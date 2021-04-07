Rotary Die Cutting Machine Market Business Growth Statistics with Key Players Insights by 2027 | Duplo USA, Bograma AG, DeltaModTech

“
The report titled Global Rotary Die Cutting Machine Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Rotary Die Cutting Machine market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Rotary Die Cutting Machine market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Rotary Die Cutting Machine market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Rotary Die Cutting Machine market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Rotary Die Cutting Machine report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.
In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Rotary Die Cutting Machine report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Rotary Die Cutting Machine market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Rotary Die Cutting Machine market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Rotary Die Cutting Machine market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.
Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Rotary Die Cutting Machine market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Rotary Die Cutting Machine market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.
Key Players Mentioned: Duplo USA, Bograma AG, DeltaModTech, MarquipWardUnited, SUN Automation Group, Sysco Machinery Co., Bobst, Bernal, Daco Solutions, Cmc Maschinenbau GmbH, Aetee Group, Dorey Converting Systems, PGI Technologies, Bar Graphic Machinery, Thermotype, Paperfox, Komori-Chambon, American Micro Industries, U-Pack International Ltd, Colvin-Friedman Company
Market Segmentation by Product: Manual
Semi-automatic
Automatic
Market Segmentation by Application: Food and Beverages
Electronics
Consumer Goods
Industrial
Others
The Rotary Die Cutting Machine Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Rotary Die Cutting Machine market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Rotary Die Cutting Machine market and its potential to grow in the years to come.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Rotary Die Cutting Machine market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Rotary Die Cutting Machine industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Rotary Die Cutting Machine market may face in future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Rotary Die Cutting Machine market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Rotary Die Cutting Machine market?
Table of Contents:
1 Report Overview
1.1 Rotary Die Cutting Machine Research Scope
1.2 Market Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Rotary Die Cutting Machine Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 Manual
1.2.3 Semi-automatic
1.2.4 Automatic
1.3 Market Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global Rotary Die Cutting Machine Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Food and Beverages
1.3.3 Electronics
1.3.4 Consumer Goods
1.3.5 Industrial
1.3.6 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Market Production
2.1 Global Rotary Die Cutting Machine Production Capacity (2016-2027)
2.2 Global Rotary Die Cutting Machine Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.3 Global Rotary Die Cutting Machine Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Rotary Die Cutting Machine Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)
2.3.2 Global Rotary Die Cutting Machine Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)
2.3.3 North America
2.3.4 Europe
2.3.5 Japan
2.3.6 China
2.3.7 South Korea
2.3.8 India
2.4 Industry Trends
2.4.1 Rotary Die Cutting Machine Industry Trends
2.4.2 Rotary Die Cutting Machine Market Drivers
2.4.3 Rotary Die Cutting Machine Market Challenges
2.4.4 Rotary Die Cutting Machine Market Restraints
3 Global Rotary Die Cutting Machine Sales
3.1 Global Rotary Die Cutting Machine Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027
3.2 Global Rotary Die Cutting Machine Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027
3.3 Global Rotary Die Cutting Machine Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
3.4 Global Top Rotary Die Cutting Machine Regions by Sales
3.4.1 Global Top Rotary Die Cutting Machine Regions by Sales (2016-2021)
3.4.2 Global Top Rotary Die Cutting Machine Regions by Sales (2022-2027)
3.5 Global Top Rotary Die Cutting Machine Regions by Revenue
3.5.1 Global Top Rotary Die Cutting Machine Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)
3.5.2 Global Top Rotary Die Cutting Machine Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)
3.5.3 North America
3.5.4 Europe
3.5.5 Asia-Pacific
3.5.6 Latin America
3.5.7 Middle East & Africa
4 Competition by Manufacturers
4.1 Global Rotary Die Cutting Machine Production Capacity by Manufacturers
4.2 Global Rotary Die Cutting Machine Sales by Manufacturers
4.2.1 Global Top Rotary Die Cutting Machine Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)
4.2.2 Global Top Rotary Die Cutting Machine Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)
4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Rotary Die Cutting Machine Sales in 2020
4.3 Global Rotary Die Cutting Machine Revenue by Manufacturers
4.3.1 Global Top Rotary Die Cutting Machine Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)
4.3.2 Global Top Rotary Die Cutting Machine Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)
4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Rotary Die Cutting Machine Revenue in 2020
