiography Equipment Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.3 Middle East and Africa Peripheral Angiography Equipment Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

10.3.1 Middle East and Africa Peripheral Angiography Equipment Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Middle East and Africa Peripheral Angiography Equipment Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.4 Middle East and Africa Peripheral Angiography Equipment Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Middle East and Africa Peripheral Angiography Equipment Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.2 Middle East and Africa Peripheral Angiography Equipment Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.3 Turkey

10.4.4 Saudi Arabia

10.4.5 UAE

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Siemens Healthineers (Germany)

11.1.1 Siemens Healthineers (Germany) Corporation Information

11.1.2 Siemens Healthineers (Germany) Overview

11.1.3 Siemens Healthineers (Germany) Peripheral Angiography Equipment Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.1.4 Siemens Healthineers (Germany) Peripheral Angiography Equipment Products and Services

11.1.5 Siemens Healthineers (Germany) Peripheral Angiography Equipment SWOT Analysis

11.1.6 Siemens Healthineers (Germany) Recent Developments

11.2 GE Healthcare (U.K.)

11.2.1 GE Healthcare (U.K.) Corporation Information

11.2.2 GE Healthcare (U.K.) Overview

11.2.3 GE Healthcare (U.K.) Peripheral Angiography Equipment Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.2.4 GE Healthcare (U.K.) Peripheral Angiography Equipment Products and Services

11.2.5 GE Healthcare (U.K.) Peripheral Angiography Equipment SWOT Analysis

11.2.6 GE Healthcare (U.K.) Recent Developments

11.3 Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation (Japan)

11.3.1 Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation (Japan) Corporation Information

11.3.2 Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation (Japan) Overview

11.3.3 Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation (Japan) Peripheral Angiography Equipment Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.3.4 Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation (Japan) Peripheral Angiography Equipment Products and Services

11.3.5 Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation (Japan) Peripheral Angiography Equipment SWOT Analysis

11.3.6 Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation (Japan) Recent Developments

11.4 Hitachi Medical Corporation (Japan)

11.4.1 Hitachi Medical Corporation (Japan) Corporation Information

11.4.2 Hitachi Medical Corporation (Japan) Overview

11.4.3 Hitachi Medical Corporation (Japan) Peripheral Angiography Equipment Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.4.4 Hitachi Medical Corporation (Japan) Peripheral Angiography Equipment Products and Services

11.4.5 Hitachi Medical Corporation (Japan) Peripheral Angiography Equipment SWOT Analysis

11.4.6 Hitachi Medical Corporation (Japan) Recent Developments

11.5 Samsung Medison (South Korea)

11.5.1 Samsung Medison (South Korea) Corporation Information

11.5.2 Samsung Medison (South Korea) Overview

11.5.3 Samsung Medison (South Korea) Peripheral Angiography Equipment Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.5.4 Samsung Medison (South Korea) Peripheral Angiography Equipment Products and Services

11.5.5 Samsung Medison (South Korea) Peripheral Angiography Equipment SWOT Analysis

11.5.6 Samsung Medison (South Korea) Recent Developments

11.6 Shimadzu Corp. (Japan)

11.6.1 Shimadzu Corp. (Japan) Corporation Information

11.6.2 Shimadzu Corp. (Japan) Overview

11.6.3 Shimadzu Corp. (Japan) Peripheral Angiography Equipment Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.6.4 Shimadzu Corp. (Japan) Peripheral Angiography Equipment Products and Services

11.6.5 Shimadzu Corp. (Japan) Peripheral Angiography Equipment SWOT Analysis

11.6.6 Shimadzu Corp. (Japan) Recent Developments

11.7 St. Jude Medical, Inc. (US)

11.7.1 St. Jude Medical, Inc. (US) Corporation Information

11.7.2 St. Jude Medical, Inc. (US) Overview

11.7.3 St. Jude Medical, Inc. (US) Peripheral Angiography Equipment Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.7.4 St. Jude Medical, Inc. (US) Peripheral Angiography Equipment Products and Services

