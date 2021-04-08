Solar Ingot Wafer Market Latest Trends, Revenue Growth Rate And Application Scope | Fortune Business Insights

The global solar ingot wafer market size is anticipated to gain impetus from the increasing demand for energy worldwide for serving various industrial and commercial purposes. A report by Fortune Business Insights™ titled, “Solar Ingot Wafer“ Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Monocrystalline, Polycrystalline) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2027,” presents an elaborative analysis of the market.

As per the current solar ingot wafer market trends, the monocrystalline wafer segment based on type is prognosticated to witness high solar ingot wafer market share. This is owing to the rising adoption of monocrystalline, further attributed to their high efficiency.

Some of the key solar ingot wafer market manufacturers include:

UniversityWafer

Green Energy Technology

Lanco Solar International Ltd

NorSun

CETC Solar Energy Holdings Co. Ltd.

Comtec Solar Systems Group Ltd

JA Solar

Yingli Solar

ENF Solar

Jinko Solar Co., Ltd.

ReneSola Ltd.

Wuxi Suntech Power Co., Ltd.

LDK Solar Energy Europe

Targray

LONGi Solar

Trina Solar

GCL Solar Energy, Inc.

Highlights of the Report:

A 360-degree overview of the solar ingot wafer market

Important factors propelling, obstructing, and challenging the market.

Key insights and future opportunities of the future market

Major industrial developments till date and their impacts

List of significant market players and the strategies adopted by them

Other solar ingot wafer market trends

Increasing Demand from Automobile Sector to Promote Market Growth

An important factor boosting the solar ingot wafer market growth is the increasing demand for green energy on a worldwide basis. The rise in the level of pollution and steps taken by various governments to control greenhouse gases have promoted the use of clean and green energy for consumption. This has further boosted the demand for solar power. The rise in the adoption of solar power is further anticipated to help increase the overall solar ingot wafer market size in the forecast period.

On the contrary, since solar ingot wafers have minimal thickness, therefore, it required special techniques to safeguard quality manufacturing. Thus, the installation and precise process used for manufacturing solar ingot wafers become rather expensive. This may negatively impact the overall solar ingot wafer market revenue in the coming years.

Nevertheless, the demand for solar ingot wafers is increasing from the automobile sector. This is because solar ingot wafers are used in solar-powered cars these days. Thus, the demand for solar ingot wafers from the automobile sector is also anticipated to create lucrative solar ingot wafer market growth opportunities in the near future.

Some of the key industry developments in the solar ingot wafer market include:

August 2019 – A three-year contract was signed between Longi Green Energy Technology and Polyingot producer Daqo for supplying 112,800 tonnes of ultra-high-purity polyingot. This three-year supply will be bifurcated into 38,400 tonnes in 2021 and 2021 and 36,000 tonnes in 2021.

August 2019 – A deal with Pocatello Development Authority for the former Hoku site was closed by Solargise in August this year. The Hoku site is likely to create an opportunity for Solargise to produce ingots and wafers in Pocatello. This will help to complete the construction of solar panels in Canada.

Key Segmental Overview:

By Type

By Geography

Regional Analysis:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Major Table of Content For Solar Ingot Wafer Market:

Introduction Executive Summary Market Dynamics Key Insights Global Solar Ingot Wafer Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2027 North America Solar Ingot Wafer Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2027 Europe Solar Ingot Wafer Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2027 Asia Pacific Solar Ingot Wafer Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2027 Middle East and Africa Solar Ingot Wafer Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2027 Latin America Solar Ingot Wafer Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2027 Competitive Landscape Company Profile Conclusion

Wireline Services Market Size, Outlook, Geographical Segmentation, Business Challenges and Opportunities till 2027, Fortune Business Insights

Wireline Services Market Size, Outlook, Geographical Segmentation, Business Challenges and Opportunities till 2027, Fortune Business Insights

Wireline Services Market Size, Outlook, Geographical Segmentation, Business Challenges and Opportunities till 2027, Fortune Business Insights

Wireline Services Market Size, Outlook, Geographical Segmentation, Business Challenges and Opportunities till 2027, Fortune Business Insights

