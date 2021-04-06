Global Defoamers Market Forecast 2021 to 2025- Top Companies, Growth Rate, Market Dynamics are Examined in New Research Report

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry”

Global "Defoamers Market" specialized report covers all the recent trends including key developments in the global market in present and in future.

A defoamer or an anti-foaming agent is a chemical additive that reduces and hinders the formation of foam in industrial process liquids. The terms anti-foam agent and defoamer are often used interchangeably. Commonly used agents are insoluble oils, polydimethylsiloxanes and other silicones, certain alcohols, stearates and glycols. The additive is used to prevent formation of foam or is added to break a foam already formed.

The following firms are included in the Defoamers Market Report:

Ultra Additives

The Lubrizol Corporation

King Industries

Rhodia

Air Products & Chemicals

Nalco

Organic Defoamer

Nanjing Huaxing Defoamer

Kemira Group

Crusader Chemical

Kemira Chemicals

Cognis

Solvay Novecare

Burlington Chemical

Ashland

Dow Corning

BASF SE

Munzing Chemie

Ashland Hercules Water Technologies

Dow Chemical

In the Defoamers report, the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak on the industry was fully assessed. Market by Type:

Mineral Oil Class

Organic Silicon Class

Polyether Class Market by Application:

Food

Medicine