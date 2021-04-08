Insulin Pumps Market to Reach USD 8.50 Billion by 2027; Rising Prevalence of Diabetes to Augment Growth: Fortune Business Insights™

The global insulin pump market is likely to gain impetus from the ever-increasing prevalence of diabetes reported worldwide. Coupled with this, the rising geriatric population and surging number of people affected by type 1 diabetes would drive the market growth. Fortune Business Insights™ provided this information in a recent report, titled, “Insulin Pump Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Product Type (Pumps (Tethered Pumps, Patch Pumps, and Others), and Consumables), By Disease Indication (Type 1 Diabetes and Type 2 Diabetes), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacy Retail Pharmacy, and Online Stores), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027.” The report further states that the insulin pump market size was USD 4.15 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 8.50 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 9.4% during the forecast period.

Drivers & Restraints-

Rising Technological Developments in Drug Delivery Systems to Propel Growth

New products are being launched by renowned companies nowadays owing to the advent of technological developments in the field of drug delivery systems. It is likely to drive the insulin pumps market growth in the near future. In addition to that, the manufacturers are persistently aiming to focus on upsurging the adoption and penetration of insulin pumps by creating awareness and reimbursement. It is mainly done in patients living with type 2 diabetes. However, many patients across the globe are dependent on other devices, such as insulin pens and injections, other than insulin pumps. It may hinder the growth of the market.

The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. There are some industries that are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.

We are taking continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.

Government Initiatives to Reduce Cost Burdenwill Favor Growth in North America

Based on geography, the market is classified into the Middle East and Africa, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and Latin America. Out of these, in 2019, North America generated USD 2.11 billion in terms of insulin pumps and consumables market revenue. Rising number of innovative product launches and high demand for drug delivery devices are the major factors that would drive the market growth in this region. Also, active support of the government of various countries in this region to lower the cost burden of diabetes by supplying patients with insulin pump covered by Medicare would propel market growth.

Segment-

Type 2 Diabetes Segment to Grow Remarkably Backed by New Product Launches

In terms of disease indication, the market is bifurcated into type 1 diabetes and type 2 diabetes. Out of these, the type 1 diabetes segment is expected to procure the maximum insulin pumps market share in the coming years. This growth is attributable to the increasing usage of insulin pumps amongst these patients, unlike those living with type 2 diabetes. The Centers of Disease Control and Prevention stated that in 2018, around 1.4 million adults belonging to the age group of 20 years and above living in the U.S. with type 1 diabetes used insulin. But, the type 2 diabetes segment would also showcase a remarkable growth because of the presence of favorable health reimbursement and rising number of novel product launches.

This Report Answers the Following Questions:

What are the insulin pumps and consumables market trends, opportunities, and challenges?

Which segment is likely to lead the market in terms of share in the coming years?

Which region would dominate the market by procuring the maximum revenue?

Which significant strategies are being adopted by key companies to gain a competitive edge?

Regional Analysis-

Competitive Landscape-

Novel Product Launches & Strategic Partnerships Pave the Way for Growth of Companies

Several enterprises operating in the market are persistently working towards widening their product portfolio and geographic presence. They are achieving their goals by focusing more on launching new devices featuring the latest technologies, as well as teaming up with the other companies. Below are a couple of the recent key industry developments:

January 2020 : Tandem Diabetes Care announced the launch of its new insulin pump named t:slim X2. It is equipped with Control-IQ technology to aid in surging time in range.

: Tandem Diabetes Care announced the launch of its new insulin pump named t:slim X2. It is equipped with Control-IQ technology to aid in surging time in range. June 2019: Medtronic and Tidepool partnered up to co-develop an interoperable automated insulin pump system.

Fortune Business Insights™ lists out all the renowned organizations present in the insulin pumps market. They are as follows:

Medtronic

Insulet Corporation

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc.

YPSOMED

Others

