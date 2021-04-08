Actuated Valves Market 2021: Top Industrialist Trends and Analysis Forecast Report Till 2027 | Asahi/America, Hayward Flow Control, Assured Automation, Johnson Valves

“

The report titled Global Actuated Valves Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Actuated Valves market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Actuated Valves market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Actuated Valves market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Actuated Valves market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Actuated Valves report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Actuated Valves report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Actuated Valves market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Actuated Valves market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Actuated Valves market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Actuated Valves market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Actuated Valves market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Asahi/America, Hayward Flow Control, Assured Automation, Johnson Valves, Actuated Valves Supplies, Herose, SSP Fittings, GF Piping Systems, Crane ChemPharma & Energy, Process Systems, Braeco

Market Segmentation by Product: Pneumatic Actuators

Electric Actuators

Others



Market Segmentation by Application: Oil & Gas

Pharmaceutical

Water & Wastewater

Chemical Processing

Others



The Actuated Valves Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Actuated Valves market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Actuated Valves market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Actuated Valves market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Actuated Valves industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Actuated Valves market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Actuated Valves market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Actuated Valves market?

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Actuated Valves Research Scope

1.2 Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Actuated Valves Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Pneumatic Actuators

1.2.3 Electric Actuators

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Market Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Actuated Valves Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Oil & Gas

1.3.3 Pharmaceutical

1.3.4 Water & Wastewater

1.3.5 Chemical Processing

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Market Production

2.1 Global Actuated Valves Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Actuated Valves Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Actuated Valves Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Actuated Valves Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Actuated Valves Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.3 North America

2.3.4 Europe

2.3.5 Japan

2.3.6 China

2.3.7 South Korea

2.3.8 India

2.4 Industry Trends

2.4.1 Actuated Valves Industry Trends

2.4.2 Actuated Valves Market Drivers

2.4.3 Actuated Valves Market Challenges

2.4.4 Actuated Valves Market Restraints

3 Global Actuated Valves Sales

3.1 Global Actuated Valves Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Actuated Valves Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Actuated Valves Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Actuated Valves Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Actuated Valves Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Actuated Valves Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top Actuated Valves Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Actuated Valves Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Actuated Valves Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.5.3 North America

3.5.4 Europe

3.5.5 Asia-Pacific

3.5.6 Latin America

3.5.7 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufacturers

4.1 Global Actuated Valves Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global Actuated Valves Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Actuated Valves Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Actuated Valves Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Actuated Valves Sales in 2020

4.3 Global Actuated Valves Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Actuated Valves Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Actuated Valves Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Actuated Valves Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global Actuated Valves Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Actuated Valves Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Actuated Valves Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Estimates and Forecasts by Type

5.1 Global Actuated Valves Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Actuated Valves Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Actuated Valves Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Actuated Valves Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Actuated Valves Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Actuated Valves Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Actuated Valves Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Actuated Valves Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Actuated Valves Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Actuated Valves Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Actuated Valves Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Actuated Valves Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Actuated Valves Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Actuated Valves Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Actuated Valves Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Actuated Valves Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Actuated Valves Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Actuated Valves Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Actuated Valves Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global Actuated Valves Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Actuated Valves Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Actuated Valves Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Actuated Valves Sales Breakdown by Company

7.1.1 North America Actuated Valves Sales by Company (2016-2021)

7.1.2 North America Actuated Valves Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

7.2 North America Actuated Valves Market Size by Type

7.2.1 North America Actuated Valves Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Actuated Valves Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Actuated Valves Market Size by Application

7.3.1 North America Actuated Valves Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Actuated Valves Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 North America Actuated Valves Market Size by Country

7.4.1 North America Actuated Valves Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.2 North America Actuated Valves Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.3 U.S.

7.4.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Actuated Valves Sales Breakdown by Company

8.1.1 Europe Actuated Valves Sales by Company (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Europe Actuated Valves Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

8.2 Europe Actuated Valves Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Europe Actuated Valves Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe Actuated Valves Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Europe Actuated Valves Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Europe Actuated Valves Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe Actuated Valves Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.4 Europe Actuated Valves Market Size by Country

8.4.1 Europe Actuated Valves Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.4.2 Europe Actuated Valves Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.4.3 Germany

8.4.4 France

8.4.5 U.K.

8.4.6 Italy

8.4.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Actuated Valves Sales Breakdown by Company

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Actuated Valves Sales by Company (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Actuated Valves Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

9.2 Asia Pacific Actuated Valves Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Actuated Valves Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Actuated Valves Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Asia Pacific Actuated Valves Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Actuated Valves Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Actuated Valves Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.4 Asia Pacific Actuated Valves Market Size by Region

9.4.1 Asia Pacific Actuated Valves Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.4.2 Asia Pacific Actuated Valves Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.4.3 China

9.4.4 Japan

9.4.5 South Korea

9.4.6 India

9.4.7 Australia

9.4.8 China Taiwan

9.4.9 Indonesia

9.4.10 Thailand

9.4.11 Malaysia

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Actuated Valves Sales Breakdown by Company

