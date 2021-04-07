Ballistic Parachute Market In-Depth Analysis Report 2021|Inc., GALAXY GRS s.r.o., Stratos 07

Los Angeles, United States,April 2021,- QY Research has recently published a new report, titled Global Ballistic Parachute Market Report, History and Forecast 2016-2027, Breakdown Data by Manufacturers, Key Regions, Types and Application . The report has been put together using primary and secondary research methodologies, which offer an accurate and precise understanding of the Ballistic Parachute market. Analysts have used a top-down and bottom-up approach to evaluate the segments and provide a fair assessment of their impact on the global Ballistic Parachute market. The report offers an overview of the market, which briefly describes the market condition and the leading segments. It also mentions the top players present in the global Ballistic Parachute market.

The research report on the global Ballistic Parachute market includes a SWOT analysis and Porter’s five forces analysis, which help in providing the precise trajectory of the market. These market measurement tools help in identifying drivers, restraints, weaknesses, Ballistic Parachute market opportunities, and threats. The research report offers global market figures as well as figures for regional markets and segments therein.

The Ballistic Parachute research report opens with an executive summary that gives a brief overview of the market. It mentions the leading segments and the players that are expected to shape the market in the coming years. The executive summary offers a glance of the market without any bias. In the succeeding chapters, the research report on the global Ballistic Parachute market focuses on the drivers. It explains the changing demographic that is expected to impact demand and supply in Ballistic Parachute market. It delves into the regulatory reforms that are projected to shift perspectives. Additionally, researchers have discussed the very source of the demand to analyze its nature.

The report also sheds light on the restraints present in the global Ballistic Parachute market. Analysts have discussed the details highlighting the factors that are expected to hamper the growth of the market in the coming years. Evolving lifestyles, taxation policies, and purchasing powers of various economies have scrutinized in great detail. The report presents fair points about how these restraints can be turned into opportunities if assessed properly.

Ballistic Parachute Market Competitive Landscape

The last chapter of the research report on the global Ballistic Parachute market focuses on the key players and the competitive landscape present in the market. The report includes a list of strategic initiatives taken by the companies in recent years along with the ones that are expected to happen in the foreseeable future. Researchers have made a note of the financial outlook of these companies, their research and development activities, and their expansion plans for the near future. The research report on the global Ballistic Parachute market is a sincere attempt at giving the readers a comprehensive view of the market to the interested readers.

Ballistic Parachute Market Leading Players

Ballistic Recovery Systems, Inc., GALAXY GRS s.r.o., Stratos 07, s.r.o., Indemnis, Inc., Opale Parachutes, Mars Parachutes, Drone Rescue Systems GmbH, ParaZero Drone Safety Systems Ltd., Fruity Chutes

Ballistic Parachute Market Segmentation

Through the next chapters, the research report reveals the development of the Ballistic Parachute market segments. Analysts have segmented the market on the basis of product, application, end-users, and geography. Each segment of the global Ballistic Parachute market has been studied with in-depth insight. Analysts have evaluated the changing nature of the market segments, growing investments in manufacturing activities, and product innovation that are likely to impact them. In terms of geography, the report studies the changing political environment, social upliftment, and other government initiatives that are expected to contribute to the regional markets.

Ballistic Parachute Segmentation by Product

Less than 10FT, 10-20FT

Ballistic Parachute Segmentation by Application

Light-sport Aircraft (LSA) & Ultralight AircraftUnmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV)Others

Questions answered in the report

Which are the five top players of the global Ballistic Parachute market?

How will the global Ballistic Parachute market change in the next five years?

Which product and application will take a lion’s share of the global Ballistic Parachute market?

What are the drivers and restraints of the global Ballistic Parachute market?

Which regional market will show the highest growth?

What will be the CAGR and size of the global Ballistic Parachute market throughout the forecast period?

Table of Contents

1 Ballistic Parachute Market Overview

1.1 Ballistic Parachute Product Overview

1.2 Ballistic Parachute Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Less than 10FT

1.2.2 10-20FT

1.3 Global Ballistic Parachute Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Ballistic Parachute Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Ballistic Parachute Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Ballistic Parachute Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Ballistic Parachute Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Ballistic Parachute Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Ballistic Parachute Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Ballistic Parachute Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Ballistic Parachute Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Ballistic Parachute Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Ballistic Parachute Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Ballistic Parachute Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Ballistic Parachute Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Ballistic Parachute Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Ballistic Parachute Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 2 Global Ballistic Parachute Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Ballistic Parachute Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Ballistic Parachute Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Ballistic Parachute Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Ballistic Parachute Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Ballistic Parachute Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Ballistic Parachute Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Ballistic Parachute Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Ballistic Parachute as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Ballistic Parachute Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Ballistic Parachute Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Ballistic Parachute Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Ballistic Parachute Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Ballistic Parachute Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Ballistic Parachute Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Ballistic Parachute Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Ballistic Parachute Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Ballistic Parachute Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Ballistic Parachute Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Ballistic Parachute Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Ballistic Parachute Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027) 4 Global Ballistic Parachute by Application

