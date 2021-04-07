Epigenetics Market Assessment, Opportunity and Forecast till 2027

The Global Epigenetics Market The increasing cases of cancer is expected to foster healthy growth of the market during the forecast period, states Fortune Business Insights in a report, titled “Epigenetics Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Product Type (Instruments, Consumables), By Technology (DNA Methylation, Histone Methylation, Histone Acetylation, Others), By Application (Oncology, Infectious Diseases, Cardiovascular Diseases, Others), By End User (Academic & Research Institutes, Pharmaceutical And Biotechnology Companies, Contract Research Organisations, Others)Others and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027.” the increasing development of novel treatment and therapies by key players is likely to promote the growth of the market.

The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries.

We are taking continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.

What does the Report Include?

The market report includes qualitative and quantitative analysis of several factors such as the key drivers and restraints that will impact growth. Additionally, the report provides insights into the regional analysis that covers different regions, contributing to the growth of the market. It includes the competitive landscape that involves the leading companies and the adoption of strategies to announce partnerships, introduce new products, and collaborate that will further contribute to the growth of the market between 2020 and 2027. Moreover, the research analyst has adopted several research methodologies such as SWOT and PESTEL analysis to extract information about the current trends and industry developments that will drive the market growth during the forecast period.

The COVID-19 pandemic has triggered unprecedented economic uncertainty in the business world. While some businesses are in a relatively insulated due to low exposure, many others have been unable to escape the effects of the pandemic and are struggling financially.

Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.

DRIVING FACTORS

Increased Government Funding for Diagnosis to Contribute Growth

The increasing prevalence of cancer around the world is a key factor expected to foster the growth of the market. According to the American Cancer Society, in the U.S., the number of new cancer cases increased to 1,688,780 in 2017 from 1,685,210 in 2016. The increasing research and development activities for the development of innovative therapeutics is predicted to aid the expansion of the market. For instance, in February 2016, the University of Southampton and University Hospitals Southampton NHS Foundation Trust (UK) received USD 1.57 million (GBP 1 million) for genetics and genomics research related to cancer and infectious diseases. The growing cancer patients in developed as well as developing nations is expected to augur well for the market. WHO estimates, people suffering from cancer is expected to increase to 19.3 million by 2025 from 14.1 million in 2012. The increasing partnerships and agreements among major companies is likely to propel healthy growth of the market. For instance, In October 2017, Cambridge Epigenetix,a bioscience company announced the collaboration with NuGEN Technologies for the distribution of TrueMethyl oxidative bisulfite sequencing (oxBS-Seq) kits in the UK. The next-generation sequencing (NGS) kits will be used for epigenetic marker identification and quantification.

Out research methodology is robust and includes data triangulation based on bottom-up and top-down approaches. We validated the approximate market number with the help of primary research. Secondary research was conducted to find out detailed information about mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, and agreements. At the same time, we have derived significant information about the market dynamics associated with growth drivers, trends, and obstacles.

REGIONAL INSIGHTS

Well-established Healthcare Infrastructure to Boost Growth in North America

Geographically, the global market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America followed by Europe is predicted to dominate the market during the forecast period. The growth in the regions is attributed to the strong funding by the government for research activities on epigenetics. The presence of advanced healthcare facilities and enhanced diagnostic procedures is predicted to aid development in North America. The increasing investment in R&D by key players is likely to favor growth in Europe. For instance, in March 2015, Barts Cancer Institute’s Centre for Haemato-Oncology (UK) received funds worth USD 113.9 million (GBP 860,000) from the Medical Research Council to study epigenetic changes in cancer. Asia Pacific is predicted to hold maximum share in the market during the forecast period owing to the rising disposable income and high unmet clinical needs of patients. The increasing awareness about early diagnosis in emerging countries, such as India and China is predicted to bolster the healthy growth of the market.

Key Development:

January 2017: BASF SE, announced an interdisciplinary innovation platform on epigenetics for the unveiling ofDermagenist, first active ingredient to reverse methylation in fibroblasts

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

This report focuses on Epigenetics Global Market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Regional analysis is another highly comprehensive part of the research and analysis study of the global market presented in the report. This section sheds light on the sales growth of different regional and country-level markets. For the historical and forecast period to 2026, it provides detailed and accurate country-wise volume analysis and region-wise market size analysis of the global market.

Competitive Analysis and Industry News:

Major companies in the global Epigenetics Market are increasingly focusing on research and development activities to create new and innovative products to stay ahead of the competition.

