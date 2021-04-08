Chlorine Market Growth Analysis, Business Demand, Trends, Leading Players And Forecast by 2027| Dow Chemical, BASF SE, Occidental Petroleum Corporation

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research has recently published a research report titled, “Global Chlorine Market Insights and Forecast to 2027”. The report offers a complete compilation of first-hand and authentic information on the global Chlorine market taking into consideration market dynamics, segmentation, current developments, market trends, and competitive analysis. It also includes the qualitative and quantitative assessment by the leading industry analysts. Additionally, growth factors, micro and macroeconomic indicators, and emerging market trends are being scrutinized in the report. Impact of various factors on the global Chlorine market growth has also been mapped by the report.

The researchers have done a detailed assessment on the global Chlorine market with the help of suitable assumptions as well as methodologies. They have offered thoughtful insights, historical data, facts, and statistics, which will prove helpful for the market participants to strategize and make effective decisions to stay ahead of the curve.

Market players need to be equipped with the information regarding the current and future competitive scenario in order to keep a check on their competitors’ activities as well as execute their business strategies. This report will surely suffice as the analysts have critically examined the competitive scenario and have offered reliable forecasts. With this information, companies can understand the current and future market scenario and plan their tactics to gain a competitive edge over others.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Chlorine Market Research Report: Dow Chemical, BASF SE, Occidental Petroleum Corporation, Formosa Plastics Corporation, Ineos Group, Olin Corporation, PPG Industries, Tata Chemicals Limited, Tosoh Corporation, Hanwha Chemical

Global Chlorine Market by Type: Mercury Cell Process, Membrane Cell Process, Diaphragm Process, Others

Global Chlorine Market by Application: Water Treatment Industry, Pharmaceutical Industry, Chemical Industry, Paper and Pulp Industry, Others

The research report provides analysis based on the global Chlorine market segments including product types, end user, application, and geography. Each and every segment has been studied on the basis of factors such as market share, market size, CAGR, demand, and growth potential. Moreover, the market analysts have identified the leading regions having growth potential. This segmental study will assist the key players to stress on key growth areas of the global Chlorine market and according plan their further strategies.

Questions Answered by the Report:

Which are the dominant players of the global Chlorine market?

What will be the size of the global Chlorine market in the coming years?

Which segment will lead the global Chlorine market?

How will the market development trends change in the next five years?

What is the nature of the competitive landscape of the global Chlorine market?

What are the go-to strategies adopted in the global Chlorine market?

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Chlorine Research Scope

1.2 Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Chlorine Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Mercury Cell Process

1.2.3 Membrane Cell Process

1.2.4 Diaphragm Process

1.2.5 Others

1.3 Market Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Chlorine Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Water Treatment Industry

1.3.3 Pharmaceutical Industry

1.3.4 Chemical Industry

1.3.5 Paper and Pulp Industry

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Market Production

2.1 Global Chlorine Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Chlorine Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Chlorine Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Chlorine Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Chlorine Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.3 North America

2.3.4 Europe

2.3.5 Japan

2.3.6 China

2.3.7 South Korea

2.3.8 India

2.4 Industry Trends

2.4.1 Chlorine Industry Trends

2.4.2 Chlorine Market Drivers

2.4.3 Chlorine Market Challenges

2.4.4 Chlorine Market Restraints

3 Global Chlorine Sales

3.1 Global Chlorine Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Chlorine Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Chlorine Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Chlorine Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Chlorine Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Chlorine Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top Chlorine Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Chlorine Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Chlorine Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.5.3 North America

3.5.4 Europe

3.5.5 Asia-Pacific

3.5.6 Latin America

3.5.7 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufacturers

4.1 Global Chlorine Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global Chlorine Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Chlorine Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Chlorine Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Chlorine Sales in 2020

4.3 Global Chlorine Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Chlorine Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Chlorine Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Chlorine Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global Chlorine Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Chlorine Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Chlorine Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Estimates and Forecasts by Type

5.1 Global Chlorine Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Chlorine Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Chlorine Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Chlorine Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Chlorine Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Chlorine Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Chlorine Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Chlorine Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Chlorine Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Chlorine Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Chlorine Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Chlorine Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Chlorine Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Chlorine Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Chlorine Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Chlorine Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Chlorine Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Chlorine Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Chlorine Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global Chlorine Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Chlorine Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Chlorine Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Chlorine Sales Breakdown by Company

7.1.1 North America Chlorine Sales by Company (2016-2021)

7.1.2 North America Chlorine Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

7.2 North America Chlorine Market Size by Type

7.2.1 North America Chlorine Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Chlorine Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Chlorine Market Size by Application

7.3.1 North America Chlorine Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Chlorine Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 North America Chlorine Market Size by Country

7.4.1 North America Chlorine Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.2 North America Chlorine Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.3 U.S.

