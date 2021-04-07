Data Discovery Market to rise as a Worldwide Trendsetter in Technology and Development | Tableau Software, Microsoft, Cloudera

Latest released the research study on Global Data Discovery Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Data Discovery Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Data Discovery

The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are QlikTech International AB (United States),Tableau Software (United States),Microsoft Corporation (United States),SAP SE (Germany),SAS Institute (United States),Cloudera (United States),Birst (United States),Datawatch Corporation (United States),Oracle Corporation (United States),Datameer (United States),Clearstory Data (United States),MicroStrategy Inc. (United States),Logi Analytics (United States),ClearStory Data (United States),TIBCO Software Inc. (United States)

Definition

Data discovery is the process of obtaining actionable information by finding patterns in data from multiple sources with interactive visual analysis. The increasing number of data day-by-day has created concern among organizations to use them for business profit. However, traditional data discovery methods have now become obsolete as they are time consuming. The need to have real-time analytic has upsurge the demand for data discovery. The organizations are realizing the advantages of data analysis and are using them as a central focus part in their operations. The low-cost cloud model has majorly driven the demand for data discovery in small & medium enterprises.

The Global Data Discovery Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Application (Risk Management, Customer Experience Management, Social Network Analytics, Cost Optimization, Supply Chain Management and Procurement, Sales and Marketing Optimization, Assets Management, Others), Components (Software, Service {Managed Service, Professional Service}), Industry (BFSI, Telecommunication and IT, Retail and Ecommerce, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Manufacturing, Government and Defense, Energy and Utilities, Transportation and Logistics, Media and Entertainment, Other), Deployment (On-Premise, Cloud), Organization Type (Large Enterprise, Small and Medium Enterprise (SME))

What’s Trending in Market:

Trend For Self-Service Business Intelligence Tools

Challenges:

Data Security and Privacy Concerns

Opportunities:

Increasing Machine Learning Leading To Increase In Data Generation

High Adoption Rate In Small & Medium Enterprises

Growing Popularity For Data Driven Decision-Making

Market Growth Drivers:

Need for Insights Generation from Multi-Structured Data Sources

Adoption of Big Data Technology

Demand for Data Analysis Services

Analyst at AMA have conducted special survey and have connected with opinion leaders and Industry experts from various region to minutely understand impact on growth as well as local reforms to fight the situation. A special chapter in the study presents Impact Analysis of COVID-19 on Data Discovery Market along with tables and graphs related to various country and segments showcasing impact on growth trends.

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Data Discovery Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Data Discovery market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Data Discovery Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Data Discovery

Chapter 4: Presenting the Data Discovery Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying market size by Type, End User and Region 2014-2019

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Data Discovery market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries (2020-2025).

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

Finally, Data Discovery Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies in decision framework.

Data Sources & Methodology

The primary sources involves the industry experts from the Global Data Discovery Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry’s value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.

In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company’s Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.

