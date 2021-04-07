Automotive Shift-by-Wire System Market Size,Share | Industry Report, 2027|Kongsberg Automotive, Ficosa International SA, KOSTAL Group

Los Angeles, United States,April 2021,- QY Research has recently published a new report, titled Global Automotive Shift-by-Wire System Market Report, History and Forecast 2016-2027, Breakdown Data by Manufacturers, Key Regions, Types and Application. The report has been put together using primary and secondary research methodologies, which offer an accurate and precise understanding of the Automotive Shift-by-Wire System market. Analysts have used a top-down and bottom-up approach to evaluate the segments and provide a fair assessment of their impact on the global Automotive Shift-by-Wire System market. The report offers an overview of the market, which briefly describes the market condition and the leading segments. It also mentions the top players present in the global Automotive Shift-by-Wire System market.
The research report on the global Automotive Shift-by-Wire System market includes a SWOT analysis and Porter’s five forces analysis, which help in providing the precise trajectory of the market. These market measurement tools help in identifying drivers, restraints, weaknesses, Automotive Shift-by-Wire System market opportunities, and threats. The research report offers global market figures as well as figures for regional markets and segments therein.
The Automotive Shift-by-Wire System research report opens with an executive summary that gives a brief overview of the market. It mentions the leading segments and the players that are expected to shape the market in the coming years. The executive summary offers a glance of the market without any bias. In the succeeding chapters, the research report on the global Automotive Shift-by-Wire System market focuses on the drivers. It explains the changing demographic that is expected to impact demand and supply in Automotive Shift-by-Wire System market. It delves into the regulatory reforms that are projected to shift perspectives. Additionally, researchers have discussed the very source of the demand to analyze its nature.
The report also sheds light on the restraints present in the global Automotive Shift-by-Wire System market. Analysts have discussed the details highlighting the factors that are expected to hamper the growth of the market in the coming years. Evolving lifestyles, taxation policies, and purchasing powers of various economies have scrutinized in great detail. The report presents fair points about how these restraints can be turned into opportunities if assessed properly.
Automotive Shift-by-Wire System Market Competitive Landscape
The last chapter of the research report on the global Automotive Shift-by-Wire System market focuses on the key players and the competitive landscape present in the market. The report includes a list of strategic initiatives taken by the companies in recent years along with the ones that are expected to happen in the foreseeable future. Researchers have made a note of the financial outlook of these companies, their research and development activities, and their expansion plans for the near future. The research report on the global Automotive Shift-by-Wire System market is a sincere attempt at giving the readers a comprehensive view of the market to the interested readers.
Automotive Shift-by-Wire System Market Leading Players
ZF Group, Kongsberg Automotive, Ficosa International SA, KOSTAL Group, GHSP, Bosch, JTEKT, Nexteer Automotive, Thyssenkrupp, Kuster Holding, Atsumitec Co. Ltd., Dura Automotive Systems, Sila Group, Tokai Rika, Eissmann Group, JOPP Group
Automotive Shift-by-Wire System Market Segmentation
Through the next chapters, the research report reveals the development of the Automotive Shift-by-Wire System market segments. Analysts have segmented the market on the basis of product, application, end-users, and geography. Each segment of the global Automotive Shift-by-Wire System market has been studied with in-depth insight. Analysts have evaluated the changing nature of the market segments, growing investments in manufacturing activities, and product innovation that are likely to impact them. In terms of geography, the report studies the changing political environment, social upliftment, and other government initiatives that are expected to contribute to the regional markets.
Automotive Shift-by-Wire System Segmentation by Product
Steering Wheel Assembly, Turn to Executive Assembly, Main Controller (ECU)
Automotive Shift-by-Wire System Segmentation by Application
Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT) VehiclesDual-Clutch Transmission (DCT) VehiclesAutomatic Manual Transmission (AMT) Vehicles
Questions answered in the report
- Which are the five top players of the global Automotive Shift-by-Wire System market?
- How will the global Automotive Shift-by-Wire System market change in the next five years?
- Which product and application will take a lion’s share of the global Automotive Shift-by-Wire System market?
- What are the drivers and restraints of the global Automotive Shift-by-Wire System market?