4.4 Global Rotary Die Cutting Machine Sales Price by Manufacturers
4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape
4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
4.5.2 Global Rotary Die Cutting Machine Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)
4.5.3 Global Rotary Die Cutting Machine Manufacturers Geographical Distribution
4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
5 Estimates and Forecasts by Type
5.1 Global Rotary Die Cutting Machine Sales by Type
5.1.1 Global Rotary Die Cutting Machine Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)
5.1.2 Global Rotary Die Cutting Machine Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)
5.1.3 Global Rotary Die Cutting Machine Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)
5.2 Global Rotary Die Cutting Machine Revenue by Type
5.2.1 Global Rotary Die Cutting Machine Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)
5.2.2 Global Rotary Die Cutting Machine Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)
5.2.3 Global Rotary Die Cutting Machine Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)
5.3 Global Rotary Die Cutting Machine Price by Type
5.3.1 Global Rotary Die Cutting Machine Price by Type (2016-2021)
5.3.2 Global Rotary Die Cutting Machine Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
6 Market Size by Application
6.1 Global Rotary Die Cutting Machine Sales by Application
6.1.1 Global Rotary Die Cutting Machine Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)
6.1.2 Global Rotary Die Cutting Machine Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)
6.1.3 Global Rotary Die Cutting Machine Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)
6.2 Global Rotary Die Cutting Machine Revenue by Application
6.2.1 Global Rotary Die Cutting Machine Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)
6.2.2 Global Rotary Die Cutting Machine Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)
6.2.3 Global Rotary Die Cutting Machine Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)
6.3 Global Rotary Die Cutting Machine Price by Application
6.3.1 Global Rotary Die Cutting Machine Price by Application (2016-2021)
6.3.2 Global Rotary Die Cutting Machine Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
7 North America
7.1 North America Rotary Die Cutting Machine Sales Breakdown by Company
7.1.1 North America Rotary Die Cutting Machine Sales by Company (2016-2021)
7.1.2 North America Rotary Die Cutting Machine Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
7.2 North America Rotary Die Cutting Machine Market Size by Type
7.2.1 North America Rotary Die Cutting Machine Sales by Type (2016-2027)
7.2.2 North America Rotary Die Cutting Machine Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
7.3 North America Rotary Die Cutting Machine Market Size by Application
7.3.1 North America Rotary Die Cutting Machine Sales by Application (2016-2027)
7.3.2 North America Rotary Die Cutting Machine Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
7.4 North America Rotary Die Cutting Machine Market Size by Country
7.4.1 North America Rotary Die Cutting Machine Sales by Country (2016-2027)
7.4.2 North America Rotary Die Cutting Machine Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
7.4.3 U.S.
7.4.4 Canada
8 Europe
8.1 Europe Rotary Die Cutting Machine Sales Breakdown by Company
8.1.1 Europe Rotary Die Cutting Machine Sales by Company (2016-2021)
8.1.2 Europe Rotary Die Cutting Machine Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
8.2 Europe Rotary Die Cutting Machine Market Size by Type
8.2.1 Europe Rotary Die Cutting Machine Sales by Type (2016-2027)
8.2.2 Europe Rotary Die Cutting Machine Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
8.3 Europe Rotary Die Cutting Machine Market Size by Application
8.3.1 Europe Rotary Die Cutting Machine Sales by Application (2016-2027)
