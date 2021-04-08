Plastic Films & Sheets Market Growth Strategies, Size, Geography Trends and Competitive Analysis to 2027| Toray Industries, British Polythene Industries, Toyobo

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research has recently published a research report titled, “Global Plastic Films & Sheets Market Insights and Forecast to 2027”. The report offers a complete compilation of first-hand and authentic information on the global Plastic Films & Sheets market taking into consideration market dynamics, segmentation, current developments, market trends, and competitive analysis. It also includes the qualitative and quantitative assessment by the leading industry analysts. Additionally, growth factors, micro and macroeconomic indicators, and emerging market trends are being scrutinized in the report. Impact of various factors on the global Plastic Films & Sheets market growth has also been mapped by the report.

The researchers have done a detailed assessment on the global Plastic Films & Sheets market with the help of suitable assumptions as well as methodologies. They have offered thoughtful insights, historical data, facts, and statistics, which will prove helpful for the market participants to strategize and make effective decisions to stay ahead of the curve.

Market players need to be equipped with the information regarding the current and future competitive scenario in order to keep a check on their competitors’ activities as well as execute their business strategies. This report will surely suffice as the analysts have critically examined the competitive scenario and have offered reliable forecasts. With this information, companies can understand the current and future market scenario and plan their tactics to gain a competitive edge over others.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Plastic Films & Sheets Market Research Report: Toray Industries, British Polythene Industries, Toyobo, Berry Global, Saudi Basic Industries, Sealed Air Corporation, Dow, DuPont, Novolex, Amcor, Uflex

Global Plastic Films & Sheets Market by Type: LDPE/LLDPE, PA, PVC, BOPP, Others

Global Plastic Films & Sheets Market by Application: Packaging, Construction, Healthcare, Agriculture, Others

The research report provides analysis based on the global Plastic Films & Sheets market segments including product types, end user, application, and geography. Each and every segment has been studied on the basis of factors such as market share, market size, CAGR, demand, and growth potential. Moreover, the market analysts have identified the leading regions having growth potential. This segmental study will assist the key players to stress on key growth areas of the global Plastic Films & Sheets market and according plan their further strategies.

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Plastic Films & Sheets Research Scope

1.2 Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Plastic Films & Sheets Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 LDPE/LLDPE

1.2.3 PA

1.2.4 PVC

1.2.5 BOPP

1.2.6 Others

1.3 Market Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Plastic Films & Sheets Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Packaging

1.3.3 Construction

1.3.4 Healthcare

1.3.5 Agriculture

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Market Production

2.1 Global Plastic Films & Sheets Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Plastic Films & Sheets Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Plastic Films & Sheets Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Plastic Films & Sheets Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Plastic Films & Sheets Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.3 North America

2.3.4 Europe

2.3.5 Japan

2.3.6 China

2.3.7 South Korea

2.3.8 India

2.4 Industry Trends

2.4.1 Plastic Films & Sheets Industry Trends

2.4.2 Plastic Films & Sheets Market Drivers

2.4.3 Plastic Films & Sheets Market Challenges

2.4.4 Plastic Films & Sheets Market Restraints

3 Global Plastic Films & Sheets Sales

3.1 Global Plastic Films & Sheets Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Plastic Films & Sheets Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Plastic Films & Sheets Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Plastic Films & Sheets Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Plastic Films & Sheets Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Plastic Films & Sheets Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top Plastic Films & Sheets Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Plastic Films & Sheets Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Plastic Films & Sheets Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.5.3 North America

3.5.4 Europe

3.5.5 Asia-Pacific

3.5.6 Latin America

3.5.7 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufacturers

4.1 Global Plastic Films & Sheets Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global Plastic Films & Sheets Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Plastic Films & Sheets Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Plastic Films & Sheets Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Plastic Films & Sheets Sales in 2020

4.3 Global Plastic Films & Sheets Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Plastic Films & Sheets Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Plastic Films & Sheets Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Plastic Films & Sheets Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global Plastic Films & Sheets Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Plastic Films & Sheets Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Plastic Films & Sheets Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Estimates and Forecasts by Type

