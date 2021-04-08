Next Generation Packaging Market Size 2027 – Global Industry Sales, Revenue, Price trends and Forecast Analysis 2021-2027| Amcor, WestRock, Sonoco

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research has recently published a research report titled, “Global Next Generation Packaging Market Insights and Forecast to 2027”. The report offers a complete compilation of first-hand and authentic information on the global Next Generation Packaging market taking into consideration market dynamics, segmentation, current developments, market trends, and competitive analysis. It also includes the qualitative and quantitative assessment by the leading industry analysts. Additionally, growth factors, micro and macroeconomic indicators, and emerging market trends are being scrutinized in the report. Impact of various factors on the global Next Generation Packaging market growth has also been mapped by the report.

The researchers have done a detailed assessment on the global Next Generation Packaging market with the help of suitable assumptions as well as methodologies. They have offered thoughtful insights, historical data, facts, and statistics, which will prove helpful for the market participants to strategize and make effective decisions to stay ahead of the curve.

Get Full PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart) https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/2994503/global-next-generation-packaging-industry

Market players need to be equipped with the information regarding the current and future competitive scenario in order to keep a check on their competitors’ activities as well as execute their business strategies. This report will surely suffice as the analysts have critically examined the competitive scenario and have offered reliable forecasts. With this information, companies can understand the current and future market scenario and plan their tactics to gain a competitive edge over others.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Next Generation Packaging Market Research Report: Amcor, WestRock, Sonoco, Sealed Air, Stora Enso, Amcor, MULTIVAC, WS Packaging, Active Packaging, ULMA Packaging

Global Next Generation Packaging Market by Type: Active Packaging, Intelligent Packaging, Modified Atmosphere Packaging

Global Next Generation Packaging Market by Application: Food & Beverages, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Personal Care, Logistics & Supply Chain, Others

The research report provides analysis based on the global Next Generation Packaging market segments including product types, end user, application, and geography. Each and every segment has been studied on the basis of factors such as market share, market size, CAGR, demand, and growth potential. Moreover, the market analysts have identified the leading regions having growth potential. This segmental study will assist the key players to stress on key growth areas of the global Next Generation Packaging market and according plan their further strategies.

Questions Answered by the Report:

Which are the dominant players of the global Next Generation Packaging market?

What will be the size of the global Next Generation Packaging market in the coming years?

Which segment will lead the global Next Generation Packaging market?

How will the market development trends change in the next five years?

What is the nature of the competitive landscape of the global Next Generation Packaging market?

What are the go-to strategies adopted in the global Next Generation Packaging market?

Request for customization in Report: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/2994503/global-next-generation-packaging-industry

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Next Generation Packaging Research Scope

1.2 Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Next Generation Packaging Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Active Packaging

1.2.3 Intelligent Packaging

1.2.4 Modified Atmosphere Packaging

1.3 Market Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Next Generation Packaging Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Food & Beverages

1.3.3 Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

1.3.4 Personal Care

1.3.5 Logistics & Supply Chain

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Market Production

2.1 Global Next Generation Packaging Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Next Generation Packaging Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Next Generation Packaging Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Next Generation Packaging Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Next Generation Packaging Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.3 North America

2.3.4 Europe

2.3.5 Japan

2.3.6 China

2.3.7 South Korea

2.3.8 India

2.4 Industry Trends

2.4.1 Next Generation Packaging Industry Trends

2.4.2 Next Generation Packaging Market Drivers

2.4.3 Next Generation Packaging Market Challenges

2.4.4 Next Generation Packaging Market Restraints

3 Global Next Generation Packaging Sales

3.1 Global Next Generation Packaging Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Next Generation Packaging Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Next Generation Packaging Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Next Generation Packaging Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Next Generation Packaging Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Next Generation Packaging Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top Next Generation Packaging Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Next Generation Packaging Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Next Generation Packaging Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.5.3 North America

3.5.4 Europe

3.5.5 Asia-Pacific

3.5.6 Latin America

3.5.7 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufacturers

4.1 Global Next Generation Packaging Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global Next Generation Packaging Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Next Generation Packaging Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Next Generation Packaging Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Next Generation Packaging Sales in 2020