10.1.1 Latin America Actuated Valves Sales by Company (2016-2021)

10.1.2 Latin America Actuated Valves Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

10.2 Latin America Actuated Valves Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Latin America Actuated Valves Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Actuated Valves Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America Actuated Valves Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Latin America Actuated Valves Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America Actuated Valves Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.4 Latin America Actuated Valves Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Latin America Actuated Valves Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.2 Latin America Actuated Valves Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.3 Mexico

10.4.4 Brazil

10.4.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Actuated Valves Sales Breakdown by Company

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Actuated Valves Sales by Company (2016-2021)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Actuated Valves Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Actuated Valves Market Size by Type

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Actuated Valves Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Actuated Valves Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Actuated Valves Market Size by Application

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Actuated Valves Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Actuated Valves Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

11.4 Middle East and Africa Actuated Valves Market Size by Country

11.4.1 Middle East and Africa Actuated Valves Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.4.2 Middle East and Africa Actuated Valves Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.4.3 Turkey

11.4.4 Saudi Arabia

11.4.5 UAE

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Asahi/America

12.1.1 Asahi/America Corporation Information

12.1.2 Asahi/America Overview

12.1.3 Asahi/America Actuated Valves Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Asahi/America Actuated Valves Products and Services

12.1.5 Asahi/America Actuated Valves SWOT Analysis

12.1.6 Asahi/America Recent Developments

12.2 Hayward Flow Control

12.2.1 Hayward Flow Control Corporation Information

12.2.2 Hayward Flow Control Overview

12.2.3 Hayward Flow Control Actuated Valves Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Hayward Flow Control Actuated Valves Products and Services

12.2.5 Hayward Flow Control Actuated Valves SWOT Analysis

12.2.6 Hayward Flow Control Recent Developments

12.3 Assured Automation

12.3.1 Assured Automation Corporation Information

12.3.2 Assured Automation Overview

12.3.3 Assured Automation Actuated Valves Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Assured Automation Actuated Valves Products and Services

12.3.5 Assured Automation Actuated Valves SWOT Analysis

12.3.6 Assured Automation Recent Developments

12.4 Johnson Valves

12.4.1 Johnson Valves Corporation Information

12.4.2 Johnson Valves Overview

12.4.3 Johnson Valves Actuated Valves Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Johnson Valves Actuated Valves Products and Services

12.4.5 Johnson Valves Actuated Valves SWOT Analysis

12.4.6 Johnson Valves Recent Developments

12.5 Actuated Valves Supplies

12.5.1 Actuated Valves Supplies Corporation Information

12.5.2 Actuated Valves Supplies Overview

12.5.3 Actuated Valves Supplies Actuated Valves Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Actuated Valves Supplies Actuated Valves Products and Services

12.5.5 Actuated Valves Supplies Actuated Valves SWOT Analysis

12.5.6 Actuated Valves Supplies Recent Developments

12.6 Herose

12.6.1 Herose Corporation Information

12.6.2 Herose Overview

12.6.3 Herose Actuated Valves Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Herose Actuated Valves Products and Services

12.6.5 Herose Actuated Valves SWOT Analysis

12.6.6 Herose Recent Developments

12.7 SSP Fittings

12.7.1 SSP Fittings Corporation Information

12.7.2 SSP Fittings Overview

12.7.3 SSP Fittings Actuated Valves Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 SSP Fittings Actuated Valves Products and Services

12.7.5 SSP Fittings Actuated Valves SWOT Analysis

12.7.6 SSP Fittings Recent Developments

12.8 GF Piping Systems

12.8.1 GF Piping Systems Corporation Information

12.8.2 GF Piping Systems Overview

12.8.3 GF Piping Systems Actuated Valves Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 GF Piping Systems Actuated Valves Products and Services

12.8.5 GF Piping Systems Actuated Valves SWOT Analysis

12.8.6 GF Piping Systems Recent Developments

12.9 Crane ChemPharma & Energy

12.9.1 Crane ChemPharma & Energy Corporation Information

12.9.2 Crane ChemPharma & Energy Overview

12.9.3 Crane ChemPharma & Energy Actuated Valves Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Crane ChemPharma & Energy Actuated Valves Products and Services

12.9.5 Crane ChemPharma & Energy Actuated Valves SWOT Analysis

12.9.6 Crane ChemPharma & Energy Recent Developments

12.10 Process Systems

12.10.1 Process Systems Corporation Information

12.10.2 Process Systems Overview

12.10.3 Process Systems Actuated Valves Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Process Systems Actuated Valves Products and Services

12.10.5 Process Systems Actuated Valves SWOT Analysis

12.10.6 Process Systems Recent Developments

12.11 Braeco

12.11.1 Braeco Corporation Information

12.11.2 Braeco Overview

12.11.3 Braeco Actuated Valves Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 Braeco Actuated Valves Products and Services

12.11.5 Braeco Recent Developments

13 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Actuated Valves Value Chain Analysis

13.2 Actuated Valves Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Actuated Valves Production Mode & Process

13.4 Actuated Valves Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Actuated Valves Sales Channels

13.4.2 Actuated Valves Distributors

13.5 Actuated Valves Customers

14 Key Findings

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