5.1 Global Plastic Films & Sheets Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Plastic Films & Sheets Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Plastic Films & Sheets Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Plastic Films & Sheets Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Plastic Films & Sheets Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Plastic Films & Sheets Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Plastic Films & Sheets Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Plastic Films & Sheets Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Plastic Films & Sheets Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Plastic Films & Sheets Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Plastic Films & Sheets Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Plastic Films & Sheets Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Plastic Films & Sheets Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Plastic Films & Sheets Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Plastic Films & Sheets Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Plastic Films & Sheets Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Plastic Films & Sheets Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Plastic Films & Sheets Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Plastic Films & Sheets Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global Plastic Films & Sheets Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Plastic Films & Sheets Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Plastic Films & Sheets Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Plastic Films & Sheets Sales Breakdown by Company

7.1.1 North America Plastic Films & Sheets Sales by Company (2016-2021)

7.1.2 North America Plastic Films & Sheets Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

7.2 North America Plastic Films & Sheets Market Size by Type

7.2.1 North America Plastic Films & Sheets Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Plastic Films & Sheets Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Plastic Films & Sheets Market Size by Application

7.3.1 North America Plastic Films & Sheets Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Plastic Films & Sheets Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 North America Plastic Films & Sheets Market Size by Country

7.4.1 North America Plastic Films & Sheets Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.2 North America Plastic Films & Sheets Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.3 U.S.

7.4.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Plastic Films & Sheets Sales Breakdown by Company

8.1.1 Europe Plastic Films & Sheets Sales by Company (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Europe Plastic Films & Sheets Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

8.2 Europe Plastic Films & Sheets Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Europe Plastic Films & Sheets Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe Plastic Films & Sheets Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Europe Plastic Films & Sheets Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Europe Plastic Films & Sheets Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe Plastic Films & Sheets Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.4 Europe Plastic Films & Sheets Market Size by Country

8.4.1 Europe Plastic Films & Sheets Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.4.2 Europe Plastic Films & Sheets Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.4.3 Germany

8.4.4 France

8.4.5 U.K.

8.4.6 Italy

8.4.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Plastic Films & Sheets Sales Breakdown by Company

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Plastic Films & Sheets Sales by Company (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Plastic Films & Sheets Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

9.2 Asia Pacific Plastic Films & Sheets Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Plastic Films & Sheets Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Plastic Films & Sheets Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Asia Pacific Plastic Films & Sheets Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Plastic Films & Sheets Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Plastic Films & Sheets Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.4 Asia Pacific Plastic Films & Sheets Market Size by Region

9.4.1 Asia Pacific Plastic Films & Sheets Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.4.2 Asia Pacific Plastic Films & Sheets Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.4.3 China

9.4.4 Japan

9.4.5 South Korea

9.4.6 India

9.4.7 Australia

9.4.8 Taiwan

9.4.9 Indonesia

9.4.10 Thailand

9.4.11 Malaysia

9.4.12 Philippines

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Plastic Films & Sheets Sales Breakdown by Company

10.1.1 Latin America Plastic Films & Sheets Sales by Company (2016-2021)

10.1.2 Latin America Plastic Films & Sheets Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

10.2 Latin America Plastic Films & Sheets Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Latin America Plastic Films & Sheets Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Plastic Films & Sheets Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America Plastic Films & Sheets Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Latin America Plastic Films & Sheets Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America Plastic Films & Sheets Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.4 Latin America Plastic Films & Sheets Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Latin America Plastic Films & Sheets Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.2 Latin America Plastic Films & Sheets Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.3 Mexico

10.4.4 Brazil

10.4.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Plastic Films & Sheets Sales Breakdown by Company

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Plastic Films & Sheets Sales by Company (2016-2021)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Plastic Films & Sheets Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Plastic Films & Sheets Market Size by Type

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Plastic Films & Sheets Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Plastic Films & Sheets Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Plastic Films & Sheets Market Size by Application

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Plastic Films & Sheets Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Plastic Films & Sheets Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

11.4 Middle East and Africa Plastic Films & Sheets Market Size by Country

11.4.1 Middle East and Africa Plastic Films & Sheets Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.4.2 Middle East and Africa Plastic Films & Sheets Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.4.3 Turkey

11.4.4 Saudi Arabia

11.4.5 U.A.E

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Toray Industries

12.1.1 Toray Industries Corporation Information

12.1.2 Toray Industries Overview

12.1.3 Toray Industries Plastic Films & Sheets Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Toray Industries Plastic Films & Sheets Products and Services

