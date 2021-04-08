Ethylene Oxide and Ethylene Glycol Market Size, Global Industry Growth Statistics, Trends, Revenue Analysis 2021-2027| BASF, DOW, Huntsman

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research has recently published a research report titled, “Global Ethylene Oxide and Ethylene Glycol Market Insights and Forecast to 2027”. The report offers a complete compilation of first-hand and authentic information on the global Ethylene Oxide and Ethylene Glycol market taking into consideration market dynamics, segmentation, current developments, market trends, and competitive analysis. It also includes the qualitative and quantitative assessment by the leading industry analysts. Additionally, growth factors, micro and macroeconomic indicators, and emerging market trends are being scrutinized in the report. Impact of various factors on the global Ethylene Oxide and Ethylene Glycol market growth has also been mapped by the report.

The researchers have done a detailed assessment on the global Ethylene Oxide and Ethylene Glycol market with the help of suitable assumptions as well as methodologies. They have offered thoughtful insights, historical data, facts, and statistics, which will prove helpful for the market participants to strategize and make effective decisions to stay ahead of the curve.

Get Full PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart) https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/2994592/global-ethylene-oxide-and-ethylene-glycol-industry

Market players need to be equipped with the information regarding the current and future competitive scenario in order to keep a check on their competitors’ activities as well as execute their business strategies. This report will surely suffice as the analysts have critically examined the competitive scenario and have offered reliable forecasts. With this information, companies can understand the current and future market scenario and plan their tactics to gain a competitive edge over others.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Ethylene Oxide and Ethylene Glycol Market Research Report: BASF, DOW, Huntsman, Shell, SABIC, AkzoNobel, Farsa Chemical, Formosa Plastics, Ineos Oxide, LyondellBasell Industries, Reliance Industries, Sinopec

Global Ethylene Oxide and Ethylene Glycol Market by Type: Ethylene Oxide, Ethylene Glycol

Global Ethylene Oxide and Ethylene Glycol Market by Application: Polyester Films, Fibers, PET Resins

The research report provides analysis based on the global Ethylene Oxide and Ethylene Glycol market segments including product types, end user, application, and geography. Each and every segment has been studied on the basis of factors such as market share, market size, CAGR, demand, and growth potential. Moreover, the market analysts have identified the leading regions having growth potential. This segmental study will assist the key players to stress on key growth areas of the global Ethylene Oxide and Ethylene Glycol market and according plan their further strategies.

Questions Answered by the Report:

Which are the dominant players of the global Ethylene Oxide and Ethylene Glycol market?

What will be the size of the global Ethylene Oxide and Ethylene Glycol market in the coming years?

Which segment will lead the global Ethylene Oxide and Ethylene Glycol market?

How will the market development trends change in the next five years?

What is the nature of the competitive landscape of the global Ethylene Oxide and Ethylene Glycol market?

What are the go-to strategies adopted in the global Ethylene Oxide and Ethylene Glycol market?

Request for customization in Report: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/2994592/global-ethylene-oxide-and-ethylene-glycol-industry

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Ethylene Oxide and Ethylene Glycol Research Scope

1.2 Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Ethylene Oxide and Ethylene Glycol Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Ethylene Oxide

1.2.3 Ethylene Glycol

1.3 Market Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Ethylene Oxide and Ethylene Glycol Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Polyester Films

1.3.3 Fibers

1.3.4 PET Resins

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Market Production

2.1 Global Ethylene Oxide and Ethylene Glycol Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Ethylene Oxide and Ethylene Glycol Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Ethylene Oxide and Ethylene Glycol Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Ethylene Oxide and Ethylene Glycol Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Ethylene Oxide and Ethylene Glycol Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.3 North America

2.3.4 Europe

2.3.5 Japan

2.3.6 China

2.3.7 South Korea

2.3.8 India

2.4 Industry Trends

2.4.1 Ethylene Oxide and Ethylene Glycol Industry Trends

2.4.2 Ethylene Oxide and Ethylene Glycol Market Drivers

2.4.3 Ethylene Oxide and Ethylene Glycol Market Challenges

2.4.4 Ethylene Oxide and Ethylene Glycol Market Restraints

3 Global Ethylene Oxide and Ethylene Glycol Sales

3.1 Global Ethylene Oxide and Ethylene Glycol Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Ethylene Oxide and Ethylene Glycol Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Ethylene Oxide and Ethylene Glycol Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Ethylene Oxide and Ethylene Glycol Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Ethylene Oxide and Ethylene Glycol Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Ethylene Oxide and Ethylene Glycol Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top Ethylene Oxide and Ethylene Glycol Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Ethylene Oxide and Ethylene Glycol Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Ethylene Oxide and Ethylene Glycol Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.5.3 North America