- Which regional market will show the highest growth?
- What will be the CAGR and size of the global Automotive Shift-by-Wire System market throughout the forecast period?
Table of Contents
1 Automotive Shift-by-Wire System Market Overview
1.1 Automotive Shift-by-Wire System Product Overview
1.2 Automotive Shift-by-Wire System Market Segment by Type
1.2.1 Steering Wheel Assembly
1.2.2 Turn to Executive Assembly
1.2.3 Main Controller (ECU)
1.3 Global Automotive Shift-by-Wire System Market Size by Type
1.3.1 Global Automotive Shift-by-Wire System Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)
1.3.2 Global Automotive Shift-by-Wire System Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.1 Global Automotive Shift-by-Wire System Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.2 Global Automotive Shift-by-Wire System Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.3 Global Automotive Shift-by-Wire System Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.3 Global Automotive Shift-by-Wire System Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.1 Global Automotive Shift-by-Wire System Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.2 Global Automotive Shift-by-Wire System Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.3 Global Automotive Shift-by-Wire System Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)
1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type
1.4.1 North America Automotive Shift-by-Wire System Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.2 Europe Automotive Shift-by-Wire System Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Automotive Shift-by-Wire System Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.4 Latin America Automotive Shift-by-Wire System Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Automotive Shift-by-Wire System Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 2 Global Automotive Shift-by-Wire System Market Competition by Company
2.1 Global Top Players by Automotive Shift-by-Wire System Sales (2016-2021)
2.2 Global Top Players by Automotive Shift-by-Wire System Revenue (2016-2021)
2.3 Global Top Players Automotive Shift-by-Wire System Price (2016-2021)
2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Automotive Shift-by-Wire System Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type
2.5 Automotive Shift-by-Wire System Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Automotive Shift-by-Wire System Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)
2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Automotive Shift-by-Wire System Sales and Revenue in 2020
2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Automotive Shift-by-Wire System as of 2020)
2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Automotive Shift-by-Wire System Market
2.8 Key Manufacturers Automotive Shift-by-Wire System Product Offered
2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Automotive Shift-by-Wire System Status and Outlook by Region
3.1 Global Automotive Shift-by-Wire System Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026
3.2 Global Automotive Shift-by-Wire System Historic Market Size by Region
3.2.1 Global Automotive Shift-by-Wire System Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)
3.2.2 Global Automotive Shift-by-Wire System Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)
3.2.3 Global Automotive Shift-by-Wire System Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
3.3 Global Automotive Shift-by-Wire System Forecasted Market Size by Region
3.3.1 Global Automotive Shift-by-Wire System Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)
3.3.2 Global Automotive Shift-by-Wire System Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)
3.3.3 Global Automotive Shift-by-Wire System Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027) 4 Global Automotive Shift-by-Wire System by Application
4.1 Automotive Shift-by-Wire System Market Segment by Application
4.1.1 Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT) Vehicles
4.1.2 Dual-Clutch Transmission (DCT) Vehicles
4.1.3 Automatic Manual Transmission (AMT) Vehicles
4.2 Global Automotive Shift-by-Wire System Market Size by Application
4.2.1 Global Automotive Shift-by-Wire System Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)
4.2.2 Global Automotive Shift-by-Wire System Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.1 Global Automotive Shift-by-Wire System Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.2 Global Automotive Shift-by-Wire System Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.3 Global Automotive Shift-by-Wire System Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.3 Global Automotive Shift-by-Wire System Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.1 Global Automotive Shift-by-Wire System Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.2 Global Automotive Shift-by-Wire System Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.3 Global Automotive Shift-by-Wire System Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)
4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application
