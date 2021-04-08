Digital Door Lock System Market Insights By Revenue, Upcoming Trends And Top Players Forecast Till 2026

Rising development of smart home across nations is a key factor anticipated to drive the global digital door lock system market, says Fortune Business Insights in a report, titled “Digital Door Lock System“ Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Applications (Electromechanical Door Locks, Magnetic Stripe Locks, Biometric Access Systems), By End User Types (Residential, Commercial, Industrial, Government) and Geography Forecast till 2026.” As per the National Smart Home Org., in 2018 the global smart home was valued at USD 40 billion. The global smart home market is likely to expand considerably in the coming years, which in turn will create growth opportunities for the digital door lock system market.

Request a Sample Copy of the Global Market Research Report https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/sample/digital-door-lock-system-market-100215

In terms of region, Europe held a considerable share in the global market in 2017. The regional market is further expected to remain dominant through the course of the forecast period. The governments in Europe have implemented technology such as continuum application in digital door locks and Tele-cloud computing. The increasing implementation of this technology is anticipated to encourage the adoption of the digital door lock system. The Asia Pacific digital door lock system market is expected to progress at the highest CAGR during 2018-2023. Developing nations such as India, China, Japan, and others are investing in certain business events to initiate rapid urbanization and facilitate the adoption of digital door lock system.

Segmentation

1. By Applications

Electromechanical Door Locks

Magnetic Stripe Locks

Biometric Access Systems Face recognition Iris Recognition palm Recognition voice Recognition signature Recognition fingerprint Recognition



2. By End User Types

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Government

3. By Geography

North America (the USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

For more information in the analysis of this report, visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/digital-door-lock-system-market-100215

Top Players List:

Honeywell

Panasonic USA

United Technologies

Godrej & Boyce Mfg. Co. Ltd.

Hitachi

WINTEC ELECTRONIC TECH CO., LIMITED

Cisco

Thasmai Automation Pvt. Ltd.

Integration of internet of things with the system is a major factor anticipated to fuel the demand in the market during the forecast period 2018-2026. Additionally, the rising adoption of e-financial services is expected to boost the global market.

Key Industry Developments

September 2015: ASSA ABLOY Inc., introduced Power over Ethernet (PoE) locks system equipped with Electrolynx AI system. This system provides features such as same real-time communication as traditional access control, real-time door status monitoring and multiple credential types and NFC mobile access

On the contrary, the high cost associated with upgraded technology is a factor that may restrain the global Digital Door Lock System market.

Key Market Driver – Adoption of AI and IoT technology, Power over Ethernet (PoE) technology, and rise in cloud computing services

Key Market Restraint – Huge cost in deploying this solution in entire residential area (Apartment, Buildings, etc.)

As stated in the report, North America held a significant share in the market in 2017. The region is expected to witness impressive growth during the forecast period. Owing to intense research and development taking place in the region for IoT integration in the system is likely to enable the growth in the region. Besides this, Asia Pacific is expected to witness promising growth owing to rising adoption of sedentary lifestyle in nations such as India and China.

Have any Query? Speak to Analyst at: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/digital-door-lock-system-market-100215

Major Table of Content for Digital Door Lock System Market:

Introduction Executive Summary Market Dynamics Key Insights Global Digital Door Lock System Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2026 North America Digital Door Lock System Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2026 Europe Digital Door Lock System Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2026 Asia Pacific Digital Door Lock System Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2026 Middle East and Africa Digital Door Lock System Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2026 Latin America Digital Door Lock System Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2026 Competitive Landscape Company Profile Conclusion

(Have a Look at Reports Trending in “Information & Technology” Industry)

View Related Reports:

Gamification Market Strength, Major Type, Key Application And Leading companies Forecast Till 2027

Commerce Cloud Market Global Trends, Size, Segments And Growth Forecast To 2027

Welding Electrodes Market Size, Key Technology And Industry Trends Forecast Till 2027

Construction Equipment Market Size, Share, Global Trend, New Technological Advancements And Geographical Forecast Till 2027

Field-Erected Cooling Towers Market Size, Key Analysis And Comprehensive Growth Forecast Till 2027

Industrial Mezzanines Market Size, Overview, Segmentation And Geographical Forecast Till 2027| Fortune Business Insights

Vertical Farming Market Segmentation, Research Methodology And Revenue Growth Forecast Till 2027

Cloud Managed Services Market Highlights By Type And End Users, Phenomenal Growth Forecast Till 2027

About Us

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights™ we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We, therefore, offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.

Contact Us

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune – 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: [email protected]