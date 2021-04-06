Passenger Count System Market Report 2021 Analysed a Comprehensive Mapping of Competitive Landscape

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry”

Global “Passenger Count System Market” specialized report covers all the recent trends including key developments in the global market in present and in future. Analyses of the global Passenger Count System market trends along with the projections of CAGR (compound annual growth rates) are provided in the Passenger Count System research report. The Passenger Count System Market report focuses on global major leading companies providing information such as company profiles, sales, sales revenue, market share and contact information.

Passenger count system is used in public vehicles including buses and rail vehicles, which helps to record passengers entering and exiting records from vehicles. Such technologies help the bus transit operators maintain the travelling pattern records of passengers. Dilax Intelcom GmbH, Eurotech S.P.A, and Cisco Systems Inc. are some of the leading players of the passenger count system market.

The following firms are included in the Passenger Count System Market Report:

Cisco Systems Inc.

Siemens AG

Dilax Intelcom GmbH

Clever Devices Ltd.

Syncromatics Corp.

Infodev Electronic Designers International Inc.

Hella Aglaia Mobile Vision GmbH

Eurotech S.P.A

Retail Sensing Ltd.

Honeywell International

Trapeze Group

Hitachi Ltd.

Huawei Technology Co. Ltd.

Stereoscopic Vision

Time-of-Flight

Infrared Market by Application:

Trains

Ferry boats