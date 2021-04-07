Lidar for Self-Driving Car Market Analysis & Forecast 2021| Continental AG, Osram, Princeton (Argo)

Los Angeles, United States,April 2021,- QY Research has recently published a new report, titled Global Lidar for Self-Driving Car Market Report, History and Forecast 2016-2027, Breakdown Data by Manufacturers, Key Regions, Types and Application . The report has been put together using primary and secondary research methodologies, which offer an accurate and precise understanding of the Lidar for Self-Driving Car market. Analysts have used a top-down and bottom-up approach to evaluate the segments and provide a fair assessment of their impact on the global Lidar for Self-Driving Car market. The report offers an overview of the market, which briefly describes the market condition and the leading segments. It also mentions the top players present in the global Lidar for Self-Driving Car market.

The research report on the global Lidar for Self-Driving Car market includes a SWOT analysis and Porter’s five forces analysis, which help in providing the precise trajectory of the market. These market measurement tools help in identifying drivers, restraints, weaknesses, Lidar for Self-Driving Car market opportunities, and threats. The research report offers global market figures as well as figures for regional markets and segments therein.

The Lidar for Self-Driving Car research report opens with an executive summary that gives a brief overview of the market. It mentions the leading segments and the players that are expected to shape the market in the coming years. The executive summary offers a glance of the market without any bias. In the succeeding chapters, the research report on the global Lidar for Self-Driving Car market focuses on the drivers. It explains the changing demographic that is expected to impact demand and supply in Lidar for Self-Driving Car market. It delves into the regulatory reforms that are projected to shift perspectives. Additionally, researchers have discussed the very source of the demand to analyze its nature.

The report also sheds light on the restraints present in the global Lidar for Self-Driving Car market. Analysts have discussed the details highlighting the factors that are expected to hamper the growth of the market in the coming years. Evolving lifestyles, taxation policies, and purchasing powers of various economies have scrutinized in great detail. The report presents fair points about how these restraints can be turned into opportunities if assessed properly.

Lidar for Self-Driving Car Market Competitive Landscape

The last chapter of the research report on the global Lidar for Self-Driving Car market focuses on the key players and the competitive landscape present in the market. The report includes a list of strategic initiatives taken by the companies in recent years along with the ones that are expected to happen in the foreseeable future. Researchers have made a note of the financial outlook of these companies, their research and development activities, and their expansion plans for the near future. The research report on the global Lidar for Self-Driving Car market is a sincere attempt at giving the readers a comprehensive view of the market to the interested readers.

Lidar for Self-Driving Car Market Leading Players

Huawei, Continental AG, Osram, Princeton (Argo), Velodyne, ibeo, Quanergy Systems, Leddartech, Trilumina, Luminar, Phantom Intelligence, Hesai Tech, Leishen

Lidar for Self-Driving Car Market Segmentation

Through the next chapters, the research report reveals the development of the Lidar for Self-Driving Car market segments. Analysts have segmented the market on the basis of product, application, end-users, and geography. Each segment of the global Lidar for Self-Driving Car market has been studied with in-depth insight. Analysts have evaluated the changing nature of the market segments, growing investments in manufacturing activities, and product innovation that are likely to impact them. In terms of geography, the report studies the changing political environment, social upliftment, and other government initiatives that are expected to contribute to the regional markets.

Lidar for Self-Driving Car Segmentation by Product

Mechanical/Scanning Lidar, Solid State Lidar

Lidar for Self-Driving Car Segmentation by Application

OEMsAftermarket

Questions answered in the report

Which are the five top players of the global Lidar for Self-Driving Car market?

How will the global Lidar for Self-Driving Car market change in the next five years?

Which product and application will take a lion’s share of the global Lidar for Self-Driving Car market?

What are the drivers and restraints of the global Lidar for Self-Driving Car market?

Which regional market will show the highest growth?

What will be the CAGR and size of the global Lidar for Self-Driving Car market throughout the forecast period?

Table of Contents

1 Lidar for Self-Driving Car Market Overview

1.1 Lidar for Self-Driving Car Product Overview

1.2 Lidar for Self-Driving Car Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Mechanical/Scanning Lidar

1.2.2 Solid State Lidar

1.3 Global Lidar for Self-Driving Car Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Lidar for Self-Driving Car Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Lidar for Self-Driving Car Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Lidar for Self-Driving Car Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Lidar for Self-Driving Car Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Lidar for Self-Driving Car Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Lidar for Self-Driving Car Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Lidar for Self-Driving Car Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Lidar for Self-Driving Car Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Lidar for Self-Driving Car Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Lidar for Self-Driving Car Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Lidar for Self-Driving Car Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Lidar for Self-Driving Car Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Lidar for Self-Driving Car Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Lidar for Self-Driving Car Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 2 Global Lidar for Self-Driving Car Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Lidar for Self-Driving Car Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Lidar for Self-Driving Car Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Lidar for Self-Driving Car Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Lidar for Self-Driving Car Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Lidar for Self-Driving Car Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Lidar for Self-Driving Car Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Lidar for Self-Driving Car Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Lidar for Self-Driving Car as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Lidar for Self-Driving Car Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Lidar for Self-Driving Car Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Lidar for Self-Driving Car Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Lidar for Self-Driving Car Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Lidar for Self-Driving Car Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Lidar for Self-Driving Car Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Lidar for Self-Driving Car Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Lidar for Self-Driving Car Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Lidar for Self-Driving Car Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Lidar for Self-Driving Car Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Lidar for Self-Driving Car Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Lidar for Self-Driving Car Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027) 4 Global Lidar for Self-Driving Car by Application