3.5.4 Europe

3.5.5 Asia-Pacific

3.5.6 Latin America

3.5.7 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufacturers

4.1 Global Ethylene Oxide and Ethylene Glycol Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global Ethylene Oxide and Ethylene Glycol Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Ethylene Oxide and Ethylene Glycol Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Ethylene Oxide and Ethylene Glycol Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Ethylene Oxide and Ethylene Glycol Sales in 2020

4.3 Global Ethylene Oxide and Ethylene Glycol Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Ethylene Oxide and Ethylene Glycol Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Ethylene Oxide and Ethylene Glycol Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Ethylene Oxide and Ethylene Glycol Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global Ethylene Oxide and Ethylene Glycol Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Ethylene Oxide and Ethylene Glycol Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Ethylene Oxide and Ethylene Glycol Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Estimates and Forecasts by Type

5.1 Global Ethylene Oxide and Ethylene Glycol Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Ethylene Oxide and Ethylene Glycol Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Ethylene Oxide and Ethylene Glycol Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Ethylene Oxide and Ethylene Glycol Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Ethylene Oxide and Ethylene Glycol Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Ethylene Oxide and Ethylene Glycol Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Ethylene Oxide and Ethylene Glycol Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Ethylene Oxide and Ethylene Glycol Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Ethylene Oxide and Ethylene Glycol Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Ethylene Oxide and Ethylene Glycol Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Ethylene Oxide and Ethylene Glycol Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Ethylene Oxide and Ethylene Glycol Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Ethylene Oxide and Ethylene Glycol Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Ethylene Oxide and Ethylene Glycol Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Ethylene Oxide and Ethylene Glycol Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Ethylene Oxide and Ethylene Glycol Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Ethylene Oxide and Ethylene Glycol Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Ethylene Oxide and Ethylene Glycol Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Ethylene Oxide and Ethylene Glycol Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global Ethylene Oxide and Ethylene Glycol Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Ethylene Oxide and Ethylene Glycol Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Ethylene Oxide and Ethylene Glycol Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Ethylene Oxide and Ethylene Glycol Sales Breakdown by Company

7.1.1 North America Ethylene Oxide and Ethylene Glycol Sales by Company (2016-2021)

7.1.2 North America Ethylene Oxide and Ethylene Glycol Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

7.2 North America Ethylene Oxide and Ethylene Glycol Market Size by Type

7.2.1 North America Ethylene Oxide and Ethylene Glycol Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Ethylene Oxide and Ethylene Glycol Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Ethylene Oxide and Ethylene Glycol Market Size by Application

7.3.1 North America Ethylene Oxide and Ethylene Glycol Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Ethylene Oxide and Ethylene Glycol Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 North America Ethylene Oxide and Ethylene Glycol Market Size by Country

7.4.1 North America Ethylene Oxide and Ethylene Glycol Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.2 North America Ethylene Oxide and Ethylene Glycol Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.3 U.S.

7.4.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Ethylene Oxide and Ethylene Glycol Sales Breakdown by Company

8.1.1 Europe Ethylene Oxide and Ethylene Glycol Sales by Company (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Europe Ethylene Oxide and Ethylene Glycol Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

8.2 Europe Ethylene Oxide and Ethylene Glycol Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Europe Ethylene Oxide and Ethylene Glycol Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe Ethylene Oxide and Ethylene Glycol Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Europe Ethylene Oxide and Ethylene Glycol Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Europe Ethylene Oxide and Ethylene Glycol Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe Ethylene Oxide and Ethylene Glycol Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.4 Europe Ethylene Oxide and Ethylene Glycol Market Size by Country

8.4.1 Europe Ethylene Oxide and Ethylene Glycol Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.4.2 Europe Ethylene Oxide and Ethylene Glycol Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.4.3 Germany

8.4.4 France

8.4.5 U.K.

8.4.6 Italy

8.4.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Ethylene Oxide and Ethylene Glycol Sales Breakdown by Company