12.1.5 Toray Industries Plastic Films & Sheets SWOT Analysis

12.1.6 Toray Industries Recent Developments

12.2 British Polythene Industries

12.2.1 British Polythene Industries Corporation Information

12.2.2 British Polythene Industries Overview

12.2.3 British Polythene Industries Plastic Films & Sheets Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 British Polythene Industries Plastic Films & Sheets Products and Services

12.2.5 British Polythene Industries Plastic Films & Sheets SWOT Analysis

12.2.6 British Polythene Industries Recent Developments

12.3 Toyobo

12.3.1 Toyobo Corporation Information

12.3.2 Toyobo Overview

12.3.3 Toyobo Plastic Films & Sheets Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Toyobo Plastic Films & Sheets Products and Services

12.3.5 Toyobo Plastic Films & Sheets SWOT Analysis

12.3.6 Toyobo Recent Developments

12.4 Berry Global

12.4.1 Berry Global Corporation Information

12.4.2 Berry Global Overview

12.4.3 Berry Global Plastic Films & Sheets Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Berry Global Plastic Films & Sheets Products and Services

12.4.5 Berry Global Plastic Films & Sheets SWOT Analysis

12.4.6 Berry Global Recent Developments

12.5 Saudi Basic Industries

12.5.1 Saudi Basic Industries Corporation Information

12.5.2 Saudi Basic Industries Overview

12.5.3 Saudi Basic Industries Plastic Films & Sheets Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Saudi Basic Industries Plastic Films & Sheets Products and Services

12.5.5 Saudi Basic Industries Plastic Films & Sheets SWOT Analysis

12.5.6 Saudi Basic Industries Recent Developments

12.6 Sealed Air Corporation

12.6.1 Sealed Air Corporation Corporation Information

12.6.2 Sealed Air Corporation Overview

12.6.3 Sealed Air Corporation Plastic Films & Sheets Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Sealed Air Corporation Plastic Films & Sheets Products and Services

12.6.5 Sealed Air Corporation Plastic Films & Sheets SWOT Analysis

12.6.6 Sealed Air Corporation Recent Developments

12.7 Dow

12.7.1 Dow Corporation Information

12.7.2 Dow Overview

12.7.3 Dow Plastic Films & Sheets Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Dow Plastic Films & Sheets Products and Services

12.7.5 Dow Plastic Films & Sheets SWOT Analysis

12.7.6 Dow Recent Developments

12.8 DuPont

12.8.1 DuPont Corporation Information

12.8.2 DuPont Overview

12.8.3 DuPont Plastic Films & Sheets Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 DuPont Plastic Films & Sheets Products and Services

12.8.5 DuPont Plastic Films & Sheets SWOT Analysis

12.8.6 DuPont Recent Developments

12.9 Novolex

12.9.1 Novolex Corporation Information

12.9.2 Novolex Overview

12.9.3 Novolex Plastic Films & Sheets Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Novolex Plastic Films & Sheets Products and Services

12.9.5 Novolex Plastic Films & Sheets SWOT Analysis

12.9.6 Novolex Recent Developments

12.10 Amcor

12.10.1 Amcor Corporation Information

12.10.2 Amcor Overview

12.10.3 Amcor Plastic Films & Sheets Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Amcor Plastic Films & Sheets Products and Services

12.10.5 Amcor Plastic Films & Sheets SWOT Analysis

12.10.6 Amcor Recent Developments

12.11 Uflex

12.11.1 Uflex Corporation Information

12.11.2 Uflex Overview

12.11.3 Uflex Plastic Films & Sheets Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 Uflex Plastic Films & Sheets Products and Services

12.11.5 Uflex Recent Developments

13 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Plastic Films & Sheets Value Chain Analysis

13.2 Plastic Films & Sheets Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Plastic Films & Sheets Production Mode & Process

13.4 Plastic Films & Sheets Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Plastic Films & Sheets Sales Channels

13.4.2 Plastic Films & Sheets Distributors

13.5 Plastic Films & Sheets Customers

14 Key Findings

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