8.3.2 Europe Rotary Die Cutting Machine Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
8.4 Europe Rotary Die Cutting Machine Market Size by Country
8.4.1 Europe Rotary Die Cutting Machine Sales by Country (2016-2027)
8.4.2 Europe Rotary Die Cutting Machine Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
8.4.3 Germany
8.4.4 France
8.4.5 U.K.
8.4.6 Italy
8.4.7 Russia
9 Asia Pacific
9.1 Asia Pacific Rotary Die Cutting Machine Sales Breakdown by Company
9.1.1 Asia Pacific Rotary Die Cutting Machine Sales by Company (2016-2021)
9.1.2 Asia Pacific Rotary Die Cutting Machine Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
9.2 Asia Pacific Rotary Die Cutting Machine Market Size by Type
9.2.1 Asia Pacific Rotary Die Cutting Machine Sales by Type (2016-2027)
9.2.2 Asia Pacific Rotary Die Cutting Machine Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
9.3 Asia Pacific Rotary Die Cutting Machine Market Size by Application
9.3.1 Asia Pacific Rotary Die Cutting Machine Sales by Application (2016-2027)
9.3.2 Asia Pacific Rotary Die Cutting Machine Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
9.4 Asia Pacific Rotary Die Cutting Machine Market Size by Region
9.4.1 Asia Pacific Rotary Die Cutting Machine Sales by Region (2016-2027)
9.4.2 Asia Pacific Rotary Die Cutting Machine Revenue by Region (2016-2027)
9.4.3 China
9.4.4 Japan
9.4.5 South Korea
9.4.6 India
9.4.7 Australia
9.4.8 Taiwan
9.4.9 Indonesia
9.4.10 Thailand
9.4.11 Malaysia
9.4.12 Philippines
10 Latin America
10.1 Latin America Rotary Die Cutting Machine Sales Breakdown by Company
10.1.1 Latin America Rotary Die Cutting Machine Sales by Company (2016-2021)
10.1.2 Latin America Rotary Die Cutting Machine Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
10.2 Latin America Rotary Die Cutting Machine Market Size by Type
10.2.1 Latin America Rotary Die Cutting Machine Sales by Type (2016-2027)
10.2.2 Latin America Rotary Die Cutting Machine Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
10.3 Latin America Rotary Die Cutting Machine Market Size by Application
10.3.1 Latin America Rotary Die Cutting Machine Sales by Application (2016-2027)
10.3.2 Latin America Rotary Die Cutting Machine Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
10.4 Latin America Rotary Die Cutting Machine Market Size by Country
10.4.1 Latin America Rotary Die Cutting Machine Sales by Country (2016-2027)
10.4.2 Latin America Rotary Die Cutting Machine Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
10.4.3 Mexico
10.4.4 Brazil
10.4.5 Argentina
11 Middle East and Africa
11.1 Middle East and Africa Rotary Die Cutting Machine Sales Breakdown by Company
11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Rotary Die Cutting Machine Sales by Company (2016-2021)
11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Rotary Die Cutting Machine Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
11.2 Middle East and Africa Rotary Die Cutting Machine Market Size by Type
11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Rotary Die Cutting Machine Sales by Type (2016-2027)
11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Rotary Die Cutting Machine Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
11.3 Middle East and Africa Rotary Die Cutting Machine Market Size by Application
11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Rotary Die Cutting Machine Sales by Application (2016-2027)
11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Rotary Die Cutting Machine Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
11.4 Middle East and Africa Rotary Die Cutting Machine Market Size by Country
11.4.1 Middle East and Africa Rotary Die Cutting Machine Sales by Country (2016-2027)
11.4.2 Middle East and Africa Rotary Die Cutting Machine Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
11.4.3 Turkey
