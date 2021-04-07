Automated Fare Collection Market Outlook 2021: Big Things are Happenings | Cubic Transportation, Thales Group, Indra

Latest released the research study on Global Automated Fare Collection Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Automated Fare Collection Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Automated Fare Collection

The study covers emerging player’s data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Cubic Transportation (United States),Thales Group (France),Samsung SDS (South Korea),Indra (Spain),ST Electronics (Singapore),ST Electronics (Switzerland),ATOS (France),Advanced Card Systems Holdings Limited (Hong Kong),Genfare (United States),iBlocks Limited (United Kingdom),LG (South Korea),Masabi (United Kingdom),Nippon Signal (Japan),NXP Semiconductors N.V. (Netherlands),Omron (Japan),Scheidt & Bachmann GmbH (Germany),Siemens AG (Germany),Sony (Japan)

Free Sample Report + All Related Graphs & Charts @: https://www.advancemarketanalytics.com/sample-report/68657-global-automated-fare-collection-market-1

Definition

Automated fare collection is defined as a ticketing system in public transport where the money is not paid directly but via vending machine, online service or other digital methods. This system helps the consumer to get the ticket easily. These systems facilitate fare collection, monitoring of issuing, improves the overall transaction rate, saves the extensive amount of time, maintenance, process control and more. Factors such as an increase in demand for smartphones, improved efficiency, adjustable fare plans, and improved security systems encourage the growth of the automated fare collection system market.

The Global Automated Fare Collection Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Application (Ticket Vending Machine, Ticket Office Machine, Fare Gates, IC Cards, Others), Technology (Near Field Communication (NFC), Optical Character Recognition (OCR), Smart Cards, Magnetic Strips, Others), Industry Verticals (Transportation, Government, Media & Entertain, Retail, Others), Component (Hardware, Software, Services), Service Type (System Implementation, Consulting, Managed Service, Training, Support, and Maintenance)

What’s Trending in Market:

Use of Advanced Technology That Brings in Efficiency and Makes the Whole Process Far simpler and More Convenient

Challenges:

Lack of Inter-Operability and Standardization Among Automated Fare Collection Products

Opportunities:

Rapid Public Infrastructure Developments in Developing Economies Across the World

The requirement for Public-Private Partnerships Toward Open Road Tolling

Market Growth Drivers:

Benefits of Cashless Travel Facility

Rise in Usage of Real-Time Payment and Digital Payment Gateways such as Debit Card and Credit Card

Increasing Need For Automation to Increase Efficiency

Need for Solutions Enabling Congestion-Free Traffic

Analyst at AMA have conducted special survey and have connected with opinion leaders and Industry experts from various region to minutely understand impact on growth as well as local reforms to fight the situation. A special chapter in the study presents Impact Analysis of COVID-19 on Automated Fare Collection Market along with tables and graphs related to various country and segments showcasing impact on growth trends.

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Enquire for customization in Report @: https://www.advancemarketanalytics.com/enquiry-before-buy/68657-global-automated-fare-collection-market-1

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Automated Fare Collection Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Automated Fare Collection market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Automated Fare Collection Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Automated Fare Collection

Chapter 4: Presenting the Automated Fare Collection Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying market size by Type, End User and Region 2014-2019

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Automated Fare Collection market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries (2020-2025).

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

Finally, Automated Fare Collection Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies in decision framework.

Data Sources & Methodology

The primary sources involves the industry experts from the Global Automated Fare Collection Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry’s value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.

In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company’s Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.

For Early Buyers | Get Up to 20% Discount on This Premium Report: https://www.advancemarketanalytics.com/request-discount/68657-global-automated-fare-collection-market-1

What benefits does AMA research study is going to provide?

Latest industry influencing trends and development scenario

Open up New Markets

To Seize powerful market opportunities

Key decision in planning and to further expand market share

Identify Key Business Segments, Market proposition & Gap Analysis

Assisting in allocating marketing investments

Definitively, this report will give you an unmistakable perspective on every single reality of the market without a need to allude to some other research report or an information source. Our report will give all of you the realities about the past, present, and eventual fate of the concerned Market.

Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter wise section or region wise report version like North America, Europe or Southeast Asia.

About Author:

Advance Market Analytics is Global leaders of Market Research Industry provides the quantified B2B research to Fortune 500 companies on high growth emerging opportunities which will impact more than 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues.

Our Analyst is tracking high growth study with detailed statistical and in-depth analysis of market trends & dynamics that provide a complete overview of the industry. We follow an extensive research methodology coupled with critical insights related industry factors and market forces to generate the best value for our clients. We Provides reliable primary and secondary data sources, our analysts and consultants derive informative and usable data suited for our clients business needs. The research study enables clients to meet varied market objectives a from global footprint expansion to supply chain optimization and from competitor profiling to M&As.

Contact Us:

Craig Francis (PR & Marketing Manager)

AMA Research & Media LLP

Unit No. 429, Parsonage Road Edison, NJ

New Jersey USA – 08837

Phone: +1 (206) 317 1218

[email protected]

Connect with us at

https://www.linkedin.com/company/advance-market-analytics

https://www.facebook.com/AMA-Research-Media-LLP-344722399585916