4.1 Ballistic Parachute Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Light-sport Aircraft (LSA) & Ultralight Aircraft

4.1.2 Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV)

4.1.3 Others

4.2 Global Ballistic Parachute Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Ballistic Parachute Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Ballistic Parachute Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Ballistic Parachute Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Ballistic Parachute Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Ballistic Parachute Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Ballistic Parachute Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Ballistic Parachute Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Ballistic Parachute Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Ballistic Parachute Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Ballistic Parachute Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Ballistic Parachute Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Ballistic Parachute Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Ballistic Parachute Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Ballistic Parachute Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 5 North America Ballistic Parachute by Country

5.1 North America Ballistic Parachute Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Ballistic Parachute Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Ballistic Parachute Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Ballistic Parachute Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Ballistic Parachute Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Ballistic Parachute Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 6 Europe Ballistic Parachute by Country

6.1 Europe Ballistic Parachute Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Ballistic Parachute Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Ballistic Parachute Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Ballistic Parachute Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Ballistic Parachute Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Ballistic Parachute Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 7 Asia-Pacific Ballistic Parachute by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Ballistic Parachute Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Ballistic Parachute Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Ballistic Parachute Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Ballistic Parachute Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Ballistic Parachute Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Ballistic Parachute Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027) 8 Latin America Ballistic Parachute by Country

8.1 Latin America Ballistic Parachute Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Ballistic Parachute Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Ballistic Parachute Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Ballistic Parachute Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Ballistic Parachute Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Ballistic Parachute Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 9 Middle East and Africa Ballistic Parachute by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Ballistic Parachute Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Ballistic Parachute Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Ballistic Parachute Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Ballistic Parachute Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Ballistic Parachute Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Ballistic Parachute Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Ballistic Parachute Business

10.1 Ballistic Recovery Systems, Inc.

10.1.1 Ballistic Recovery Systems, Inc. Corporation Information

10.1.2 Ballistic Recovery Systems, Inc. Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Ballistic Recovery Systems, Inc. Ballistic Parachute Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 Ballistic Recovery Systems, Inc. Ballistic Parachute Products Offered

10.1.5 Ballistic Recovery Systems, Inc. Recent Development

10.2 GALAXY GRS s.r.o.

10.2.1 GALAXY GRS s.r.o. Corporation Information

10.2.2 GALAXY GRS s.r.o. Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 GALAXY GRS s.r.o. Ballistic Parachute Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 Ballistic Recovery Systems, Inc. Ballistic Parachute Products Offered

10.2.5 GALAXY GRS s.r.o. Recent Development

10.3 Stratos 07, s.r.o.

10.3.1 Stratos 07, s.r.o. Corporation Information

10.3.2 Stratos 07, s.r.o. Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Stratos 07, s.r.o. Ballistic Parachute Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Stratos 07, s.r.o. Ballistic Parachute Products Offered

10.3.5 Stratos 07, s.r.o. Recent Development

10.4 Indemnis, Inc.

10.4.1 Indemnis, Inc. Corporation Information

10.4.2 Indemnis, Inc. Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Indemnis, Inc. Ballistic Parachute Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Indemnis, Inc. Ballistic Parachute Products Offered

10.4.5 Indemnis, Inc. Recent Development

10.5 Opale Parachutes

10.5.1 Opale Parachutes Corporation Information

10.5.2 Opale Parachutes Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Opale Parachutes Ballistic Parachute Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Opale Parachutes Ballistic Parachute Products Offered

10.5.5 Opale Parachutes Recent Development

10.6 Mars Parachutes

10.6.1 Mars Parachutes Corporation Information

10.6.2 Mars Parachutes Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Mars Parachutes Ballistic Parachute Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Mars Parachutes Ballistic Parachute Products Offered

10.6.5 Mars Parachutes Recent Development

10.7 Drone Rescue Systems GmbH

10.7.1 Drone Rescue Systems GmbH Corporation Information

10.7.2 Drone Rescue Systems GmbH Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Drone Rescue Systems GmbH Ballistic Parachute Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Drone Rescue Systems GmbH Ballistic Parachute Products Offered

10.7.5 Drone Rescue Systems GmbH Recent Development

10.8 ParaZero Drone Safety Systems Ltd.

10.8.1 ParaZero Drone Safety Systems Ltd. Corporation Information

10.8.2 ParaZero Drone Safety Systems Ltd. Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 ParaZero Drone Safety Systems Ltd. Ballistic Parachute Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 ParaZero Drone Safety Systems Ltd. Ballistic Parachute Products Offered

10.8.5 ParaZero Drone Safety Systems Ltd. Recent Development

10.9 Fruity Chutes

10.9.1 Fruity Chutes Corporation Information

10.9.2 Fruity Chutes Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Fruity Chutes Ballistic Parachute Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 Fruity Chutes Ballistic Parachute Products Offered

10.9.5 Fruity Chutes Recent Development 11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Ballistic Parachute Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Ballistic Parachute Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Ballistic Parachute Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Ballistic Parachute Distributors

12.3 Ballistic Parachute Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