4.3.1 North America Automotive Shift-by-Wire System Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.2 Europe Automotive Shift-by-Wire System Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Automotive Shift-by-Wire System Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.4 Latin America Automotive Shift-by-Wire System Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Automotive Shift-by-Wire System Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 5 North America Automotive Shift-by-Wire System by Country
5.1 North America Automotive Shift-by-Wire System Historic Market Size by Country
5.1.1 North America Automotive Shift-by-Wire System Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
5.1.2 North America Automotive Shift-by-Wire System Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
5.2 North America Automotive Shift-by-Wire System Forecasted Market Size by Country
5.2.1 North America Automotive Shift-by-Wire System Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
5.2.2 North America Automotive Shift-by-Wire System Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 6 Europe Automotive Shift-by-Wire System by Country
6.1 Europe Automotive Shift-by-Wire System Historic Market Size by Country
6.1.1 Europe Automotive Shift-by-Wire System Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
6.1.2 Europe Automotive Shift-by-Wire System Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
6.2 Europe Automotive Shift-by-Wire System Forecasted Market Size by Country
6.2.1 Europe Automotive Shift-by-Wire System Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
6.2.2 Europe Automotive Shift-by-Wire System Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 7 Asia-Pacific Automotive Shift-by-Wire System by Region
7.1 Asia-Pacific Automotive Shift-by-Wire System Historic Market Size by Region
7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Automotive Shift-by-Wire System Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)
7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Automotive Shift-by-Wire System Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)
7.2 Asia-Pacific Automotive Shift-by-Wire System Forecasted Market Size by Region
7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Automotive Shift-by-Wire System Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)
7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Automotive Shift-by-Wire System Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027) 8 Latin America Automotive Shift-by-Wire System by Country
8.1 Latin America Automotive Shift-by-Wire System Historic Market Size by Country
8.1.1 Latin America Automotive Shift-by-Wire System Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
8.1.2 Latin America Automotive Shift-by-Wire System Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
8.2 Latin America Automotive Shift-by-Wire System Forecasted Market Size by Country
8.2.1 Latin America Automotive Shift-by-Wire System Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
8.2.2 Latin America Automotive Shift-by-Wire System Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 9 Middle East and Africa Automotive Shift-by-Wire System by Country
9.1 Middle East and Africa Automotive Shift-by-Wire System Historic Market Size by Country
9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Automotive Shift-by-Wire System Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Automotive Shift-by-Wire System Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
9.2 Middle East and Africa Automotive Shift-by-Wire System Forecasted Market Size by Country
9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Automotive Shift-by-Wire System Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Automotive Shift-by-Wire System Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Automotive Shift-by-Wire System Business
10.1 ZF Group
10.1.1 ZF Group Corporation Information
10.1.2 ZF Group Introduction and Business Overview
10.1.3 ZF Group Automotive Shift-by-Wire System Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.1.4 ZF Group Automotive Shift-by-Wire System Products Offered
10.1.5 ZF Group Recent Development
10.2 Kongsberg Automotive
10.2.1 Kongsberg Automotive Corporation Information
10.2.2 Kongsberg Automotive Introduction and Business Overview
10.2.3 Kongsberg Automotive Automotive Shift-by-Wire System Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.2.4 Kongsberg Automotive Automotive Shift-by-Wire System Products Offered
10.2.5 Kongsberg Automotive Recent Development
10.3 Ficosa International SA
10.3.1 Ficosa International SA Corporation Information
10.3.2 Ficosa International SA Introduction and Business Overview
10.3.3 Ficosa International SA Automotive Shift-by-Wire System Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.3.4 Ficosa International SA Automotive Shift-by-Wire System Products Offered
10.3.5 Ficosa International SA Recent Development
10.4 KOSTAL Group
10.4.1 KOSTAL Group Corporation Information
10.4.2 KOSTAL Group Introduction and Business Overview
