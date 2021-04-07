Solar Battery Market In-Depth Analysis and Forecast 2019-2029

Favorable Govt. regulations and committed use of solar energy – A boost for the solar batteries market

In order to fulfill the ever-growing demand for energy, various prominent countries are making an effort to use solar energy wherever possible and hence the requirement of energy storage has led to a surge in the solar batteries market. Solar batteries are batteries used to store electricity produced from solar energy. It converts DC Power energy into AC power energy for later use.

Owing to the favorable regulations imposed by the governments of various prominent countries for use of renewable energy, increasing demand for use of the same and with the need to store the power generated through solar panels it can be concluded that the future is bright for solar batteries market. The technological advancements with respect to use of Solar Energy in Space Research, Automobile, Telecom and Power Sectors has resulted in increased use of Solar Batteries. The upfront cost for setting up any solar equipment is significantly high and a lot of it is down to the cost of solar batteries.

China being the leader in global solar race is also a hub of solar battery manufacturing and with the increasing commitment towards use of solar energy by Asia-Pacific countries the solar battery market is anticipated to grow significantly in this region followed by North America.

Solar batteries market: Market segmentation

The solar batteries market can be segmented on the basis of Type, Technology, End User and Capacity

Based on the types, the solar batteries market can be segmented as:

Tall Tubular Battery

Flat Plate battery

Based on Technology, the solar batteries market can be segmented as:

Lead acid

Lithium-ion

Flow (Zinc Bromide)

Sodium nickel chloride

Based on End user, the solar batteries market can be segmented as:

Industrial

Commercial

Residential

Aerospace and Military

Based on Capacity, the solar batteries market can be segmented as:

Below 75 AH

75 to 150 AH

Above 150 AH

East and South Asia are foreseen to remain epicenter for Market Developments

The solar battery market appeared to be dominated by US until 2018 based on the power generated through solar energy. China has emerged as the top player in the solar energy market surpassing Germany in terms of power generation. With China’s prominence in battery manufacturing and the ever-increasing demand for use of solar energy is foreseen to reinforce the demand for solar batteries in the country. Furthermore, countries like India, Japan and Korea are also increasingly using solar energy for power generation. European countries have been emphasizing on solar energy generation which results in demand for solar batteries in this region given their limited exposure to sun. Africa and Middle Eastern countries have been facing electricity concerns since long and hence the emergence of solar battery market is expected.

COVID19 may affect the R&D and Manufacturing across the globe

Solar Battery manufacturing is prominent in China and the USA. With the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic and the epicenter being China, the entire Chinese Manufacturing unit has come to halt. The Supply Chain has been disrupted completely. The parts needed to manufacture Batteries are scarcely available which is affecting the final production of batteries. Due to which there is going to be a huge Supply Demand gap in the market. The US has also been hit badly by the Pandemic and although the industries have not been shut completely, working in low numbers is resulting in a lot of strain on the manufacture rate of the batteries. It is also affecting the R&D department massively since field testing has become increasingly difficult with the Social Distancing Restrictions imposed.

Partnerships with other industries seen as a way to ease off financial susceptibility for all the players

The solar batteries market has a group of international manufacturers and domestic players dealing in various portfolios of solar batteries. Along with the global and domestic players there are Local vendors as well who are involved in solar battery manufacturing which makes this market a fragmented market. The market is highly competitive with improving technologies being introduced to cater the needs of developing affordable ways to use renewable energy. The manufacturers have started entering into partnerships with industries that use solar batteries to ease the financial susceptibility. Some of the important global players in the solar batteries market are GS Yuasa (Japan), Samsung SDI (Korea), BYD (China), East Penn Manufacturing (US), Exide Technologies (US), Powerwall (TESLA), LG (Korea), Bosch Solar Energy (Germany), Sanyo Solar (Japan), Alpha ESS (China), Shenzhen Herewin Technology (China)

