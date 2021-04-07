Automotive Electrical Steering Column Lock Market to Be Positively Affected by Rising Demand for Electric Power Steering: Fortune Business Insights™

The global “automotive electrical steering column lock market” is anticipated to gain momentum from the high demand for electric power steering from the consumers of vehicles. It is likely to occur as electric power steering provides quick response and high fuel efficiency. This information is given by Fortune Business Insights™ in an upcoming report, titled, “Automotive Electrical Steering Column Lock Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Vehicle Type (Passenger cars, Light Commercial Vehicle, High Commercial Vehicle), By Sales Channel (OEMs, Aftermarket) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026.” The report further mentions that the automotive manufacturers are persistently striving to revamp the anti-theft mechanisms, as well as the electric power steering system through technological advancements. Electrical steering column locks offer ease of installation, performance, efficiency, and reliability. These benefits are expected to accelerate the global automotive electrical steering column lock market growth during the forecast period.

Rising Sales & Production of Passenger Cars to Bring North America to the Forefront

In terms of region, the market is divided into Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and the rest of the world. Amongst these regions, Asia Pacific is projected to gain the highest automotive electrical steering column lock market revenue and lead during the forthcoming years. This growth is attributable to the rising production and sales of passenger cars in the emerging economies, such as India and China. Apart from that, the rising usage of electric vehicles in this region would also contribute to market growth in this region.

Nexteer Automotive Teams Up with Dongfeng to Produce SPEPS Systems

Companies present in the market are engaging in joint ventures with other renowned organizations to serve their consumer bases and gain more automotive electrical steering column lock market share. Below is one of the most recent industry developments:

Fortune Business Insights™ presents a list of all the reputed companies operating in the automotive electrical steering column lock market. They are as follows:

Nissan

Robert Bosch GmbH

Nexteer Automotive

ZF Friedrichshafen AG

NSK Ltd.

Other key market players

