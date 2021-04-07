eVTOL Aircrafts Market Size – Industry Growth Report, 2027|Airbus, Airspace Experience Technologies, Aurora Flight Sciences

Los Angeles, United States,April 2021,- QY Research has recently published a new report, titled Global eVTOL Aircrafts Market Report, History and Forecast 2016-2027, Breakdown Data by Manufacturers, Key Regions, Types and Application . The report has been put together using primary and secondary research methodologies, which offer an accurate and precise understanding of the eVTOL Aircrafts market. Analysts have used a top-down and bottom-up approach to evaluate the segments and provide a fair assessment of their impact on the global eVTOL Aircrafts market. The report offers an overview of the market, which briefly describes the market condition and the leading segments. It also mentions the top players present in the global eVTOL Aircrafts market.

The research report on the global eVTOL Aircrafts market includes a SWOT analysis and Porter’s five forces analysis, which help in providing the precise trajectory of the market. These market measurement tools help in identifying drivers, restraints, weaknesses, eVTOL Aircrafts market opportunities, and threats. The research report offers global market figures as well as figures for regional markets and segments therein.

The eVTOL Aircrafts research report opens with an executive summary that gives a brief overview of the market. It mentions the leading segments and the players that are expected to shape the market in the coming years. The executive summary offers a glance of the market without any bias. In the succeeding chapters, the research report on the global eVTOL Aircrafts market focuses on the drivers. It explains the changing demographic that is expected to impact demand and supply in eVTOL Aircrafts market. It delves into the regulatory reforms that are projected to shift perspectives. Additionally, researchers have discussed the very source of the demand to analyze its nature.

The report also sheds light on the restraints present in the global eVTOL Aircrafts market. Analysts have discussed the details highlighting the factors that are expected to hamper the growth of the market in the coming years. Evolving lifestyles, taxation policies, and purchasing powers of various economies have scrutinized in great detail. The report presents fair points about how these restraints can be turned into opportunities if assessed properly.

eVTOL Aircrafts Market Competitive Landscape

The last chapter of the research report on the global eVTOL Aircrafts market focuses on the key players and the competitive landscape present in the market. The report includes a list of strategic initiatives taken by the companies in recent years along with the ones that are expected to happen in the foreseeable future. Researchers have made a note of the financial outlook of these companies, their research and development activities, and their expansion plans for the near future. The research report on the global eVTOL Aircrafts market is a sincere attempt at giving the readers a comprehensive view of the market to the interested readers.

eVTOL Aircrafts Market Leading Players

EHang, Airbus, Airspace Experience Technologies, Aurora Flight Sciences, Bell Aircraft Corporation, The Boeing Company, Embraer, Overair, Lilium, Neva Aerospace, Opener, Pipistrel, Volocopter, Moog, Porsche, Autonomous Flight, Alaka’i Technologies, Cartivator SkyDrive, Joby Aviation, Kitty Hawk, Sabrewing

eVTOL Aircrafts Market Segmentation

Through the next chapters, the research report reveals the development of the eVTOL Aircrafts market segments. Analysts have segmented the market on the basis of product, application, end-users, and geography. Each segment of the global eVTOL Aircrafts market has been studied with in-depth insight. Analysts have evaluated the changing nature of the market segments, growing investments in manufacturing activities, and product innovation that are likely to impact them. In terms of geography, the report studies the changing political environment, social upliftment, and other government initiatives that are expected to contribute to the regional markets.

eVTOL Aircrafts Segmentation by Product

Electric, Hydrogen Fuel Cell, Hybrid

eVTOL Aircrafts Segmentation by Application

Air TourMedical Emergency TransportationLogistics TransportationTransitOthers

Questions answered in the report

Which are the five top players of the global eVTOL Aircrafts market?

How will the global eVTOL Aircrafts market change in the next five years?

Which product and application will take a lion’s share of the global eVTOL Aircrafts market?

What are the drivers and restraints of the global eVTOL Aircrafts market?

Which regional market will show the highest growth?

What will be the CAGR and size of the global eVTOL Aircrafts market throughout the forecast period?