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Ethylene Oxide and Ethylene Glycol Sales by Company (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Ethylene Oxide and Ethylene Glycol Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

9.2 Asia Pacific Ethylene Oxide and Ethylene Glycol Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Ethylene Oxide and Ethylene Glycol Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Ethylene Oxide and Ethylene Glycol Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Asia Pacific Ethylene Oxide and Ethylene Glycol Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Ethylene Oxide and Ethylene Glycol Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Ethylene Oxide and Ethylene Glycol Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.4 Asia Pacific Ethylene Oxide and Ethylene Glycol Market Size by Region

9.4.1 Asia Pacific Ethylene Oxide and Ethylene Glycol Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.4.2 Asia Pacific Ethylene Oxide and Ethylene Glycol Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.4.3 China

9.4.4 Japan

9.4.5 South Korea

9.4.6 India

9.4.7 Australia

9.4.8 Taiwan

9.4.9 Indonesia

9.4.10 Thailand

9.4.11 Malaysia

9.4.12 Philippines

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Ethylene Oxide and Ethylene Glycol Sales Breakdown by Company

10.1.1 Latin America Ethylene Oxide and Ethylene Glycol Sales by Company (2016-2021)

10.1.2 Latin America Ethylene Oxide and Ethylene Glycol Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

10.2 Latin America Ethylene Oxide and Ethylene Glycol Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Latin America Ethylene Oxide and Ethylene Glycol Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Ethylene Oxide and Ethylene Glycol Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America Ethylene Oxide and Ethylene Glycol Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Latin America Ethylene Oxide and Ethylene Glycol Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America Ethylene Oxide and Ethylene Glycol Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.4 Latin America Ethylene Oxide and Ethylene Glycol Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Latin America Ethylene Oxide and Ethylene Glycol Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.2 Latin America Ethylene Oxide and Ethylene Glycol Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.3 Mexico

10.4.4 Brazil

10.4.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Ethylene Oxide and Ethylene Glycol Sales Breakdown by Company

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Ethylene Oxide and Ethylene Glycol Sales by Company (2016-2021)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Ethylene Oxide and Ethylene Glycol Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Ethylene Oxide and Ethylene Glycol Market Size by Type

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Ethylene Oxide and Ethylene Glycol Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Ethylene Oxide and Ethylene Glycol Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Ethylene Oxide and Ethylene Glycol Market Size by Application

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Ethylene Oxide and Ethylene Glycol Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Ethylene Oxide and Ethylene Glycol Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

11.4 Middle East and Africa Ethylene Oxide and Ethylene Glycol Market Size by Country

11.4.1 Middle East and Africa Ethylene Oxide and Ethylene Glycol Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.4.2 Middle East and Africa Ethylene Oxide and Ethylene Glycol Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.4.3 Turkey

11.4.4 Saudi Arabia

11.4.5 U.A.E

12 Company Profiles

12.1 BASF

12.1.1 BASF Corporation Information

12.1.2 BASF Overview

12.1.3 BASF Ethylene Oxide and Ethylene Glycol Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 BASF Ethylene Oxide and Ethylene Glycol Products and Services

12.1.5 BASF Ethylene Oxide and Ethylene Glycol SWOT Analysis

12.1.6 BASF Recent Developments

12.2 DOW

12.2.1 DOW Corporation Information

12.2.2 DOW Overview

12.2.3 DOW Ethylene Oxide and Ethylene Glycol Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 DOW Ethylene Oxide and Ethylene Glycol Products and Services

12.2.5 DOW Ethylene Oxide and Ethylene Glycol SWOT Analysis

12.2.6 DOW Recent Developments

12.3 Huntsman

12.3.1 Huntsman Corporation Information

12.3.2 Huntsman Overview

12.3.3 Huntsman Ethylene Oxide and Ethylene Glycol Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Huntsman Ethylene Oxide and Ethylene Glycol Products and Services

12.3.5 Huntsman Ethylene Oxide and Ethylene Glycol SWOT Analysis

12.3.6 Huntsman Recent Developments

12.4 Shell

12.4.1 Shell Corporation Information

12.4.2 Shell Overview

12.4.3 Shell Ethylene Oxide and Ethylene Glycol Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Shell Ethylene Oxide and Ethylene Glycol Products and Services

