Smart Communities Market May See a Big Move | Major Giants IBM, Microsoft, Cisco Systems

Global Smart CommunitiesMarket, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers areHoneywell (United States),Cisco Systems (United States),Microsoft Corporation (United States),Oracle Corporation (United States),SAP SE (Germany),Wipro (India),IBM Corporation (United States),Siemens (Germany),Schneider Electric (France),Toshiba (Japan),ABB (Switzerland),Accenture (Ireland),Ericsson (Sweden),ESRI (United States),Hitachi (Japan),Hewlett-Packard (United States).

Definition:

The smart community is defined as the geographical area that is ranging in size from the neighborhood to a multi-county region wherein the residents, governing institutions, and organizations are using information technology for transforming the regions in substantial ways. This co-operation amongst the government, educators, industry, and the community, is very much required instead of the individual groups which are acting in isolation. These technological enhancements that are undertaken as part of this effort would further result in the fundamental, rather than incremental, changes. Information Communication Technology (ICT) is exactly changing each and every aspect of the life of the citizens, parents, friends, employees, employers, and of the members of any type of community. This helps in changing the patterns of the professional as well as social lives. It is not surprising that a much great emphasis is put on to the possibilities which this new technological development could offer for the local communities, their governments, and the citizens so as to increase the quality of life, job opportunities, education, and general prosperity. Presently, this concept of a Smart Community is broadly used. The occurrence of Smart Communities is on a global scale in the sense that it exists all around the world as well as in the locals since it is mostly based on local initiatives.

Market Drivers:

The Rising Government Initiatives for Smart City Programs

Growing Need for Much Improved and Efficient Public and Communications Infrastructure

Market Trend:

A Rise in the Adoption of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Internet of Things (IoT)

Challenges:

Lack of Funding and Adequate Infrastructure

Opportunities:

Rapidly Growing Urban Population

The Rising Markets of IoT and Its Applications in the Smart Communities

The Global Smart CommunitiesMarket segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Smart Community Grid, Smart Community Building, Smart Community Transportation, Others), Application (Large-Sized Cities, Medium-Sized Cities, Other), Components (Hardware, Software), Technology Used (Application Programming Interfaces (APIs), Artificial Intelligence (AI), Cloud Computing, Machine Learning (ML), Others)

A special chapter in the study presents Impact Analysis of COVID-19 onGlobal Smart Communities Market along with tables and graphs related to various country and segments showcasing impact on growth trends.

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Data Sources & Methodology

The primary sources involves the industry experts from the Global Smart Communities Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry’s value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.

In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company’s Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.