10.4.3 KOSTAL Group Automotive Shift-by-Wire System Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.4.4 KOSTAL Group Automotive Shift-by-Wire System Products Offered
10.4.5 KOSTAL Group Recent Development
10.5 GHSP
10.5.1 GHSP Corporation Information
10.5.2 GHSP Introduction and Business Overview
10.5.3 GHSP Automotive Shift-by-Wire System Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.5.4 GHSP Automotive Shift-by-Wire System Products Offered
10.5.5 GHSP Recent Development
10.6 Bosch
10.6.1 Bosch Corporation Information
10.6.2 Bosch Introduction and Business Overview
10.6.3 Bosch Automotive Shift-by-Wire System Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.6.4 Bosch Automotive Shift-by-Wire System Products Offered
10.6.5 Bosch Recent Development
10.7 JTEKT
10.7.1 JTEKT Corporation Information
10.7.2 JTEKT Introduction and Business Overview
10.7.3 JTEKT Automotive Shift-by-Wire System Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.7.4 JTEKT Automotive Shift-by-Wire System Products Offered
10.7.5 JTEKT Recent Development
10.8 Nexteer Automotive
10.8.1 Nexteer Automotive Corporation Information
10.8.2 Nexteer Automotive Introduction and Business Overview
10.8.3 Nexteer Automotive Automotive Shift-by-Wire System Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.8.4 Nexteer Automotive Automotive Shift-by-Wire System Products Offered
10.8.5 Nexteer Automotive Recent Development
10.9 Thyssenkrupp
10.9.1 Thyssenkrupp Corporation Information
10.9.2 Thyssenkrupp Introduction and Business Overview
10.9.3 Thyssenkrupp Automotive Shift-by-Wire System Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.9.4 Thyssenkrupp Automotive Shift-by-Wire System Products Offered
10.9.5 Thyssenkrupp Recent Development
10.10 Kuster Holding
10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
10.10.2 Automotive Shift-by-Wire System Product Category, Application and Specification
10.10.3 Kuster Holding Automotive Shift-by-Wire System Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.10.4 Main Business Overview
10.10.5 Kuster Holding Recent Development
10.11 Atsumitec Co. Ltd.
10.11.1 Atsumitec Co. Ltd. Corporation Information
10.11.2 Atsumitec Co. Ltd. Introduction and Business Overview
10.11.3 Atsumitec Co. Ltd. Automotive Shift-by-Wire System Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.11.4 Atsumitec Co. Ltd. Automotive Shift-by-Wire System Products Offered
10.11.5 Atsumitec Co. Ltd. Recent Development
10.12 Dura Automotive Systems
10.12.1 Dura Automotive Systems Corporation Information
10.12.2 Dura Automotive Systems Introduction and Business Overview
10.12.3 Dura Automotive Systems Automotive Shift-by-Wire System Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.12.4 Dura Automotive Systems Automotive Shift-by-Wire System Products Offered
10.12.5 Dura Automotive Systems Recent Development
10.13 Sila Group
10.13.1 Sila Group Corporation Information
10.13.2 Sila Group Introduction and Business Overview
10.13.3 Sila Group Automotive Shift-by-Wire System Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.13.4 Sila Group Automotive Shift-by-Wire System Products Offered
10.13.5 Sila Group Recent Development
10.14 Tokai Rika
10.14.1 Tokai Rika Corporation Information
10.14.2 Tokai Rika Introduction and Business Overview
10.14.3 Tokai Rika Automotive Shift-by-Wire System Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.14.4 Tokai Rika Automotive Shift-by-Wire System Products Offered
10.14.5 Tokai Rika Recent Development
10.15 Eissmann Group
10.15.1 Eissmann Group Corporation Information
10.15.2 Eissmann Group Introduction and Business Overview
10.15.3 Eissmann Group Automotive Shift-by-Wire System Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.15.4 Eissmann Group Automotive Shift-by-Wire System Products Offered
10.15.5 Eissmann Group Recent Development
10.16 JOPP Group
10.16.1 JOPP Group Corporation Information
10.16.2 JOPP Group Introduction and Business Overview
10.16.3 JOPP Group Automotive Shift-by-Wire System Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.16.4 JOPP Group Automotive Shift-by-Wire System Products Offered
10.16.5 JOPP Group Recent Development 11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.1 Automotive Shift-by-Wire System Key Raw Materials
11.1.1 Key Raw Materials
11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price
11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure
11.2.1 Raw Materials
11.2.2 Labor Cost
11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses
11.3 Automotive Shift-by-Wire System Industrial Chain Analysis
11.4 Automotive Shift-by-Wire System Market Dynamics
11.4.1 Industry Trends
11.4.2 Market Drivers
11.4.3 Market Challenges
11.4.4 Market Restraints 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors
12.1 Sales Channel
12.2 Automotive Shift-by-Wire System Distributors
12.3 Automotive Shift-by-Wire System Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix
14.1 Research Methodology
14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
14.1.2 Data Source
14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
14.1.2.2 Primary Sources
14.2 Author Details
14.3 Disclaimer
