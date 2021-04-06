Latest Case Management Softwar Market Research Report 2021 to 2025- Competition and Trend Analysis

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry”

A case management softwar is a type of computer software that allows you to reduce access to a file cabinet by tracking a large amount of customer information on your computer and then using that information to help you practice.

The following firms are included in the Case Management Softwar Market Report:

Themis Solutions (Clio)

Rocket Matter

Actionstep

HoudiniEsq

CosmoLex

Jarvis Legal

LegalTrek

SmartAdvocate

MyCase

Coyote Analytics

LegalEdge

Needles

Smokeball

Firm Central

Social Solutions

IBM

Anaqua

Athena Software

KANA

Prevail

AbacusLaw

Market by Type:

Web-Based Case Management Software

Cloud Based Case Management Software

On-Premise Case Management Software Market by Application:

Law Firms

Hospitals