Artificial Marble Market to See Huge Growth With Marmil, LG Hausys, Lotte Chemical

Artificial Marble Market Overview:

Artificial marble is also known as engineered stone which is made from the crushed marble particles blended with various types of material like resin, polyester, cement, sintered, etc to form a flat marble surface. These marble particles are glued together to form a marble surface and then it is sealed with the gel coating for the refined finish which helps in increasing the durability and resiliency to accident and any kind of stains. Artificial marble lasts longer than the natural marble surface and requires low maintenance.

Artificial Marble Market Overview:

Artificial marble is also known as engineered stone which is made from the crushed marble particles blended with various types of material like resin, polyester, cement, sintered, etc to form a flat marble surface. These marble particles are glued together to form a marble surface and then it is sealed with the gel coating for the refined finish which helps in increasing the durability and resiliency to accident and any kind of stains. Artificial marble lasts longer than the natural marble surface and requires low maintenance.



What’s Trending in Market:

Rising Consumption of Artificial Marble in Commercial Purpose to Avoid the Risk of Accidents and Scratches

Challenges:

High Cost Associated with the Production of Artificial Marble

Market Growth Drivers:

Growing Construction and Building Activities

Increasing Demand for the Durable and Resilient Stones and Marble for Flooring or Kitchen Tops



The Global Artificial Marble Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

Type: Cement Artificial Marble, Resin Artificial Marble, Composite Artificial Marble, Sintered Artificial Marble, Polyester Artificial Marble, Acrylic Artificial Marble

Application: Vanity Tops, Bath Tubs, Wall Panels, Shower Stalls, Others



Additional Segmentation by Distribution Channel (Supermarket, Online Stores, Interior Designing Stores, Others), Thickness Metrics (12mm, 16mm, 18mm)

To comprehend Global Artificial Marble market dynamics in the world mainly, the worldwide Artificial Marble market is analyzed across major global regions. AMA also provides customized specific regional and country-level reports for the following areas.

• North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

• South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, Colombia and Brazil.

• Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Israel, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

• Europe: United Kingdom, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, Belgium, Netherlands and Russia.

• Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, and Australia.

Market Insights

On 21st January 2020, LG Hausys widens presence in the US artificial marble market. LG Hausys is increasing its presence in North America by operating its third engineered stone production line at a plant there. The new production line will increase the factory’s annual capacity by 50 percent, raising its total annual capacity to 1.05 million square meters.



Some Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Artificial Marble Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Artificial Marble market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Artificial Marble Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Artificial Marble

Chapter 4: Presenting the Artificial Marble Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5-7: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2015-2020. Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Artificial Marble market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile. Market Estimates by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various countries (2021-2026).

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source Finally, Artificial Marble Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies.