Table of Contents

1 eVTOL Aircrafts Market Overview

1.1 eVTOL Aircrafts Product Overview

1.2 eVTOL Aircrafts Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Electric

1.2.2 Hydrogen Fuel Cell

1.2.3 Hybrid

1.3 Global eVTOL Aircrafts Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global eVTOL Aircrafts Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global eVTOL Aircrafts Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global eVTOL Aircrafts Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global eVTOL Aircrafts Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global eVTOL Aircrafts Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global eVTOL Aircrafts Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global eVTOL Aircrafts Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global eVTOL Aircrafts Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global eVTOL Aircrafts Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America eVTOL Aircrafts Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe eVTOL Aircrafts Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific eVTOL Aircrafts Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America eVTOL Aircrafts Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa eVTOL Aircrafts Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 2 Global eVTOL Aircrafts Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by eVTOL Aircrafts Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by eVTOL Aircrafts Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players eVTOL Aircrafts Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers eVTOL Aircrafts Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 eVTOL Aircrafts Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 eVTOL Aircrafts Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by eVTOL Aircrafts Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in eVTOL Aircrafts as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into eVTOL Aircrafts Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers eVTOL Aircrafts Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 eVTOL Aircrafts Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global eVTOL Aircrafts Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global eVTOL Aircrafts Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global eVTOL Aircrafts Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global eVTOL Aircrafts Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global eVTOL Aircrafts Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global eVTOL Aircrafts Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global eVTOL Aircrafts Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global eVTOL Aircrafts Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global eVTOL Aircrafts Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027) 4 Global eVTOL Aircrafts by Application

4.1 eVTOL Aircrafts Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Air Tour

4.1.2 Medical Emergency Transportation

4.1.3 Logistics Transportation

4.1.4 Transit

4.1.5 Others

4.2 Global eVTOL Aircrafts Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global eVTOL Aircrafts Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global eVTOL Aircrafts Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global eVTOL Aircrafts Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global eVTOL Aircrafts Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global eVTOL Aircrafts Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global eVTOL Aircrafts Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global eVTOL Aircrafts Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global eVTOL Aircrafts Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global eVTOL Aircrafts Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America eVTOL Aircrafts Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe eVTOL Aircrafts Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific eVTOL Aircrafts Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America eVTOL Aircrafts Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa eVTOL Aircrafts Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 5 North America eVTOL Aircrafts by Country

5.1 North America eVTOL Aircrafts Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America eVTOL Aircrafts Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America eVTOL Aircrafts Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America eVTOL Aircrafts Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America eVTOL Aircrafts Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America eVTOL Aircrafts Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 6 Europe eVTOL Aircrafts by Country

6.1 Europe eVTOL Aircrafts Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe eVTOL Aircrafts Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe eVTOL Aircrafts Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe eVTOL Aircrafts Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe eVTOL Aircrafts Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe eVTOL Aircrafts Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 7 Asia-Pacific eVTOL Aircrafts by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific eVTOL Aircrafts Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific eVTOL Aircrafts Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific eVTOL Aircrafts Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific eVTOL Aircrafts Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific eVTOL Aircrafts Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific eVTOL Aircrafts Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027) 8 Latin America eVTOL Aircrafts by Country

8.1 Latin America eVTOL Aircrafts Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America eVTOL Aircrafts Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America eVTOL Aircrafts Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America eVTOL Aircrafts Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America eVTOL Aircrafts Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America eVTOL Aircrafts Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 9 Middle East and Africa eVTOL Aircrafts by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa eVTOL Aircrafts Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa eVTOL Aircrafts Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa eVTOL Aircrafts Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa eVTOL Aircrafts Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa eVTOL Aircrafts Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa eVTOL Aircrafts Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in eVTOL Aircrafts Business

10.1 EHang

10.1.1 EHang Corporation Information

10.1.2 EHang Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 EHang eVTOL Aircrafts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 EHang eVTOL Aircrafts Products Offered

10.1.5 EHang Recent Development

10.2 Airbus

10.2.1 Airbus Corporation Information

10.2.2 Airbus Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Airbus eVTOL Aircrafts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 EHang eVTOL Aircrafts Products Offered

10.2.5 Airbus Recent Development

10.3 Airspace Experience Technologies

10.3.1 Airspace Experience Technologies Corporation Information

10.3.2 Airspace Experience Technologies Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Airspace Experience Technologies eVTOL Aircrafts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Airspace Experience Technologies eVTOL Aircrafts Products Offered

10.3.5 Airspace Experience Technologies Recent Development

10.4 Aurora Flight Sciences

10.4.1 Aurora Flight Sciences Corporation Information

10.4.2 Aurora Flight Sciences Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Aurora Flight Sciences eVTOL Aircrafts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Aurora Flight Sciences eVTOL Aircrafts Products Offered

10.4.5 Aurora Flight Sciences Recent Development

10.5 Bell Aircraft Corporation

10.5.1 Bell Aircraft Corporation Corporation Information

10.5.2 Bell Aircraft Corporation Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Bell Aircraft Corporation eVTOL Aircrafts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Bell Aircraft Corporation eVTOL Aircrafts Products Offered