4.1 Lidar for Self-Driving Car Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 OEMs

4.1.2 Aftermarket

4.2 Global Lidar for Self-Driving Car Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Lidar for Self-Driving Car Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Lidar for Self-Driving Car Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Lidar for Self-Driving Car Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Lidar for Self-Driving Car Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Lidar for Self-Driving Car Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Lidar for Self-Driving Car Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Lidar for Self-Driving Car Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Lidar for Self-Driving Car Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Lidar for Self-Driving Car Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Lidar for Self-Driving Car Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Lidar for Self-Driving Car Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Lidar for Self-Driving Car Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Lidar for Self-Driving Car Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Lidar for Self-Driving Car Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 5 North America Lidar for Self-Driving Car by Country

5.1 North America Lidar for Self-Driving Car Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Lidar for Self-Driving Car Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Lidar for Self-Driving Car Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Lidar for Self-Driving Car Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Lidar for Self-Driving Car Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Lidar for Self-Driving Car Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 6 Europe Lidar for Self-Driving Car by Country

6.1 Europe Lidar for Self-Driving Car Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Lidar for Self-Driving Car Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Lidar for Self-Driving Car Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Lidar for Self-Driving Car Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Lidar for Self-Driving Car Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Lidar for Self-Driving Car Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 7 Asia-Pacific Lidar for Self-Driving Car by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Lidar for Self-Driving Car Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Lidar for Self-Driving Car Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Lidar for Self-Driving Car Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Lidar for Self-Driving Car Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Lidar for Self-Driving Car Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Lidar for Self-Driving Car Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027) 8 Latin America Lidar for Self-Driving Car by Country

8.1 Latin America Lidar for Self-Driving Car Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Lidar for Self-Driving Car Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Lidar for Self-Driving Car Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Lidar for Self-Driving Car Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Lidar for Self-Driving Car Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Lidar for Self-Driving Car Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 9 Middle East and Africa Lidar for Self-Driving Car by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Lidar for Self-Driving Car Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Lidar for Self-Driving Car Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Lidar for Self-Driving Car Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Lidar for Self-Driving Car Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Lidar for Self-Driving Car Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Lidar for Self-Driving Car Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Lidar for Self-Driving Car Business

10.1 Huawei

10.1.1 Huawei Corporation Information

10.1.2 Huawei Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Huawei Lidar for Self-Driving Car Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 Huawei Lidar for Self-Driving Car Products Offered

10.1.5 Huawei Recent Development

10.2 Continental AG

10.2.1 Continental AG Corporation Information

10.2.2 Continental AG Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Continental AG Lidar for Self-Driving Car Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 Huawei Lidar for Self-Driving Car Products Offered

10.2.5 Continental AG Recent Development

10.3 Osram

10.3.1 Osram Corporation Information

10.3.2 Osram Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Osram Lidar for Self-Driving Car Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Osram Lidar for Self-Driving Car Products Offered

10.3.5 Osram Recent Development

10.4 Princeton (Argo)

10.4.1 Princeton (Argo) Corporation Information

10.4.2 Princeton (Argo) Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Princeton (Argo) Lidar for Self-Driving Car Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Princeton (Argo) Lidar for Self-Driving Car Products Offered

10.4.5 Princeton (Argo) Recent Development

10.5 Velodyne

10.5.1 Velodyne Corporation Information

10.5.2 Velodyne Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Velodyne Lidar for Self-Driving Car Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Velodyne Lidar for Self-Driving Car Products Offered

10.5.5 Velodyne Recent Development

10.6 ibeo

10.6.1 ibeo Corporation Information

10.6.2 ibeo Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 ibeo Lidar for Self-Driving Car Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 ibeo Lidar for Self-Driving Car Products Offered

10.6.5 ibeo Recent Development

10.7 Quanergy Systems

10.7.1 Quanergy Systems Corporation Information

10.7.2 Quanergy Systems Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Quanergy Systems Lidar for Self-Driving Car Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Quanergy Systems Lidar for Self-Driving Car Products Offered

10.7.5 Quanergy Systems Recent Development

10.8 Leddartech

10.8.1 Leddartech Corporation Information

10.8.2 Leddartech Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Leddartech Lidar for Self-Driving Car Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 Leddartech Lidar for Self-Driving Car Products Offered

10.8.5 Leddartech Recent Development

10.9 Trilumina

10.9.1 Trilumina Corporation Information

10.9.2 Trilumina Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Trilumina Lidar for Self-Driving Car Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 Trilumina Lidar for Self-Driving Car Products Offered

10.9.5 Trilumina Recent Development

10.10 Luminar

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Lidar for Self-Driving Car Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Luminar Lidar for Self-Driving Car Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Luminar Recent Development

10.11 Phantom Intelligence

10.11.1 Phantom Intelligence Corporation Information

10.11.2 Phantom Intelligence Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 Phantom Intelligence Lidar for Self-Driving Car Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 Phantom Intelligence Lidar for Self-Driving Car Products Offered

10.11.5 Phantom Intelligence Recent Development

10.12 Hesai Tech

10.12.1 Hesai Tech Corporation Information

10.12.2 Hesai Tech Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 Hesai Tech Lidar for Self-Driving Car Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 Hesai Tech Lidar for Self-Driving Car Products Offered

10.12.5 Hesai Tech Recent Development

10.13 Leishen

10.13.1 Leishen Corporation Information

10.13.2 Leishen Introduction and Business Overview

10.13.3 Leishen Lidar for Self-Driving Car Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.13.4 Leishen Lidar for Self-Driving Car Products Offered

10.13.5 Leishen Recent Development 11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Lidar for Self-Driving Car Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Lidar for Self-Driving Car Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Lidar for Self-Driving Car Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Lidar for Self-Driving Car Distributors

12.3 Lidar for Self-Driving Car Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