11.4.4 Saudi Arabia
11.4.5 U.A.E
12 Company Profiles
12.1 Duplo USA
12.1.1 Duplo USA Corporation Information
12.1.2 Duplo USA Overview
12.1.3 Duplo USA Rotary Die Cutting Machine Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.1.4 Duplo USA Rotary Die Cutting Machine Products and Services
12.1.5 Duplo USA Rotary Die Cutting Machine SWOT Analysis
12.1.6 Duplo USA Recent Developments
12.2 Bograma AG
12.2.1 Bograma AG Corporation Information
12.2.2 Bograma AG Overview
12.2.3 Bograma AG Rotary Die Cutting Machine Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.2.4 Bograma AG Rotary Die Cutting Machine Products and Services
12.2.5 Bograma AG Rotary Die Cutting Machine SWOT Analysis
12.2.6 Bograma AG Recent Developments
12.3 DeltaModTech
12.3.1 DeltaModTech Corporation Information
12.3.2 DeltaModTech Overview
12.3.3 DeltaModTech Rotary Die Cutting Machine Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.3.4 DeltaModTech Rotary Die Cutting Machine Products and Services
12.3.5 DeltaModTech Rotary Die Cutting Machine SWOT Analysis
12.3.6 DeltaModTech Recent Developments
12.4 MarquipWardUnited
12.4.1 MarquipWardUnited Corporation Information
12.4.2 MarquipWardUnited Overview
12.4.3 MarquipWardUnited Rotary Die Cutting Machine Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.4.4 MarquipWardUnited Rotary Die Cutting Machine Products and Services
12.4.5 MarquipWardUnited Rotary Die Cutting Machine SWOT Analysis
12.4.6 MarquipWardUnited Recent Developments
12.5 SUN Automation Group
12.5.1 SUN Automation Group Corporation Information
12.5.2 SUN Automation Group Overview
12.5.3 SUN Automation Group Rotary Die Cutting Machine Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.5.4 SUN Automation Group Rotary Die Cutting Machine Products and Services
12.5.5 SUN Automation Group Rotary Die Cutting Machine SWOT Analysis
12.5.6 SUN Automation Group Recent Developments
12.6 Sysco Machinery Co.
12.6.1 Sysco Machinery Co. Corporation Information
12.6.2 Sysco Machinery Co. Overview
12.6.3 Sysco Machinery Co. Rotary Die Cutting Machine Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.6.4 Sysco Machinery Co. Rotary Die Cutting Machine Products and Services
12.6.5 Sysco Machinery Co. Rotary Die Cutting Machine SWOT Analysis
12.6.6 Sysco Machinery Co. Recent Developments
12.7 Bobst
12.7.1 Bobst Corporation Information
12.7.2 Bobst Overview
12.7.3 Bobst Rotary Die Cutting Machine Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.7.4 Bobst Rotary Die Cutting Machine Products and Services
12.7.5 Bobst Rotary Die Cutting Machine SWOT Analysis
12.7.6 Bobst Recent Developments
12.8 Bernal
12.8.1 Bernal Corporation Information
12.8.2 Bernal Overview
12.8.3 Bernal Rotary Die Cutting Machine Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.8.4 Bernal Rotary Die Cutting Machine Products and Services
12.8.5 Bernal Rotary Die Cutting Machine SWOT Analysis
12.8.6 Bernal Recent Developments
12.9 Daco Solutions
12.9.1 Daco Solutions Corporation Information
12.9.2 Daco Solutions Overview
12.9.3 Daco Solutions Rotary Die Cutting Machine Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.9.4 Daco Solutions Rotary Die Cutting Machine Products and Services
12.9.5 Daco Solutions Rotary Die Cutting Machine SWOT Analysis
12.9.6 Daco Solutions Recent Developments
12.10 Cmc Maschinenbau GmbH
12.10.1 Cmc Maschinenbau GmbH Corporation Information
12.10.2 Cmc Maschinenbau GmbH Overview
12.10.3 Cmc Maschinenbau GmbH Rotary Die Cutting Machine Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.10.4 Cmc Maschinenbau GmbH Rotary Die Cutting Machine Products and Services
12.10.5 Cmc Maschinenbau GmbH Rotary Die Cutting Machine SWOT Analysis
12.10.6 Cmc Maschinenbau GmbH Recent Developments
12.11 Aetee Group
12.11.1 Aetee Group Corporation Information
12.11.2 Aetee Group Overview