12.4.5 Shell Ethylene Oxide and Ethylene Glycol SWOT Analysis

12.4.6 Shell Recent Developments

12.5 SABIC

12.5.1 SABIC Corporation Information

12.5.2 SABIC Overview

12.5.3 SABIC Ethylene Oxide and Ethylene Glycol Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 SABIC Ethylene Oxide and Ethylene Glycol Products and Services

12.5.5 SABIC Ethylene Oxide and Ethylene Glycol SWOT Analysis

12.5.6 SABIC Recent Developments

12.6 AkzoNobel

12.6.1 AkzoNobel Corporation Information

12.6.2 AkzoNobel Overview

12.6.3 AkzoNobel Ethylene Oxide and Ethylene Glycol Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 AkzoNobel Ethylene Oxide and Ethylene Glycol Products and Services

12.6.5 AkzoNobel Ethylene Oxide and Ethylene Glycol SWOT Analysis

12.6.6 AkzoNobel Recent Developments

12.7 Farsa Chemical

12.7.1 Farsa Chemical Corporation Information

12.7.2 Farsa Chemical Overview

12.7.3 Farsa Chemical Ethylene Oxide and Ethylene Glycol Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Farsa Chemical Ethylene Oxide and Ethylene Glycol Products and Services

12.7.5 Farsa Chemical Ethylene Oxide and Ethylene Glycol SWOT Analysis

12.7.6 Farsa Chemical Recent Developments

12.8 Formosa Plastics

12.8.1 Formosa Plastics Corporation Information

12.8.2 Formosa Plastics Overview

12.8.3 Formosa Plastics Ethylene Oxide and Ethylene Glycol Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Formosa Plastics Ethylene Oxide and Ethylene Glycol Products and Services

12.8.5 Formosa Plastics Ethylene Oxide and Ethylene Glycol SWOT Analysis

12.8.6 Formosa Plastics Recent Developments

12.9 Ineos Oxide

12.9.1 Ineos Oxide Corporation Information

12.9.2 Ineos Oxide Overview

12.9.3 Ineos Oxide Ethylene Oxide and Ethylene Glycol Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Ineos Oxide Ethylene Oxide and Ethylene Glycol Products and Services

12.9.5 Ineos Oxide Ethylene Oxide and Ethylene Glycol SWOT Analysis

12.9.6 Ineos Oxide Recent Developments

12.10 LyondellBasell Industries

12.10.1 LyondellBasell Industries Corporation Information

12.10.2 LyondellBasell Industries Overview

12.10.3 LyondellBasell Industries Ethylene Oxide and Ethylene Glycol Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 LyondellBasell Industries Ethylene Oxide and Ethylene Glycol Products and Services

12.10.5 LyondellBasell Industries Ethylene Oxide and Ethylene Glycol SWOT Analysis

12.10.6 LyondellBasell Industries Recent Developments

12.11 Reliance Industries

12.11.1 Reliance Industries Corporation Information

12.11.2 Reliance Industries Overview

12.11.3 Reliance Industries Ethylene Oxide and Ethylene Glycol Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 Reliance Industries Ethylene Oxide and Ethylene Glycol Products and Services

12.11.5 Reliance Industries Recent Developments

12.12 Sinopec

12.12.1 Sinopec Corporation Information

12.12.2 Sinopec Overview

12.12.3 Sinopec Ethylene Oxide and Ethylene Glycol Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Sinopec Ethylene Oxide and Ethylene Glycol Products and Services

12.12.5 Sinopec Recent Developments

13 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Ethylene Oxide and Ethylene Glycol Value Chain Analysis

13.2 Ethylene Oxide and Ethylene Glycol Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Ethylene Oxide and Ethylene Glycol Production Mode & Process

13.4 Ethylene Oxide and Ethylene Glycol Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Ethylene Oxide and Ethylene Glycol Sales Channels

13.4.2 Ethylene Oxide and Ethylene Glycol Distributors

13.5 Ethylene Oxide and Ethylene Glycol Customers

14 Key Findings

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

About Us:

QY Research established in 2007, focus on custom research, management consulting, IPO consulting, industry chain research, data base and seminar services. The company owned a large basic data base (such as National Bureau of statistics database, Customs import and export database, Industry Association Database etc), expert’s resources (included energy automotive chemical medical ICT consumer goods etc.