Livestock Vaccines Market Size, Share, Industry Analysis and Regional Forecast 2020-2027

The increasing prevalence of African swine fever (ASF) among cattle is a key factor driving the global livestock vaccines market, says Fortune Business Insights in a report, titled “Livestock Vaccines Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Animal Type (Cattle, Horses, Pigs,Others), By Vaccine Type (Attenuated Vaccines, Inactivated Vaccines, Recombinant Vaccines), By Route of Administration (Oral, Intravenous), By Disease Indication (Clostridial Diseases, Reproductive and Infertility Disease, others) By Distribution Channel (Veterinary Hospital Pharmacies, Regional Distribution Centers) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026.” The increasing government initiatives for the prevention of zoonotic disease is expected to contribute positively to the global livestock vaccines market.

According to the report, the increasing clinical studies for the development of vaccines to cure different types of livestock disease by using new vaccine technologies such as marker vaccine, split –product, isolated protein or peptide and nucleic acid approaches is expected to aid livestock vaccines market growth during the forecast period. For instance, Elanco U.S., Inc., a subsidiary company of Eli Lilly and Company acquired the U.S. canine, feline and rabies animal vaccines portfolio of Boehringer Ingelheim Vetmedica, Inc., one of the major players in animal health.

The report includes detailed information on the prevailing trends inthe livestock vaccines market. The report aims to offer greater insights into the livestock vaccines market to help companies understand the current market scenario and act consequently to enhance their businesses.

Rising Demand for Multivalent Vaccines Will Favor Growth

The increasing demand for recombinant vaccine, DNA vaccines and multivalent vaccines is expected to aid the growth of the global livestock vaccines market. The outbreak disease around the world is expected to uplift the global livestock vaccines market shares during the forecast period. For instance, the outbreak of African Swine Fever (ASF) disease affected roughly millions of pigs in China, Vietnam, Cambodia, and other south-east Asian countries in 2018, and Mycoplasma bovis infections among cattle in 2018, in New Zealand. Furthermore, the increasing government initiatives to prevent the spread of zoonotic diseases is expected to further augment the growth of the global livestock vaccines market.

In addition, the introduction of Fostera Gold PCV MH is expected to boost the global livestock vaccines revenue. For instance, Zoetis introduced Fostera Gold PCV MH, which is the US pork industry’s first vaccine to include two genotypes of porcine circovirus type 2 (PCV2) — 2a and 2b.

Rising Awareness Regarding Livestock Vaccines Will Stimulate Growth In North America

North America dominated the livestock vaccines market in 2018 followed by Europe. The livestock vaccines market is expected to expand in North America during the forecast year owing to rising awareness regarding the prevention of animal-to-human transmission of diseases, higher demand for meat, and investment in research and development in animal vaccines. Asia Pacific is likely to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period due to the rising prevalence of livestock diseases such as foot-and-mouth disease (FMD) and highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI). Additionally, the increasing incidence of zoonotic diseases, initiatives by government organizations and animal associations to provide access to livestock vaccines is expected to accelerate the growth of the livestock vaccines market in Asia Pacific. The livestock vaccines market in Middle East & Africa and Latin America is in the nascent stage; however, it is expected to grow at a moderate CAGR during the forecast period.

The Major Companies Covered In The Global Livestock Vaccines Market Report Include:

Merck & Co., Inc.

Pfizer Inc.

AgriLabs

Zoetis

Novartis AG

Boehringer Ingelheim

Bayer AG

Eli Lilly and Company

Virbac

Neogen Corporation

ImmuCell Corporation

and other players.

What does the Report Include?

The market report includes qualitative and quantitative analysis of several factors such as the key drivers and restraints that will impact growth. Additionally, the report provides insights into the regional analysis that covers different regions, contributing to the growth of the market. It includes the competitive landscape that involves the leading companies and the adoption of strategies to announce partnerships, introduce new products, and collaborate that will further contribute to the growth of the market between 2020 and 2027. Moreover, the research analyst has adopted several research methodologies such as SWOT and PESTEL analysis to extract information about the current trends and industry developments that will drive the market growth during the forecast period.

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a seismic effect on several economies across the globe. To curb the pandemic spread, the governments of several countries have ordered complete lockdown of industrial and human activities. This is expected to have a significant impact on the market in 2020. However, proactive steps by the industry leaders to revive the Healthcare industry will bode well for the growth of the market in the near future.

.

Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.

Out research methodology is robust and includes data triangulation based on bottom-up and top-down approaches. We validated the approximate market number with the help of primary research. Secondary research was conducted to find out detailed information about mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, and agreements. At the same time, we have derived significant information about the market dynamics associated with growth drivers, trends, and obstacles.

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

This report focuses on Livestock Vaccines Global Market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Regional analysis is another highly comprehensive part of the research and analysis study of the global market presented in the report. This section sheds light on the sales growth of different regional and country-level markets. For the historical and forecast period to 2026, it provides detailed and accurate country-wise volume analysis and region-wise market size analysis of the global market.

Livestock Vaccines Highlights of the Report:

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios of the top players in the Supply Chain Analytics market.

Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on the upcoming technologies, RandD activities, and product launches in the market

Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of the market strategies, geographic and business segments of the leading players in the market

Market Development: Comprehensive information about emerging markets. This report analyzes the market for various segments across geographies

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the Supply Chain Analytics market

Browse More Information on This Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/livestock-vaccines-market-101418

Fortune Business Insights offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