4.3 Global Next Generation Packaging Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Next Generation Packaging Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Next Generation Packaging Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Next Generation Packaging Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global Next Generation Packaging Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Next Generation Packaging Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Next Generation Packaging Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Estimates and Forecasts by Type

5.1 Global Next Generation Packaging Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Next Generation Packaging Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Next Generation Packaging Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Next Generation Packaging Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Next Generation Packaging Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Next Generation Packaging Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Next Generation Packaging Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Next Generation Packaging Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Next Generation Packaging Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Next Generation Packaging Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Next Generation Packaging Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Next Generation Packaging Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Next Generation Packaging Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Next Generation Packaging Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Next Generation Packaging Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Next Generation Packaging Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Next Generation Packaging Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Next Generation Packaging Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Next Generation Packaging Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global Next Generation Packaging Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Next Generation Packaging Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Next Generation Packaging Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Next Generation Packaging Sales Breakdown by Company

7.1.1 North America Next Generation Packaging Sales by Company (2016-2021)

7.1.2 North America Next Generation Packaging Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

7.2 North America Next Generation Packaging Market Size by Type

7.2.1 North America Next Generation Packaging Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Next Generation Packaging Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Next Generation Packaging Market Size by Application

7.3.1 North America Next Generation Packaging Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Next Generation Packaging Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 North America Next Generation Packaging Market Size by Country

7.4.1 North America Next Generation Packaging Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.2 North America Next Generation Packaging Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.3 United States

7.4.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Next Generation Packaging Sales Breakdown by Company

8.1.1 Europe Next Generation Packaging Sales by Company (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Europe Next Generation Packaging Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

8.2 Europe Next Generation Packaging Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Europe Next Generation Packaging Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe Next Generation Packaging Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Europe Next Generation Packaging Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Europe Next Generation Packaging Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe Next Generation Packaging Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.4 Europe Next Generation Packaging Market Size by Country

8.4.1 Europe Next Generation Packaging Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.4.2 Europe Next Generation Packaging Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.4.3 Germany

8.4.4 France

8.4.5 U.K.

8.4.6 Italy

8.4.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Next Generation Packaging Sales Breakdown by Company

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Next Generation Packaging Sales by Company (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Next Generation Packaging Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

9.2 Asia Pacific Next Generation Packaging Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Next Generation Packaging Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Next Generation Packaging Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Asia Pacific Next Generation Packaging Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Next Generation Packaging Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Next Generation Packaging Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.4 Asia Pacific Next Generation Packaging Market Size by Region

9.4.1 Asia Pacific Next Generation Packaging Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.4.2 Asia Pacific Next Generation Packaging Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.4.3 China

9.4.4 Japan

9.4.5 South Korea

9.4.6 India

9.4.7 Australia

9.4.8 Taiwan

9.4.9 Indonesia

9.4.10 Thailand

9.4.11 Malaysia

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Next Generation Packaging Sales Breakdown by Company

10.1.1 Latin America Next Generation Packaging Sales by Company (2016-2021)

10.1.2 Latin America Next Generation Packaging Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

10.2 Latin America Next Generation Packaging Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Latin America Next Generation Packaging Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Next Generation Packaging Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America Next Generation Packaging Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Latin America Next Generation Packaging Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America Next Generation Packaging Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.4 Latin America Next Generation Packaging Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Latin America Next Generation Packaging Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.2 Latin America Next Generation Packaging Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.3 Mexico

10.4.4 Brazil

10.4.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Next Generation Packaging Sales Breakdown by Company

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Next Generation Packaging Sales by Company (2016-2021)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Next Generation Packaging Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Next Generation Packaging Market Size by Type

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Next Generation Packaging Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Next Generation Packaging Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Next Generation Packaging Market Size by Application

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Next Generation Packaging Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Next Generation Packaging Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

11.4 Middle East and Africa Next Generation Packaging Market Size by Country

11.4.1 Middle East and Africa Next Generation Packaging Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.4.2 Middle East and Africa Next Generation Packaging Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.4.3 Turkey