7.4.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Chlorine Sales Breakdown by Company

8.1.1 Europe Chlorine Sales by Company (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Europe Chlorine Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

8.2 Europe Chlorine Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Europe Chlorine Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe Chlorine Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Europe Chlorine Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Europe Chlorine Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe Chlorine Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.4 Europe Chlorine Market Size by Country

8.4.1 Europe Chlorine Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.4.2 Europe Chlorine Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.4.3 Germany

8.4.4 France

8.4.5 U.K.

8.4.6 Italy

8.4.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Chlorine Sales Breakdown by Company

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Chlorine Sales by Company (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Chlorine Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

9.2 Asia Pacific Chlorine Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Chlorine Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Chlorine Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Asia Pacific Chlorine Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Chlorine Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Chlorine Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.4 Asia Pacific Chlorine Market Size by Region

9.4.1 Asia Pacific Chlorine Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.4.2 Asia Pacific Chlorine Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.4.3 China

9.4.4 Japan

9.4.5 South Korea

9.4.6 India

9.4.7 Australia

9.4.8 Taiwan

9.4.9 Indonesia

9.4.10 Thailand

9.4.11 Malaysia

9.4.12 Philippines

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Chlorine Sales Breakdown by Company

10.1.1 Latin America Chlorine Sales by Company (2016-2021)

10.1.2 Latin America Chlorine Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

10.2 Latin America Chlorine Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Latin America Chlorine Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Chlorine Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America Chlorine Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Latin America Chlorine Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America Chlorine Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.4 Latin America Chlorine Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Latin America Chlorine Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.2 Latin America Chlorine Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.3 Mexico

10.4.4 Brazil

10.4.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Chlorine Sales Breakdown by Company

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Chlorine Sales by Company (2016-2021)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Chlorine Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Chlorine Market Size by Type

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Chlorine Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Chlorine Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Chlorine Market Size by Application

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Chlorine Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Chlorine Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

11.4 Middle East and Africa Chlorine Market Size by Country

11.4.1 Middle East and Africa Chlorine Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.4.2 Middle East and Africa Chlorine Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.4.3 Turkey

11.4.4 Saudi Arabia

11.4.5 U.A.E

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Dow Chemical

12.1.1 Dow Chemical Corporation Information

12.1.2 Dow Chemical Overview

12.1.3 Dow Chemical Chlorine Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Dow Chemical Chlorine Products and Services

12.1.5 Dow Chemical Chlorine SWOT Analysis

12.1.6 Dow Chemical Recent Developments

12.2 BASF SE

12.2.1 BASF SE Corporation Information

12.2.2 BASF SE Overview

12.2.3 BASF SE Chlorine Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 BASF SE Chlorine Products and Services

12.2.5 BASF SE Chlorine SWOT Analysis

12.2.6 BASF SE Recent Developments

12.3 Occidental Petroleum Corporation

12.3.1 Occidental Petroleum Corporation Corporation Information

12.3.2 Occidental Petroleum Corporation Overview

12.3.3 Occidental Petroleum Corporation Chlorine Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Occidental Petroleum Corporation Chlorine Products and Services

12.3.5 Occidental Petroleum Corporation Chlorine SWOT Analysis

12.3.6 Occidental Petroleum Corporation Recent Developments

12.4 Formosa Plastics Corporation

12.4.1 Formosa Plastics Corporation Corporation Information

12.4.2 Formosa Plastics Corporation Overview

12.4.3 Formosa Plastics Corporation Chlorine Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Formosa Plastics Corporation Chlorine Products and Services

12.4.5 Formosa Plastics Corporation Chlorine SWOT Analysis

12.4.6 Formosa Plastics Corporation Recent Developments

12.5 Ineos Group

12.5.1 Ineos Group Corporation Information

12.5.2 Ineos Group Overview

12.5.3 Ineos Group Chlorine Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Ineos Group Chlorine Products and Services

12.5.5 Ineos Group Chlorine SWOT Analysis

12.5.6 Ineos Group Recent Developments

12.6 Olin Corporation

12.6.1 Olin Corporation Corporation Information

12.6.2 Olin Corporation Overview

12.6.3 Olin Corporation Chlorine Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Olin Corporation Chlorine Products and Services

12.6.5 Olin Corporation Chlorine SWOT Analysis

12.6.6 Olin Corporation Recent Developments

12.7 PPG Industries

12.7.1 PPG Industries Corporation Information

12.7.2 PPG Industries Overview

12.7.3 PPG Industries Chlorine Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 PPG Industries Chlorine Products and Services

12.7.5 PPG Industries Chlorine SWOT Analysis

12.7.6 PPG Industries Recent Developments

12.8 Tata Chemicals Limited

12.8.1 Tata Chemicals Limited Corporation Information

12.8.2 Tata Chemicals Limited Overview

12.8.3 Tata Chemicals Limited Chlorine Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Tata Chemicals Limited Chlorine Products and Services

12.8.5 Tata Chemicals Limited Chlorine SWOT Analysis

12.8.6 Tata Chemicals Limited Recent Developments

12.9 Tosoh Corporation

12.9.1 Tosoh Corporation Corporation Information

12.9.2 Tosoh Corporation Overview

12.9.3 Tosoh Corporation Chlorine Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Tosoh Corporation Chlorine Products and Services

12.9.5 Tosoh Corporation Chlorine SWOT Analysis

12.9.6 Tosoh Corporation Recent Developments

12.10 Hanwha Chemical

12.10.1 Hanwha Chemical Corporation Information

12.10.2 Hanwha Chemical Overview

12.10.3 Hanwha Chemical Chlorine Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Hanwha Chemical Chlorine Products and Services

12.10.5 Hanwha Chemical Chlorine SWOT Analysis

12.10.6 Hanwha Chemical Recent Developments

13 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Chlorine Value Chain Analysis

13.2 Chlorine Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Chlorine Production Mode & Process

13.4 Chlorine Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Chlorine Sales Channels

13.4.2 Chlorine Distributors

13.5 Chlorine Customers

14 Key Findings

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