11.7.5 St. Jude Medical, Inc. (US) Peripheral Angiography Equipment SWOT Analysis

11.7.6 St. Jude Medical, Inc. (US) Recent Developments

11.8 TERUMO Corporation (Japan)

11.8.1 TERUMO Corporation (Japan) Corporation Information

11.8.2 TERUMO Corporation (Japan) Overview

11.8.3 TERUMO Corporation (Japan) Peripheral Angiography Equipment Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.8.4 TERUMO Corporation (Japan) Peripheral Angiography Equipment Products and Services

11.8.5 TERUMO Corporation (Japan) Peripheral Angiography Equipment SWOT Analysis

11.8.6 TERUMO Corporation (Japan) Recent Developments

11.9 Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands)

11.9.1 Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands) Corporation Information

11.9.2 Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands) Overview

11.9.3 Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands) Peripheral Angiography Equipment Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.9.4 Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands) Peripheral Angiography Equipment Products and Services

11.9.5 Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands) Peripheral Angiography Equipment SWOT Analysis

11.9.6 Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands) Recent Developments

11.10 Fujifilm SonoSite (Japan), Hologic, Inc. (US)

11.10.1 Fujifilm SonoSite (Japan), Hologic, Inc. (US) Corporation Information

11.10.2 Fujifilm SonoSite (Japan), Hologic, Inc. (US) Overview

11.10.3 Fujifilm SonoSite (Japan), Hologic, Inc. (US) Peripheral Angiography Equipment Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.10.4 Fujifilm SonoSite (Japan), Hologic, Inc. (US) Peripheral Angiography Equipment Products and Services

11.10.5 Fujifilm SonoSite (Japan), Hologic, Inc. (US) Peripheral Angiography Equipment SWOT Analysis

11.10.6 Fujifilm SonoSite (Japan), Hologic, Inc. (US) Recent Developments

11.11 Esaote SpA (Italy)

11.11.1 Esaote SpA (Italy) Corporation Information

11.11.2 Esaote SpA (Italy) Overview

11.11.3 Esaote SpA (Italy) Peripheral Angiography Equipment Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.11.4 Esaote SpA (Italy) Peripheral Angiography Equipment Products and Services

11.11.5 Esaote SpA (Italy) Recent Developments

11.12 Carestream Health, Inc. (US)

11.12.1 Carestream Health, Inc. (US) Corporation Information

11.12.2 Carestream Health, Inc. (US) Overview

11.12.3 Carestream Health, Inc. (US) Peripheral Angiography Equipment Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.12.4 Carestream Health, Inc. (US) Peripheral Angiography Equipment Products and Services

11.12.5 Carestream Health, Inc. (US) Recent Developments

11.13 Konica Minolta (Japan)

11.13.1 Konica Minolta (Japan) Corporation Information

11.13.2 Konica Minolta (Japan) Overview

11.13.3 Konica Minolta (Japan) Peripheral Angiography Equipment Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.13.4 Konica Minolta (Japan) Peripheral Angiography Equipment Products and Services

11.13.5 Konica Minolta (Japan) Recent Developments

11.14 Alpinion Medical Systems (South Korea)

11.14.1 Alpinion Medical Systems (South Korea) Corporation Information

11.14.2 Alpinion Medical Systems (South Korea) Overview

11.14.3 Alpinion Medical Systems (South Korea) Peripheral Angiography Equipment Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.14.4 Alpinion Medical Systems (South Korea) Peripheral Angiography Equipment Products and Services

11.14.5 Alpinion Medical Systems (South Korea) Recent Developments

12 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

12.1 Peripheral Angiography Equipment Value Chain Analysis

12.2 Peripheral Angiography Equipment Key Raw Materials

12.2.1 Key Raw Materials

12.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

12.3 Peripheral Angiography Equipment Production Mode & Process

12.4 Peripheral Angiography Equipment Sales and Marketing

12.4.1 Peripheral Angiography Equipment Sales Channels

12.4.2 Peripheral Angiography Equipment Distributors

12.5 Peripheral Angiography Equipment Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

