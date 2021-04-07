Water-based Adhesive Market Size Report Top Countries Research trends, Share, Manufactures, Detailed Analysis, Applications and forecasts up to 2026

“Water-based Adhesive Market” report provides a detailed evaluation of the market by highlighting information on different aspects which include drivers, restraints, opportunities, threats, and global markets including progress trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions expansion status. This report is comprehensive numerical analyses of the Water-based Adhesive industry and provides data for making strategies to increase the market growth and success. Water-based Adhesive Market finds essential elements of the this market in light of present industry, this market requests, business methodologies used by Water-based Adhesive Market players and the future prospects from different edges in detail.

Global Water-based Adhesive Market Report 2021-2026 contains systematic and point to point information regarding to Water-based Adhesive Industry and growing due to growing requirements for quality inspection and surge in demand.

The research covers the current Water-based Adhesive market size of the market and its growth rates based on 6-year records with company outline of TOP KEY PLAYERS/MANUFACTURERS:

Henkel

H.B. Fuller

Arkema (Bostik)

Sika

DowDuPont

3M

Illinois Tool Works

Ashland Global Holdings

Mapei

Pidilite Industries

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

Brief Description of Water-based Adhesive Market:

Water based adhesives are typically formulated from either Natural polymers or Synthetic polymers, These are supplied either pre-mixed or as a dry/jelly format in which the end user would add water to control the viscosity of the adhesive.

The APAC water-based adhesive market is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The global Water-based Adhesive market size is projected to reach USD 16670 million by 2026, from USD 13770 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 3.2% during 2021-2026.

This report focuses on Water-based Adhesive volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Water-based Adhesive market size by analysing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, Japan, China, Southeast Asia, India, etc.

Global Water-based Adhesive Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by company, by Type and by Application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2015 to 2026. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

By the product type, the Water-based Adhesive market is primarily split into:

PAE

PVA Emulsion

VAE Emulsion

SB Latex

PUD

By the end users/application, Water-based Adhesive market report covers the following segments:

Tapes & Labels

Paper & Packaging

Woodworking

Building & Construction

Automotive & Transportation

The key regions covered in the Water-based Adhesive market report are:



North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Key Reasons to Purchase:

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global Water-based Adhesive market trend and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global Water-based Adhesive market growth.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the Water-based Adhesive market forecast.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements.

Table of Contents with Major Points:

Detailed TOC of Global Water-based Adhesive Market Research Report 2021-2026, by Manufacturers, Regions, Types and Applications

1 Water-based Adhesive Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Water-based Adhesive

1.2 Water-based Adhesive Segment by Type

1.3 Water-based Adhesive Segment by Application

1.4 Global Water-based Adhesive Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

1.5 Water-based Adhesive Industry

1.6 Water-based Adhesive Market Trends

2 Global Water-based Adhesive Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Water-based Adhesive Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2021)

2.2 Global Water-based Adhesive Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2021)

2.3 Global Water-based Adhesive Average Price by Manufacturers (2015-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Water-based Adhesive Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

2.5 Water-based Adhesive Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

2.7 Primary Interviews with Key Water-based Adhesive Players (Opinion Leaders)

3 Water-based Adhesive Retrospective Market Scenario by Region

3.1 Global Water-based Adhesive Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2021

3.2 Global Water-based Adhesive Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2021

3.3 North America Water-based Adhesive Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.4 Europe Water-based Adhesive Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.5 Asia Pacific Water-based Adhesive Market Facts & Figures by Region

3.6 Latin America Water-based Adhesive Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.7 Middle East and Africa Water-based Adhesive Market Facts & Figures by Country

4 Global Water-based Adhesive Historic Market Analysis by Type

4.1 Global Water-based Adhesive Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2021)

4.2 Global Water-based Adhesive Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2021)

4.3 Global Water-based Adhesive Price Market Share by Type (2015-2021)

4.4 Global Water-based Adhesive Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2021): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Global Water-based Adhesive Historic Market Analysis by Application

5.1 Global Water-based Adhesive Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2021)

5.2 Global Water-based Adhesive Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2021)

5.3 Global Water-based Adhesive Price by Application (2015-2021)

6 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Water-based Adhesive Business

7 Water-based Adhesive Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9 Market Dynamics

9.1 Market Trends

9.2 Opportunities and Drivers

9.3 Challenges

9.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

10 Global Market Forecast

10.1 Global Water-based Adhesive Market Estimates and Projections by Type

10.2 Water-based Adhesive Market Estimates and Projections by Application

10.3 Water-based Adhesive Market Estimates and Projections by Region

10.4 North America Water-based Adhesive Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.5 Europe Water-based Adhesive Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.6 Asia Pacific Water-based Adhesive Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.7 Latin America Water-based Adhesive Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.8 Middle East and Africa Water-based Adhesive Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

11 Research Finding and Conclusion

12 Methodology and Data Source

