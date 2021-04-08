High Concentrated Photovoltaic Market Size, Overview, Segmentation And Geographical Forecast Till 2026| Fortune Business Insights

The global high concentrated photovoltaic market size is expected to gain momentum backed by the increasing demand for electricity and the stringent government protection regulations that is likely to propel the adoption of advanced high concentrated photovoltaic technology globally. This information is published by Fortune Business Insights in its upcoming report, titled, “High Concentrated Photovoltaic Market, 2020-2027”. The report further observes that proactive efforts by the government and private agencies to build advanced renewable energy infrastructure is expected to boost the product demand during the forecast period. For instance, in January 2021, Tucson Electric Power announced that it will buy power from the developing Wilmot Energy Center that is a 100-megawatt AC photovoltaic project with a 30 MW of linked battery storage capacity developed by NextEra Energy Resources.

List of the Companies Profiled in the Global Market for High Concentrated Photovoltaic:

Ravano Green Power

SunPower Corporation

Zytech Group

SunCore Energy Group

Morgan Solar Inc.

Suntrix Company Limited

Cool Earth

ISOFOTON

Amonix Inc

Solar Junction Corporation

MagPower Systems Inc.

Semprius

The high concentrated photovoltaic (PV) technology focuses on accumulating the sun’s energy on a highly efficient solar cell. These types of solar cells are capable of handling a concentration ratio of around thousand and more, while being more effective than a traditional PV cell produced using silicon.

The drastic effect of the global pandemic, COVID-19, has been felt across several economies facing unprecedented loss. The lockdown imposed by the government agencies has led to several industries facing halted industrial operations. However, a collective effort from the government and the industries is likely to bring the economy back on track and aid in the resumption of industrial activities.

Segmentation

1. By Product

Reflector

Refractor

2. By Application

Utility

Non-Utility

3. By Conversion Rate

Below 30%

30% – 40%

Above 40%

4. By Geography

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

What does the Report Include?

The global market for high concentrated photovoltaic report includes qualitative and quantitative analysis of several factors such as the key drivers and restraints that will impact growth. Additionally, the report provides insights into the regional analysis that covers different regions, contributing to the growth of the market. It includes the competitive landscape that involves the leading companies and the adoption of strategies to announce partnerships, introduce new products, and collaborate to further contribute to the growth of the market between 2020 and 2027. Moreover, the research analyst has adopted several research methodologies to extract information about the current trends and industry developments that will drive the market growth during the forecast period.

DRIVING FACTORS

Increasing Demand for Electricity to Favor Growth

The rising population and rapid-paced urbanization has led to a massive demand for electricity. According to the International Energy Agency (IEA), the demand for electricity is expected to grow at 2.1% every year up till 2040. The increasing energy demand is expected to boost the demand for advanced high concentrated photovoltaic technology worldwide. Additionally, stringent government regulations to reduce the effect of greenhouse gases is expected to contribute to the global high concentrated photovoltaic market growth during the forecast period.

Major Table of Content For High Concentrated Photovoltaic Market:

Introduction Executive Summary Market Dynamics Key Insights Global High Concentrated Photovoltaic Market Analysis Insights and Forecast, 2027 North America High Concentrated Photovoltaic Market Analysis Insights and Forecast, 2027 Europe High Concentrated Photovoltaic Market Analysis Insights and Forecast, 2027 Asia Pacific High Concentrated Photovoltaic Market Analysis Insights and Forecast, 2027 Middle East and Africa High Concentrated Photovoltaic Market Analysis Insights and Forecast, 2027 Latin America High Concentrated Photovoltaic Market Analysis Insights and Forecast, 2027 Competitive Landscape Company Profile Conclusion

