Solar Pumping System Market – Poised For Disruptive And Explosive Growths | Bright Solar, SunEdison, Conergy

Global Solar Pumping System Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope.

The study covers emerging player’s data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Bright Solar Limited (India),Shakti Pumps (India),SunEdison, Inc. (United States) ,Tata Power Solar Systems Limited (India),Conergy (Germany),CRI Group (India),Dankoff Solar Products (United States),The Flowserve Corporation (United States),Greenmax Technology (India),Grundfos (Denmark)

Definition

A solar water pump is a type of pump which is used for extracting water from rivers, borewells , ponds, and other sources of water. It is used in, community water supply, livestock, water requirements for irrigation as well as other purposes. Some of the advantages of a solar water pumping system are no electricity required, long operating life, highly reliable and durable, easy to operate and maintain, eco-friendly and others. The government has taken initiative regarding Solar Pumping Programme. For instance, For instance, according to the government of India, â€œThe Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) has initiated a 5-year program for Solar Pumping, which is used for Irrigation & Drinking Water. In 2015, initial financial support of more than Rs 400 crores for the installation of 10 lakh solar water pumping systems for various purposes such as drinking water requirements, irrigation, among others.

The Global Solar Pumping System Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Submersible Solar Water Pumping Systems, Surface Solar Water Pumping Systems), Application (Irrigation of land, Domestic water supply, Fish farming, Water for Livestock, Solar Powered Fountains), Industry Vertical (Agriculture Industry, Food Processing Industry, Others)

What’s Trending in Market:

Increasing Adoption of Solar Pumping System Products in Agriculture Industry

Challenges:

Lack of Skilled Labors in Developing Countries Such as India

Stiff Competition Due to Various Players of Various Players Operating in the Market

Opportunities:

In Emerging Countries, there is Significant Adoption of Solar Pumping System Products

Market Growth Drivers:

Government initiative to implement a solar pumping system. For instance, In 2018, as per an article published by thehindubusinessline, Energy Efficiency Services Ltd, has been selected by the International Solar Alliance to facilitate the implementation of more than 5,00,000 Solar Water Pumping Systems. Hence it will affect the growth of the market in the future.

A special chapter in the study presents Impact Analysis of COVID-19 on Solar Pumping System Market along with tables and graphs related to various country and segments showcasing impact on growth trends.

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Table of Content of Global Solar Pumping System Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Solar Pumping System market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Solar Pumping System Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Solar Pumping System

Chapter 4: Presenting the Solar Pumping System Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying market size by Type, End User and Region 2014-2019

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Solar Pumping System market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries (2020-2025).

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

Finally, Solar Pumping System Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies in decision framework.

Data Sources & Methodology

The primary sources involves the industry experts from the Global Solar Pumping System Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry’s value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.

In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company’s Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.

