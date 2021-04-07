Plant-based Milk Market Size by Global Major Companies Profile, Competitive Landscape and Key Regions 2027

The global Plant-based Milk Market is set to experience a period of robust growth owing to steadily increasing world population. Fortune Business Insights shares this information in its new report, titled “Plant-based Milk Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis, By Source (Soy Milk, Coconut Milk, Rice Milk, Almond Milk, Others), By Packaging (Bottles, Carton Packaging, Pouches), By Distribution Channel (Retail Stores, Online Channels, Specialty Stores, Others) Others and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026” Additionally, the report provides:

Meticulous research into the market drivers, trends, factors, and restraints;

Detailed assessment of the market segments;

360-degree analysis of overall industry outlook;

Projections of future prospects of the market; and

In-depth evaluation of the regional and competitive dynamics characterizing the market.

Market Drivers and Trends:

Growing world population According to the UN Department of Economic and Social Affairs (DESA), global population is expected to reach 8.6 billion by 2030 and 9.8 billion by 2050. As a result, demand for food is likely to spike in the next decade.

Increasing need to narrow food security gaps Numbers released by the World Bank reveal that around 151 million children below the age of 5 are suffering from chronic malnutrition. Moreover, close to 2 billion people worldwide are deficient in essential micronutrients to be productive and ward off diseases. This would necessitate elevating agricultural productivity, which will be one the key Plant-based Milk Market trends.

Development of revolutionary technologies The agriculture sector is undergoing rapid transformations on account of introduction of next-generation technologies. For example, governments and academic institutions are increasingly investing in developing genome editing tools such as CRISPR to build higher pest resistance in crops and increase their capacity to create food. Other advanced technologies such as blockchain, AI, and IoT are also enhancing the Plant-based Milk Market potential in the forthcoming years.

Major Segments includes:

By Source

Soy Milk

Coconut Milk

Rice Milk

Almond Milk

Others

By Packaging

Bottles

Carton Packaging

Pouches

By Distribution Channel

Retail Stores

Online Channels

Specialty Stores

Others

By Geography

Competitive Landscape:

Major players are adopting different strategies, such as mergers and acquisitions, new product launches, and strategic collaborations, to gain a competitive edge in the market.

Some of the key players covered in the Plant-based Milk Market report include

DREAM,

Danone,

Daiya Foods,

Archer Daniels Midland,

Malk Organic,

Ripple Foods,

The New Barn, and Califia Farms.

Regional Dynamics:

This market has been segmented into different regions such as North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. Among these, is anticipated to dominate the Plant-based Milk Market share during the forecast period

Major Table of Content for Plant-based Milk Market :

Introduction Executive Summary Market Dynamics Key Insights Global Plant-based Milk Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2014-2026 North America Plant-based Milk Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2014-2026 Europe Plant-based Milk Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2014-2026 Asia Pacific Plant-based Milk Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2014-2026 Middle East and Africa Plant-based Milk Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2014-2026 Latin America Plant-based Milk Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2014-2026 Competitive Landscape Company Profile Conclusion