11.4.4 Saudi Arabia

11.4.5 UAE

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Amcor

12.1.1 Amcor Corporation Information

12.1.2 Amcor Overview

12.1.3 Amcor Next Generation Packaging Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Amcor Next Generation Packaging Products and Services

12.1.5 Amcor Next Generation Packaging SWOT Analysis

12.1.6 Amcor Recent Developments

12.2 WestRock

12.2.1 WestRock Corporation Information

12.2.2 WestRock Overview

12.2.3 WestRock Next Generation Packaging Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 WestRock Next Generation Packaging Products and Services

12.2.5 WestRock Next Generation Packaging SWOT Analysis

12.2.6 WestRock Recent Developments

12.3 Sonoco

12.3.1 Sonoco Corporation Information

12.3.2 Sonoco Overview

12.3.3 Sonoco Next Generation Packaging Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Sonoco Next Generation Packaging Products and Services

12.3.5 Sonoco Next Generation Packaging SWOT Analysis

12.3.6 Sonoco Recent Developments

12.4 Sealed Air

12.4.1 Sealed Air Corporation Information

12.4.2 Sealed Air Overview

12.4.3 Sealed Air Next Generation Packaging Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Sealed Air Next Generation Packaging Products and Services

12.4.5 Sealed Air Next Generation Packaging SWOT Analysis

12.4.6 Sealed Air Recent Developments

12.5 Stora Enso

12.5.1 Stora Enso Corporation Information

12.5.2 Stora Enso Overview

12.5.3 Stora Enso Next Generation Packaging Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Stora Enso Next Generation Packaging Products and Services

12.5.5 Stora Enso Next Generation Packaging SWOT Analysis

12.5.6 Stora Enso Recent Developments

12.6 Amcor

12.6.1 Amcor Corporation Information

12.6.2 Amcor Overview

12.6.3 Amcor Next Generation Packaging Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Amcor Next Generation Packaging Products and Services

12.6.5 Amcor Next Generation Packaging SWOT Analysis

12.6.6 Amcor Recent Developments

12.7 MULTIVAC

12.7.1 MULTIVAC Corporation Information

12.7.2 MULTIVAC Overview

12.7.3 MULTIVAC Next Generation Packaging Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 MULTIVAC Next Generation Packaging Products and Services

12.7.5 MULTIVAC Next Generation Packaging SWOT Analysis

12.7.6 MULTIVAC Recent Developments

12.8 WS Packaging

12.8.1 WS Packaging Corporation Information

12.8.2 WS Packaging Overview

12.8.3 WS Packaging Next Generation Packaging Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 WS Packaging Next Generation Packaging Products and Services

12.8.5 WS Packaging Next Generation Packaging SWOT Analysis

12.8.6 WS Packaging Recent Developments

12.9 Active Packaging

12.9.1 Active Packaging Corporation Information

12.9.2 Active Packaging Overview

12.9.3 Active Packaging Next Generation Packaging Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Active Packaging Next Generation Packaging Products and Services

12.9.5 Active Packaging Next Generation Packaging SWOT Analysis

12.9.6 Active Packaging Recent Developments

12.10 ULMA Packaging

12.10.1 ULMA Packaging Corporation Information

12.10.2 ULMA Packaging Overview

12.10.3 ULMA Packaging Next Generation Packaging Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 ULMA Packaging Next Generation Packaging Products and Services

12.10.5 ULMA Packaging Next Generation Packaging SWOT Analysis

12.10.6 ULMA Packaging Recent Developments

13 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Next Generation Packaging Value Chain Analysis

13.2 Next Generation Packaging Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Next Generation Packaging Production Mode & Process

13.4 Next Generation Packaging Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Next Generation Packaging Sales Channels

13.4.2 Next Generation Packaging Distributors

13.5 Next Generation Packaging Customers

14 Key Findings

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

About Us:

QY Research established in 2007, focus on custom research, management consulting, IPO consulting, industry chain research, data base and seminar services. The company owned a large basic data base (such as National Bureau of statistics database, Customs import and export database, Industry Association Database etc), expert’s resources (included energy automotive chemical medical ICT consumer goods etc.