Automotive Cable Market May See a Big Move: Aptiv, Fujikura, General Cable

The automotive cable is used for electrical wiring in motorcycles, automobiles, and other motor vehicles in applications including starting, charging, lighting, signaling, and instrument panel circuits. The increased number of vehicles-in-use results from increased longevity and from more sales of new cars. There are almost 1.2 billion cars and light trucks in use globally. This has led to significant growth in the global automotive cable market in the forecast period.



What’s Trending in Market:

Increase in the Electrical and Electronic Content in the Automobiles

Challenges:

Manufacturing Challenges In Wire harness

Market Growth Drivers:

Rising demand and number of new registrations vehicles per year in developed and developing economies especially in Southeast Asia and India are driving the growth of the global automotive cable market. Approximately nearly 77 million automobiles sold out in 2019.



The Global Automotive Cable Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

Type: Automotive Primary Wire and Battery Cable, Brake Cable, Trailer Cable

Application: Passenger Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle, Electric Vehicle



Additional Segmentation by Cables Type (Single Core, Multi-Core), Material (Copper, Aluminum, Others)

To comprehend Global Automotive Cable market dynamics in the world mainly, the worldwide Automotive Cable market is analyzed across major global regions. AMA also provides customized specific regional and country-level reports for the following areas.

• North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

• South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, Colombia and Brazil.

• Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Israel, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

• Europe: United Kingdom, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, Belgium, Netherlands and Russia.

• Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, and Australia.

Market Insights

On 15th August 2019, Leoni has announced the expansion of Leoni building new plant section for EC charging cables and high-voltage cables foundation-laying ceremony for the new EMOMex building in Cuauhtémoc, Chihuahua with this new expansion work, the company’s Wire & Cable Solutions Division (WCS) will be enlarging its facility in Cuauhtémoc, Mexico by 7000 square metres with the option for a further 3000 square metres.



Some Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Automotive Cable Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Automotive Cable market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Automotive Cable Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Automotive Cable

Chapter 4: Presenting the Automotive Cable Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5-7: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2015-2020. Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Automotive Cable market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile. Market Estimates by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various countries (2021-2026).

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source Finally, Automotive Cable Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies.