10.5.5 Bell Aircraft Corporation Recent Development

10.6 The Boeing Company

10.6.1 The Boeing Company Corporation Information

10.6.2 The Boeing Company Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 The Boeing Company eVTOL Aircrafts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 The Boeing Company eVTOL Aircrafts Products Offered

10.6.5 The Boeing Company Recent Development

10.7 Embraer

10.7.1 Embraer Corporation Information

10.7.2 Embraer Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Embraer eVTOL Aircrafts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Embraer eVTOL Aircrafts Products Offered

10.7.5 Embraer Recent Development

10.8 Overair

10.8.1 Overair Corporation Information

10.8.2 Overair Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Overair eVTOL Aircrafts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 Overair eVTOL Aircrafts Products Offered

10.8.5 Overair Recent Development

10.9 Lilium

10.9.1 Lilium Corporation Information

10.9.2 Lilium Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Lilium eVTOL Aircrafts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 Lilium eVTOL Aircrafts Products Offered

10.9.5 Lilium Recent Development

10.10 Neva Aerospace

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 eVTOL Aircrafts Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Neva Aerospace eVTOL Aircrafts Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Neva Aerospace Recent Development

10.11 Opener

10.11.1 Opener Corporation Information

10.11.2 Opener Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 Opener eVTOL Aircrafts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 Opener eVTOL Aircrafts Products Offered

10.11.5 Opener Recent Development

10.12 Pipistrel

10.12.1 Pipistrel Corporation Information

10.12.2 Pipistrel Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 Pipistrel eVTOL Aircrafts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 Pipistrel eVTOL Aircrafts Products Offered

10.12.5 Pipistrel Recent Development

10.13 Volocopter

10.13.1 Volocopter Corporation Information

10.13.2 Volocopter Introduction and Business Overview

10.13.3 Volocopter eVTOL Aircrafts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.13.4 Volocopter eVTOL Aircrafts Products Offered

10.13.5 Volocopter Recent Development

10.14 Moog

10.14.1 Moog Corporation Information

10.14.2 Moog Introduction and Business Overview

10.14.3 Moog eVTOL Aircrafts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.14.4 Moog eVTOL Aircrafts Products Offered

10.14.5 Moog Recent Development

10.15 Porsche

10.15.1 Porsche Corporation Information

10.15.2 Porsche Introduction and Business Overview

10.15.3 Porsche eVTOL Aircrafts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.15.4 Porsche eVTOL Aircrafts Products Offered

10.15.5 Porsche Recent Development

10.16 Autonomous Flight

10.16.1 Autonomous Flight Corporation Information

10.16.2 Autonomous Flight Introduction and Business Overview

10.16.3 Autonomous Flight eVTOL Aircrafts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.16.4 Autonomous Flight eVTOL Aircrafts Products Offered

10.16.5 Autonomous Flight Recent Development

10.17 Alaka’i Technologies

10.17.1 Alaka’i Technologies Corporation Information

10.17.2 Alaka’i Technologies Introduction and Business Overview

10.17.3 Alaka’i Technologies eVTOL Aircrafts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.17.4 Alaka’i Technologies eVTOL Aircrafts Products Offered

10.17.5 Alaka’i Technologies Recent Development

10.18 Cartivator SkyDrive

10.18.1 Cartivator SkyDrive Corporation Information

10.18.2 Cartivator SkyDrive Introduction and Business Overview

10.18.3 Cartivator SkyDrive eVTOL Aircrafts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.18.4 Cartivator SkyDrive eVTOL Aircrafts Products Offered

10.18.5 Cartivator SkyDrive Recent Development

10.19 Joby Aviation

10.19.1 Joby Aviation Corporation Information

10.19.2 Joby Aviation Introduction and Business Overview

10.19.3 Joby Aviation eVTOL Aircrafts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.19.4 Joby Aviation eVTOL Aircrafts Products Offered

10.19.5 Joby Aviation Recent Development

10.20 Kitty Hawk

10.20.1 Kitty Hawk Corporation Information

10.20.2 Kitty Hawk Introduction and Business Overview

10.20.3 Kitty Hawk eVTOL Aircrafts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.20.4 Kitty Hawk eVTOL Aircrafts Products Offered

10.20.5 Kitty Hawk Recent Development

10.21 Sabrewing

10.21.1 Sabrewing Corporation Information

10.21.2 Sabrewing Introduction and Business Overview

10.21.3 Sabrewing eVTOL Aircrafts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.21.4 Sabrewing eVTOL Aircrafts Products Offered

10.21.5 Sabrewing Recent Development 11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 eVTOL Aircrafts Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 eVTOL Aircrafts Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 eVTOL Aircrafts Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 eVTOL Aircrafts Distributors

12.3 eVTOL Aircrafts Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