12.11.3 Aetee Group Rotary Die Cutting Machine Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.11.4 Aetee Group Rotary Die Cutting Machine Products and Services
12.11.5 Aetee Group Recent Developments
12.12 Dorey Converting Systems
12.12.1 Dorey Converting Systems Corporation Information
12.12.2 Dorey Converting Systems Overview
12.12.3 Dorey Converting Systems Rotary Die Cutting Machine Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.12.4 Dorey Converting Systems Rotary Die Cutting Machine Products and Services
12.12.5 Dorey Converting Systems Recent Developments
12.13 PGI Technologies
12.13.1 PGI Technologies Corporation Information
12.13.2 PGI Technologies Overview
12.13.3 PGI Technologies Rotary Die Cutting Machine Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.13.4 PGI Technologies Rotary Die Cutting Machine Products and Services
12.13.5 PGI Technologies Recent Developments
12.14 Bar Graphic Machinery
12.14.1 Bar Graphic Machinery Corporation Information
12.14.2 Bar Graphic Machinery Overview
12.14.3 Bar Graphic Machinery Rotary Die Cutting Machine Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.14.4 Bar Graphic Machinery Rotary Die Cutting Machine Products and Services
12.14.5 Bar Graphic Machinery Recent Developments
12.15 Thermotype
12.15.1 Thermotype Corporation Information
12.15.2 Thermotype Overview
12.15.3 Thermotype Rotary Die Cutting Machine Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.15.4 Thermotype Rotary Die Cutting Machine Products and Services
12.15.5 Thermotype Recent Developments
12.16 Paperfox
12.16.1 Paperfox Corporation Information
12.16.2 Paperfox Overview
12.16.3 Paperfox Rotary Die Cutting Machine Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.16.4 Paperfox Rotary Die Cutting Machine Products and Services
12.16.5 Paperfox Recent Developments
12.17 Komori-Chambon
12.17.1 Komori-Chambon Corporation Information
12.17.2 Komori-Chambon Overview
12.17.3 Komori-Chambon Rotary Die Cutting Machine Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.17.4 Komori-Chambon Rotary Die Cutting Machine Products and Services
12.17.5 Komori-Chambon Recent Developments
12.18 American Micro Industries
12.18.1 American Micro Industries Corporation Information
12.18.2 American Micro Industries Overview
12.18.3 American Micro Industries Rotary Die Cutting Machine Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.18.4 American Micro Industries Rotary Die Cutting Machine Products and Services
12.18.5 American Micro Industries Recent Developments
12.19 U-Pack International Ltd
12.19.1 U-Pack International Ltd Corporation Information
12.19.2 U-Pack International Ltd Overview
12.19.3 U-Pack International Ltd Rotary Die Cutting Machine Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.19.4 U-Pack International Ltd Rotary Die Cutting Machine Products and Services
12.19.5 U-Pack International Ltd Recent Developments
12.20 Colvin-Friedman Company
12.20.1 Colvin-Friedman Company Corporation Information
12.20.2 Colvin-Friedman Company Overview
12.20.3 Colvin-Friedman Company Rotary Die Cutting Machine Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.20.4 Colvin-Friedman Company Rotary Die Cutting Machine Products and Services
12.20.5 Colvin-Friedman Company Recent Developments
13 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
13.1 Rotary Die Cutting Machine Value Chain Analysis
13.2 Rotary Die Cutting Machine Key Raw Materials
13.2.1 Key Raw Materials
13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
13.3 Rotary Die Cutting Machine Production Mode & Process
13.4 Rotary Die Cutting Machine Sales and Marketing
13.4.1 Rotary Die Cutting Machine Sales Channels
13.4.2 Rotary Die Cutting Machine Distributors
13.5 Rotary Die Cutting Machine Customers
14 Key Findings
15 Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.2 Data Source
15.2 Author Details
15.3 Disclaimer
