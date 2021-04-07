Cobalt Sulphate Market: 3 Bold Projections for 2021 | Umicore, Jinchuan Group, MMC Norilsk Nickel

Advance Market Analytics released a new market study on Global Cobalt Sulphate Market with 100+ market data Tables, Pie Chat, Graphs & Figures spread through Pages and easy to understand detailed analysis. At present, the market is developing its presence. The Research report presents a complete assessment of the Market and contains a future trend, current growth factors, attentive opinions, facts, and industry validated market data. The research study provides estimates for Global Cobalt Sulphate Forecast till 2026*.

Cobalt sulfate is an inorganic salt of divalent cobalt which is formed by the interaction of carbonate, cobalt oxide or hydroxide with sulfuric acid. It is widely used in the electroplating and electrochemical industries. It produces lithium-ion nickel-cobalt-manganese and nickel-cobalt-aluminum batteries which is used in electric vehicles. The government has also taken initiative to implement electric vehicles. For instance, in July 2019, according to the Government of India, more than 3.97 Lakh registered electric/battery-operated vehicles. Hence, increasing adoption of electric vehicles and rising demand from a various application such as agricultural products, animal feed, feed grade minerals, and others are some of the major drivers which affect the growth of the market in future.



What’s Trending in Market:

Technology Advancements regarding Cobalt Sulphate

Challenges:

Issue related to Ascend in Weight of Separating Cobalt with Restricted Crude Materials

Market Growth Drivers:

Rising Demand Electric Vehicle across the World

Increasing Usage of Cobalt Sulphate in Various Application



The Global Cobalt Sulphate Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

By Application: Agricultural Products, Animal Feed, Feed Grade Minerals, Micronutrient Product, Feed Premix Plant, Others



Additional Segmentation by Form (Powder, Solution), Industry Vertical (Electrochemical Industries, Electroplating Industries, Automobiles Industries, Others)

To comprehend Global Cobalt Sulphate market dynamics in the world mainly, the worldwide Cobalt Sulphate market is analyzed across major global regions. AMA also provides customized specific regional and country-level reports for the following areas.

• North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

• South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, Colombia and Brazil.

• Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Israel, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

• Europe: United Kingdom, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, Belgium, Netherlands and Russia.

• Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, and Australia.

Regulatory Factors

According to the Government of the United States, Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) regulations for cobalt sulfate were identified. Cobalt is regulated by the EPA, Food and Drug Administration, and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA). Hence, these regulations may act as a hamper for market growth.



Market Insights

In March 2018, the Metal Bulletin Company which is a provider of global metal & steel prices has announced a price assessment for cobalt sulfate, 20.5% min Co, ex-works China. Therefore, this announcement will affect the growth of the market in the future.



