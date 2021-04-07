Duty Free Retailing Market Unidentified Segments – The Biggest Opportunity Of 2021 | Dufry, LVMH, Dubai Duty Free

Latest released the research study on Global Duty Free Retailing Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Duty Free RetailingMarket research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Duty Free Retailing Market. The study covers emerging player’s data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Dufry AG (Switzerland),Lagardere Travel Retail (Singapore),Lotte Duty Free (South Korea),LVMH (France),Aer Rianta International (ARI) (Ireland),China Duty Free Group (China),Dubai Duty Free (United Arab Emirates),Duty Free Americas (United States)

Brief Overview on Duty Free Retailing

Duty-free retailing refers to the selling of goods through retail outlets that exempt from the payment of certain local or national taxes or duties. The duty-free products are sold to the travelers who purchase them will transport these products out of the country. Further, the rise in the outbound tourists, a strong economy, the opening of new routes, and growing middle-class desire for air travel are some of the factors driving the development of the global market.

Market Trends:

High Penetration of Global Branded Products

Rapid Growth Rate of Duty-Free Retailing in Developing Regions

Market Drivers:

Increasing International Tourism

Demand for Fashion Apparel and Accessories, Hard Luxury Goods, and Electronic Products among Consumers

High Demand for Duty Free Retail Shops

Market Opportunities:

Increasing Airport Traffic & Rising Consumer Spending on Duty Free Retail Products

Rising Number of Middle-Class Population and Rapid Urbanization

Duty Free Retailing Market Data Breakdown and Market Segmentation:

Study by Type (Fashion Apparel and Accessories, Hard Luxury Goods, and Electronics, Cosmetics and Perfumes, Wines and Spirits, Tobacco, Confectionary and Fine Foods), Application (Airports, Onboard Aircraft, Seaports, Train Stations, Other)

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Duty Free Retailing Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Global Duty Free Retailing market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Global Duty Free Retailing Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Global Duty Free Retailing

Chapter 4: Presenting the Global Duty Free Retailing Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2020

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Global Duty Free Retailing market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

Finally, Global Duty Free Retailing Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies.

Data Sources & Methodology

The primary sources involve the industry experts from the Global Duty Free Retailing Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry’s value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.

In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company’s Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weightage.

